Kathleen Gitkin is the new Acting Chief Financial Officer

Adeolu Eletu/Unsplash

Phoenix, AZ - Kathleen Gitkin has been designated as the city's interim chief financial officer by Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher. She is replacing the previous CFO, Denise Olson, who is retiring on July 16.

Gitkin will be in charge of all aspects of the city's fiscal portfolio, including debt management, capital financing, treasury services, procurement, tax and licensing, and the acquisition and management of the city's real estate holdings, as well as maintaining the city's excellent bond rating.

Gitkin graduated from New Mexico State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting and from the University of Phoenix with a master's degree in business administration. She is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and has served on the boards of the City of Phoenix Employee Retirement System, Phoenix Community Development and Investment Corporation, and the Deferred Compensation Board.

Gitkin started her city career as an entry-level accountant in 2004 and rose through the ranks to assistant finance director before being designated interim CFO. She has overseen a wide range of accounting and financial tasks during her time with the city, and she is well-known among the city's banking and financial partners, as well as bond-rating agencies, for her outstanding work on the city's behalf.

Prior to joining the city, Gitkin worked in the private sector as an accountant and served as the American Heart Association's New Mexico director and the Special Olympics' volunteer manager.

"During her seventeen years advancing through the ranks of the city's Finance Department, Kathleen has acquired a keen understanding of the city's complex financial systems, including debt management, investments, real estate, and the all-important financial forecasting," said Zuercher. "She is the ideal leader to ensure that the city's finances remain in top form."

