Maricopa County Animal Care & Control tips on lost and found pets

Randy Laybourne/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — As one of the country's largest open-admission shelters, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shares the following tips if you have lost or found a pet in your neighborhood.

If you have lost a pet:

Quickly conduct a search in your neighborhood.

Create a missing pet report at Lost / Found Pet | Maricopa County, AZ or leave a voicemail at 602-372-4598.

Upload a picture of your pet, a description, and the last place you saw it on social media (make sure your post is set to public so everyone can see and share it).

Join groups like Straydar, HARTT, and Lost Dogs Arizona on Facebook.

If your dog is located and brought to the shelter with a current county dog license, they may be eligible for a free trip home for the first 24 hours of their stay.

If your dog is found and brought to the shelter without a county dog license, the shelter has reduced return-to-owner costs to make it easier for you to reunite with your pet. RTO fees might be as little as the license fee ($22).

Animal control vehicles may be redirected to the east shelter due to limited capacity at their west shelter, so please contact to check which site your pet is located on before going to pick them up.

If you have found a pet:

Due to the confirmation of distemper-positive dogs, some of the facilities are being closed. The county's shelter urges finders to keep pets in their homes if it's safe and practical.

Call 602-506-PETS and follow the steps to get the owner's contact information if the dog or cat is sporting a Maricopa County tag.

Report the pet as found at Form Center • Maricopa County, AZ • CivicEngage

Put the pet on social media, in groups like Straydar, HARTT and Lost Dogs Arizona.

Distribute flyers in the area where the pet was found so that the owner may contact you to claim their pet.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.