5 local ice cream shops in Phoenix to cool your summer

Penguinuhh/Unsplash

Phoenix, AZ - Due to their love for ice cream, Phoenix has some of the greatest frozen desserts in town. The local-approved sweet treat is only around the corner no matter where you are. Here are 5 ice cream places you should visit in Phoenix:

Melt Ice Cream (333 E Roosevelts St., Phoenix)

Jobot Coffee and Superstition Farms' Udder Delights collaborate to create some of the greatest ice creams in town at Melt. Melt serves gourmet ice cream flavors ranging from chocolate and vanilla bean to fresas con crema and cookie monster when Phoenix is at its hottest. They also have special flavors, like ghost pepper and habanero white chocolate swirl, and RumChata.

Novel Ice Cream (1028 Grand Ave., Phoenix)

Novel Ice Cream, located in the center of the Grand Avenue Arts District, adds a unique twist to the traditional ice cream cone. Instead of a cone, why not serve it in a doughnut? The Dough Melt is a glazed doughnut filled with ice cream that is one of Novel's trademark items. The flavors range from traditional vanilla and strawberry to Hangry Honey Bee (salted sweet cream, raw honey, chocolate wrapped honeycomb) and Midnight Munchies (caramel-swirled butterfat ice cream with crunchy pretzels, M&M's and Cracker Jacks)

Churn (5223 N. Central Ave., Phoenix)

Churn is certain to bring back wonderful memories of enjoying freshly churned ice cream on a hot summer day. The vintage ice cream store with a modern twist, tucked within a 1940s red brick building on Central Avenue, provides a broad selection of flavors prepared with simple and fresh ingredients. Seasonal specialties and old favorites like peanut butter and butter pecan give rich and creamy flavor, but it's the ice cream containers that elevate the experience. Churn can make you an ice cream sandwich with handmade cookies or scoop your favorite flavors onto a pretzel cone.

Nami (2014 N. Seventh St., Phoenix)

The Nami, the restaurant's iconic organic ice cream dessert, sparked the idea for a vegan ice cream store. These now-famous vegan sweets start with handmade soy Soft Serve, which is then mixed with cakes, cookies, chocolate, peanut butter, fruit, and just about anything else. Nami uses organic ingredients in around 75% of her recipes, and goodies are given in biodegradable cups, packaging, and cutlery wherever feasible.

Snoh Ice Shavery (914 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix)

Imagine ice cubes shaved into snow-like mounds and topped with flavored syrups, condensed milk, and fresh fruit. Snoh Ice Shavery, which specializes in a hybrid of ice cream and shaved ice, employs a unique technique that blends fresh extracts and natural ingredients that are frozen, cured, then shaved to perfection. Try the Lychee Lover (lychee snoh, fruit and jelly, with strawberry puree) or the Purple Rain (taro snoh, taro pudding, almond cookies, and condensed milk).

