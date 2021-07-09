Arizona Department of Public Safety weather safety tips

Eelco Böhtlingk/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — If you plan to take a trip during the July to September period, here are some tips by the Arizona Department of Public Safety to reduce injuries and incidents related to excessive heat.

During the summer months, the temperature in Arizona can reach 100 degrees daily, especially in desert cities like Phoenix, even after nightfall.

Before you travel, plan a travel route before you go and notify someone of your planned route. Your vehicle's tank should be at three-quarters full, as running out of gas, especially in remote areas, is dangerous.

Check your vehicle and make sure it is in good working condition, as repairing your car in extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion. Make sure you check your coolant levels, vital engine fluids such as engine, transmission, and brake fluid. Check whether your A/C system is well functioning. Heat can kill your battery, so make sure your battery is good to go and has enough fluid.

Every traveler should bring "must-haves" with them. Never travel without a fully charged phone and extra drinking water for all passengers, including pets. Consider bringing a cooler for your water, sunscreen, sunglasses, hat and a first-aid kit. Other necessities such as a travel tool kit, extra radiator water, and light-colored cotton clothing are also advised.

If your car breaks down on a highway, immediately call 911 and move your vehicle out of travel lanes first. Keep your A/C on. If this is not possible, carefully exit your car and find or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible.

Remember to keep yourself well-hydrated. For more safety tips, visit https://www.azdps.gov/safety/travel.

