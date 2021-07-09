Five places offering classic, crispy chicken sandwiches in Phoenix

Farhad Ibrahimzade/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — Nothing beats a nice crispy chicken sandwich, which is why so many fast-food behemoths are competing for the title of "greatest" fried chicken sandwich.

Here are five fantastic eateries in the Phoenix region that specializes in that delectable dish.

It's not easy to make the ideal crispy chicken sandwich, but the Lola, a trendy West Valley eatery, nails it with their version, which includes a delicious apple slaw. Pickle chips, spicy aioli, and, of course, a massive chunk of crispy chicken are all piled on top of a nicely toasted twisted bun. In-restaurant dining, curbside pick-up and delivery are presently available at The Lola.

You'll know you're at the right spot for an outstanding chicken sandwich as soon as you see Welcome Diner's soothing neon sign. Due to its diner-style meals, such as its selection of chicken and biscuit sandwiches, the 1940s-style restaurant is a fixture in the Phoenix food scene. The Bumblebee, a crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast smeared with beer mustard, local honey, and bread & butter pickles on a fresh-made baked biscuit, is a customer's favorite. Welcome Diner is presently operating for both dine-in and takeaway orders.

Mrs. Chicken, which provides five heat levels ranging from classic to XXXHot, is a hotspot for spicy chicken fans. The much-anticipated Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant debuted in 2019 with a basic menu that allows the chicken to do the talking. Mrs. Chicken's honky tonk sauce is served on a brioche bun with a crispy chicken breast, provel cheese, mustard slaw, and pickles. Mrs. Chicken now accepts Grubhub orders for in-restaurant dining, takeaway, and delivery.

Chelsea's Kitchen is a staple of Arcadia dining, recognized for its delectable American food as well as its stylish setting and lovely terrace. Although its chicken sandwich isn't strictly hot, the spicy aioli offers a pleasant bite when paired with the sweet granny smith apples and slaw tastes. Most importantly, the chicken remains crisp throughout. Dine-in, curbside pick-up, and delivery are all available at Chelsea's Kitchen.

Worth Takeaway has cemented its position as sandwich king in the Valley with its traditional sandwiches, so including their crispy chicken sandwich in this guide was a no-brainer. Crispy chicken breast, house-made pickles, lettuce, honey sriracha, and mayonnaise are all piled high on a City Bakery ciabatta bread in this sweet and spicy interpretation. Patio eating, curbside pick-up, and delivery are all available at Worth Takeaway.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.