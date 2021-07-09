Governor Doug Ducey rescinds 25 pandemic-related Executive Orders

Governor of Arizona dougducey/Twitter

PHEONIX, AZ — On Friday, July 2, 2021, Governor Doug Ducey has rescinded 25 Executive Orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arizona legislature followed this action to organize the policies established by the Executive Orders to protect against redundant mandates, including mask usage in schools and vaccine passports prohibitions.

“Throughout the pandemic, we took action to protect Arizonans and their individual freedoms, like banning vaccine passports and protecting access to state universities,” said Governor Ducey. “Working with our legislature, we’ve enacted these reforms into law. I want to thank Speaker Bowers, President Fann, and all our legislators for their partnership in putting good policy into place on a permanent basis.”

Following orders will be effectively rescinded on July 1, 2021. These Executive Orders are public health emergency-related, including Executive Order 2020-17, Executive Order 2020-28, Executive Order 2020-58, and Executive Order 2021-04.

Next, other public health emergency-related Executive Orders will be canceled effective on July 9, 2021, including Executive Orders 2020-08 & 2020-53, Executive Order 2020-20, and Executive Order 2020-25.

These other public health emergency-related Executive Orders are canceled after the enactment of legislation to organize the policies and will be effective on September 29, 2021. The orders include Executive Order 2020-12, Executive Order 2021-05, Executive Order 2021-09, Executive Order 2021-10, and Executive Order 2021-15.

Other Executive Orders will be canceled soon after the Arizona Department of Health Services has determined the date, including Executive Orders 2020-13, 2020-23, 2020-30, 2020-37, 2020-48, 2020-54, 2020-56, 2020-57, 2021-01, 2021-07, and 2021-14. The order contains Enhanced Surveillance Advisory Orders.

You can view the Executive Order at https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/executive_order_2021-16.pdf.

