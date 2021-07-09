Flex Technology Group is in the 2021's list of '50 Best Companies to Sell for'

Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash

Phoenix, AZ - Selling Power, the nation's leading sales management publication, has named Flex Technology Group as one of the "50 Best Companies to Sell For." This is the fourth year in a row that FTG has ranked first in this national ranking of sales groups.

Flex Technology Group provides national and cutting-edge regional enterprises with customized office technology solutions. FTG services almost 35,000 clients across the country and specializes in print, document management, document production, and managed IT solutions.

Based on the company's unique salary & benefits package, sales culture, onboarding & sales enablement tactics, and ongoing sales training/coaching procedures, Flex Technology Group's national sales force was named among the top businesses to sell. Selling Power's research team acquired, analyzed, and reviewed data from sales-focused organizations throughout the country to compile this year's list.

"It’s an honor to be included in Selling Power’s ’50 Best Companies to Sell For’ list once again," said Flex Technology Group's CEO, Frank Gaspari. "This achievement speaks directly to the care we take in building a world-class sales organization and the unique value proposition we provide to our corporate clients every day. My gratitude goes out to our entire sales teams for contributing to our championship sales culture and for fueling our business success every day."

With its culture and world-class technology and service offerings, FTG is a fantastic location to advance your sales career. Industry-leading vendors such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, and other different software solutions are represented by the firm.

To discover more about the company's sales possibilities, hear from their sales teams, and interact with the FTG leadership team, go to www.flextg.com/b2bsales.

