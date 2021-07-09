Phoenix Union High School District presents student vaccination event

Daniel Schludi/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Union High School District is offering three opportunities to children age 12 years old and above to receive the Pfizer vaccine. This is a follow-up from CDC's announcement that the Pfizer vaccine is now eligible for age 12 to 15 years old. The event will be on fifteen school locations on the list below.

The first event was on Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12, 2021. The second event will be this Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10, 2021, at the same locations. The third event will be on Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, 2021.

There will be a free backpack and school supplies prize for every school-aged child who attends this vaccination while supplies are still available. This series of events is part of Phoenix Union's health fairs that includes sports physicals and other family health services.

Partnering with Lyft, Phoenix Union is providing free transportation to and from the vaccination events. Call (602) 764-1500 for a transportation voucher claim.

Here is the list of schools:

Academies at South Mountain at 5401 S 7th St, Phoenix. Alhambra High School at 3839 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix. Bernard Black Elementary School at 6550 S 27th Ave., Phoenix. Betty H. Fairfax High School at 8225 S 59th Ave, Laveen. Camelback High School at 4612 N 28th St, Phoenix. Carl Hayden Community High School at 3333 W Roosevelt St, Phoenix. Garfield Elementary School at 811 N. 13th St, Phoenix (July 9 only) Herrera School for the Arts and Dual Language at 1350 S 11th St, Phoenix (July 9 only) Kings Ridge Preparatory Academy at 3650 S 64th Ln, Phoenix (July 9 only) Magnet Traditional School at 2602 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix (July 9 only) Maryvale High School at 3415 N 59th Ave, Phoenix. North High School at 1101 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix. Osborn Middle School at 1102 W Highland Ave, Phoenix. Trevor G. Browne High School at 7402 W Catalina Dr, Phoenix Wilson College Prep at 3005 E Fillmore St, Phoenix (July 9 only)

Visit https://www.pxu.org/COVIDvaccine for registration and schedule information.

