U.S. to mandate COVID-19 Vaccine For All Military Branches

Victor Mkhetsane

The White House has called on the Defense Department to look into "how and when" it will mandate military service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jf5a1_0bFxkitU00
Members of the U.S. Armed Forces administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center.Mark Makela / Getty Images

During his Thursday media briefing, U.S President Joe Biden said that he will direct the Pentagon to study adding Covid vaccinations to its list of required vaccinations for members of the US military.

The Department of Defense has reportedly admitted that vaccination rates are around 50%, nothing higher than what the rest of the nation has accumulated.

This happens as the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc across the United States, with several states imposing masks indoors and outdoors regardless of the vaccine status.

Places like restaurants, eateries and bars have also started mandating vaccines for staff, guests and clients before servicing them.

Several universities across the country have also instituted a vaccine mandate for all staff, students, and for on-campus residence.

The COVID-19 vaccine being mandated by these institutions has been put in place, regardless of the FDA status.

With the military, it is imperative that they have the Covid-vaccine and are ready to go at a moment’s notice, especially if they are going to be tasked with assisting areas that might have an outbreak.

This leads to the most profound question of why the military is yet to make vaccines mandatory for all active personnel?

The military should have been one of the first to mandate the vaccine

Military members share foxholes or barracks and have this trust among them where one trust the other with their lives during the war.

It then makes one wonder why some members -- those in the military and anti-vaccination -- have so little regard for the health of their fellows that they won't get the vaccine.

The military isn't being asked to do something new here. If general civilians are vaccinating, then surely different branches in the defence force should be getting jabs.

Kori Schake wrote a column to The Atlantic asking why the military is not mandating COVID-19 Vaccines, saying that service members must be protected against coronavirus.

In his opinion piece, Schake said that service members should be vaccinated in terms of military preparedness.

The most interesting thing to note from the column is that the Pentagon requires its service members to be vaccinated because of FDA approval.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration), has approved Covid-19 vaccines only under an "emergency-use" authorization.

With Arkansas reportedly shutting down recently due to a Delta variant outbreak, experts have started saying that the president should nationalize vaccine mandate at every guard unit.

Here's the vaccination data for the U.S. military as of June 30 with updated numbers set to be available in early August:

  • About 68% of active-duty troops have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • National Guard and Reserve component forces push this number to 51%
  • The Navy leads vaccinations with 77% of active-duty members who have received at least one dose.
  • In the Army, at least 70% of the members have been jabbed with one shot.
  • The Air Force registered about 61% of the first dose of Covid-vaccine.
  • And lastly, only 58% of those in the Marine Corps have received the first dose.

Mandating vaccines for the military is not going to be easy, seeing that In March, Army Lieutenant General Ronald Place spoke about the slow pace of members getting vaccinated.

He said:

We’re seeing individuals who may have been initially wary about the vaccine now come forward and ask for the shot. But rates have slowed in recent weeks.

For the U.S. military, getting any vaccine shots in the past has been prevalent. Especially when going on overseas missions, jabs are also taken to ensure effective protection.

Even just to deploy, officers line up and get their shots at medical with everyone else, and they always keep their shots up to date. And one develops allergies or reactions, and then they would be taken care of right away.

With President Biden having asked the military to make the vaccine mandatory, concerns surrounding the growing contagious Delta variant continue.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b2f1c1333908aef709b16b3c7463713c.blob

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
87 followers
Loading

More from Victor Mkhetsane

Weekly Tests At Atlanta School After 100 Went Into Quarantine Following COVID-19 Outbreak - Parents say it's not enough

Over 100 students at Atlanta's Drew Charter School went into quarantine early this week after nine students and five staff members tested positive for Covid-19. Atlanta's Drew Charter School at the East Lake campus.Atlanta In Town.Read full story

Twitter Should Acquire Patreon After Ditching Fleets

Twitter announced recently that they have decided to drop Fleets, a decision that was supported by data as they claim, and given how they were consolidating Spaces, this was on cards. But why not procure Patreon next?Read full story
Seattle, WA

About 100 Restaurants And Bars In Seattle Now Require Vaccine Passport

Almost 100 restaurants, bars and indoor eateries now require customers to present proof of Covid-19 vaccine before being serviced. A demonstration of the Covid-Vaccine digital passport.Ethan Miller / AFP.Read full story
1 comments
California State

Thousands Of People In California To Be Homeless This Sunday As Eviction Ban Expires

Thousands of residents in California will find themselves homeless on August 1, as a nationwide ban on evictions is set to expire. A U.S. man holds a placard that says Housing is a human right.Stephen Zenner / Getty Images.Read full story
1 comments

Disney Staff Have 60-days To Get Covid-Vaccine. Are Vaccine Passports For Guests to follow?

The Walt Disney Company has announced that all of its employees in the United States have 60 days to get COVID-19 vaccine. A castle at one of Disneyland parksMagda Ehlers / Pexels.Read full story
3 comments

Biden Administration Will Pay You $100 To Get Vaccine – Here’s Where This Money Is Coming From

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will be offering $100 incentives to anyone that wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One from the White House.Anna Moneymaker / AFP.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

'No Vax, No Service' - Brawl As Atlanta Restaurant Mandates Vaccine Passport

A restaurant in Atlanta will no longer service people who are not vaccinated, following infections among staff and other fully vaccinated customers. Board sign at Argosy Restaurant and Bar restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia,Argosy's Instagram.Read full story
17 comments
California State

‘It's Going To Get Worse, Before It Gets Better’ - Covid-19 Warning From California Health Experts

California health experts have warned that things will get much, much worse if the lag in Covid-vaccine continues, and more people fail to adhere to protocols in place. Health workers arrange a newly inaugurated Covid-19 coronavirus center.Arun Sankar / AFP.Read full story
4 comments

‘Toxic Fanbase’ Responsible For WarnerMedia Refusing To Greenlit Snyder Cut Sequel

Following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Warner Brothers released a statement pointing out that the toxic fanbase was sorely responsible for them cutting ties with the director's universe.Read full story

The Time Warner Bros Exec Warned Ray Fisher About Ending His Career

When embarking on a journey of revenge, dig two graves. This saying is very much prevalent to Ray Fisher trying to bring down Joss Whedon and in succeeding, he might have lost his career with the studio.Read full story
California State

Immigrants Who Left California Beginning of COVID-19 Pandemic Are Struggling To Return

The majority of immigrants who left California at the beginning of the pandemic are having legal issues with returning back to the country. People waiting in line for their vaccine at a rollout targetting immigrants and the undocumented in Los Angeles.Frederic J Brown / AFP.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Records Highest Weekly COVID-19 Cases Amid Wave Driven By Delta Variant

Medical workers test a patient for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing facility in San Francisco.Josh Edelson / AFP. San Francisco has recorded higher COVID-19 cases alone in the past week, amid a wave of infections that is driven by the Delta variant.Read full story
3 comments
California State

California Vaccine Procrastinators Are Finally Getting Their Jabs. But Why Did they wait so long?

People check-in for their COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic in an East Los Angeles neighborhood which has shown lower vaccination rates.Frederic J Brown / AFP. Recently there have been various media reports pertaining to people receiving their vaccines, months after their cohort.Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Studios, Guilds Permit Hollywood To Mandate Vaccination On Sets

Hollywood’s major studios and guilds reached a tentative, short-term agreement on new on-set COVID-19 protocols, mandating vaccine on set - a decision yet to be get FDA approval.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

University of California Mandates Vaccine For Students, Staff This Fall

University of California Los Angeles CampusUCLA Prospectus. The University of California says it will require all students, faculty and staff to have the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall term begins.Read full story

Some Truth To What Biden Is Saying About Facebook

A display on a new policy on Covid-19 misinformation with a Facebook site in the background.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP. U.S. president Joe Biden slammed Facebook and other social media platforms on Friday for allowing vaccine misinformation to spread. But there is some truth to what he said, and here's why...Read full story
California State

Greece Bans Access To Indoor Restaurants, Bars For Unvaccinated People. Will Delta Variant Push California Towards This?

COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Stock PhoneRodnae Productions / Pexels. Greece has adopted a mandate that only allows vaccinated people access to restaurants, cafés, eateries, bars at all indoor spaces. Is this something that the state of California will do should there be a massive surge in Delta strain of COVID-19?Read full story
6 comments

Why U.S. Donated 80 million COVID-19 vaccines to Africa

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference.Chip Somedevilla / AFP. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to share 80 million U.S.-made vaccines with countries worldwide to protect the most vulnerable and stem transmission of the coronavirus.Read full story
California State

California's $4.8 Billion Proposal To Mitigate Homelessness in Two Years

A man rides a scooter past tents as authorities prepare to begin clearing homeless at Venice Beach Boardwalk July 2, 2021 in Los Angeles/Robyn Beck / AFP. The state of California has put a proposal of $4.8 billion to mitigate homelessness and should the package be signed into law.Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy