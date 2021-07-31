Disney Staff Have 60-days To Get Covid-Vaccine. Are Vaccine Passports For Guests to follow?

The Walt Disney Company has announced that all of its employees in the United States have 60 days to get COVID-19 vaccine.

The company released a statement saying that "all salaried and non-union hourly" Disney employees in the United States will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

After the 60-day period has elapsed, employees will be required to present proof of vaccination and talks with unions about clear requirements are said to still be under way.

These talks with unions will also delve into employees' federal right to saying "no" to the Covid-vaccine, seeing as there are quite a few people around the world who are not planning on taking the jab.

In a statement, the company said:

At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.

It remains unclear if this decision will influence Disney to mandate vaccine cards from everyone visiting their parks.

A decision like this will surely diminish any chances of outbreaks happening among the staff or any guests reporting to have contracted the novel coronavirus after being at the parks.

Disney pulled out of CinemaCon Las Vegas because of Covid-infections

Recently, Disney informed the National Association of Theatre Owners, who host CinemaCon Las Vegas, pulling out of the August 25 schedule.

Speaking to one media house, the studio said they would use their allocated presentation slot to drop a full screening of one of its upcoming movies.

According to insiders, Disney had been mulling the situation to send their executives and staff to Las Vegas or not, eventually decided against it.

Disney's plans to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The decision by Disney to mandate vaccines for all its employees comes a week after Netflix disclosed that they would be mandating Covid-vaccinations on all its U.S. film and television projects.

Across Hollywood, major studios and guilds also released their newly amended safety regulations where they gave producers a leeway to implement mandatory vaccine policies for cast and crew on set.

Disney World has been opened since 2020, but Disneyland was reopened on April 30 and guests were required to make reservations in addition to purchasing a ticket.

Masks have since been mandated around the parks for all staff and guests regardless of vaccination status, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

