Disney Staff Have 60-days To Get Covid-Vaccine. Are Vaccine Passports For Guests to follow?

Victor Mkhetsane

The Walt Disney Company has announced that all of its employees in the United States have 60 days to get COVID-19 vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqGC1_0bDUlIJ200
A castle at one of Disneyland parksMagda Ehlers / Pexels

The company released a statement saying that "all salaried and non-union hourly" Disney employees in the United States will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

After the 60-day period has elapsed, employees will be required to present proof of vaccination and talks with unions about clear requirements are said to still be under way.

These talks with unions will also delve into employees' federal right to saying "no" to the Covid-vaccine, seeing as there are quite a few people around the world who are not planning on taking the jab.

In a statement, the company said:

At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.

It remains unclear if this decision will influence Disney to mandate vaccine cards from everyone visiting their parks.

A decision like this will surely diminish any chances of outbreaks happening among the staff or any guests reporting to have contracted the novel coronavirus after being at the parks.

Disney pulled out of CinemaCon Las Vegas because of Covid-infections

Recently, Disney informed the National Association of Theatre Owners, who host CinemaCon Las Vegas, pulling out of the August 25 schedule.

Speaking to one media house, the studio said they would use their allocated presentation slot to drop a full screening of one of its upcoming movies.

According to insiders, Disney had been mulling the situation to send their executives and staff to Las Vegas or not, eventually decided against it.

Disney's plans to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The decision by Disney to mandate vaccines for all its employees comes a week after Netflix disclosed that they would be mandating Covid-vaccinations on all its U.S. film and television projects.

Across Hollywood, major studios and guilds also released their newly amended safety regulations where they gave producers a leeway to implement mandatory vaccine policies for cast and crew on set.

Disney World has been opened since 2020, but Disneyland was reopened on April 30 and guests were required to make reservations in addition to purchasing a ticket.

Masks have since been mandated around the parks for all staff and guests regardless of vaccination status, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b2f1c1333908aef709b16b3c7463713c.blob

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
87 followers
Loading

More from Victor Mkhetsane

U.S. to mandate COVID-19 Vaccine For All Military Branches

The White House has called on the Defense Department to look into "how and when" it will mandate military service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Members of the U.S. Armed Forces administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center.Mark Makela / Getty Images.Read full story

Twitter Should Acquire Patreon After Ditching Fleets

Twitter announced recently that they have decided to drop Fleets, a decision that was supported by data as they claim, and given how they were consolidating Spaces, this was on cards. But why not procure Patreon next?Read full story

About 100 Restaurants And Bars In Seattle Now Require Vaccine Passport

Almost 100 restaurants, bars and indoor eateries now require customers to present proof of Covid-19 vaccine before being serviced. A demonstration of the Covid-Vaccine digital passport.Ethan Miller / AFP.Read full story
1 comments
California State

Thousands Of People In California To Be Homeless This Sunday As Eviction Ban Expires

Thousands of residents in California will find themselves homeless on August 1, as a nationwide ban on evictions is set to expire. A U.S. man holds a placard that says Housing is a human right.Stephen Zenner / Getty Images.Read full story
1 comments

Biden Administration Will Pay You $100 To Get Vaccine – Here’s Where This Money Is Coming From

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will be offering $100 incentives to anyone that wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One from the White House.Anna Moneymaker / AFP.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

'No Vax, No Service' - Brawl As Atlanta Restaurant Mandates Vaccine Passport

A restaurant in Atlanta will no longer service people who are not vaccinated, following infections among staff and other fully vaccinated customers. Board sign at Argosy Restaurant and Bar restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia,Argosy's Instagram.Read full story
17 comments
California State

‘It's Going To Get Worse, Before It Gets Better’ - Covid-19 Warning From California Health Experts

California health experts have warned that things will get much, much worse if the lag in Covid-vaccine continues, and more people fail to adhere to protocols in place. Health workers arrange a newly inaugurated Covid-19 coronavirus center.Arun Sankar / AFP.Read full story
4 comments

‘Toxic Fanbase’ Responsible For WarnerMedia Refusing To Greenlit Snyder Cut Sequel

Following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Warner Brothers released a statement pointing out that the toxic fanbase was sorely responsible for them cutting ties with the director's universe.Read full story

The Time Warner Bros Exec Warned Ray Fisher About Ending His Career

When embarking on a journey of revenge, dig two graves. This saying is very much prevalent to Ray Fisher trying to bring down Joss Whedon and in succeeding, he might have lost his career with the studio.Read full story
California State

Immigrants Who Left California Beginning of COVID-19 Pandemic Are Struggling To Return

The majority of immigrants who left California at the beginning of the pandemic are having legal issues with returning back to the country. People waiting in line for their vaccine at a rollout targetting immigrants and the undocumented in Los Angeles.Frederic J Brown / AFP.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Records Highest Weekly COVID-19 Cases Amid Wave Driven By Delta Variant

Medical workers test a patient for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing facility in San Francisco.Josh Edelson / AFP. San Francisco has recorded higher COVID-19 cases alone in the past week, amid a wave of infections that is driven by the Delta variant.Read full story
3 comments

California Vaccine Procrastinators Are Finally Getting Their Jabs. But Why Did they wait so long?

People check-in for their COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic in an East Los Angeles neighborhood which has shown lower vaccination rates.Frederic J Brown / AFP. Recently there have been various media reports pertaining to people receiving their vaccines, months after their cohort.Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Studios, Guilds Permit Hollywood To Mandate Vaccination On Sets

Hollywood’s major studios and guilds reached a tentative, short-term agreement on new on-set COVID-19 protocols, mandating vaccine on set - a decision yet to be get FDA approval.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

University of California Mandates Vaccine For Students, Staff This Fall

University of California Los Angeles CampusUCLA Prospectus. The University of California says it will require all students, faculty and staff to have the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall term begins.Read full story

Some Truth To What Biden Is Saying About Facebook

A display on a new policy on Covid-19 misinformation with a Facebook site in the background.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP. U.S. president Joe Biden slammed Facebook and other social media platforms on Friday for allowing vaccine misinformation to spread. But there is some truth to what he said, and here's why...Read full story
California State

Greece Bans Access To Indoor Restaurants, Bars For Unvaccinated People. Will Delta Variant Push California Towards This?

COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Stock PhoneRodnae Productions / Pexels. Greece has adopted a mandate that only allows vaccinated people access to restaurants, cafés, eateries, bars at all indoor spaces. Is this something that the state of California will do should there be a massive surge in Delta strain of COVID-19?Read full story
6 comments

Why U.S. Donated 80 million COVID-19 vaccines to Africa

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference.Chip Somedevilla / AFP. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to share 80 million U.S.-made vaccines with countries worldwide to protect the most vulnerable and stem transmission of the coronavirus.Read full story
California State

California's $4.8 Billion Proposal To Mitigate Homelessness in Two Years

A man rides a scooter past tents as authorities prepare to begin clearing homeless at Venice Beach Boardwalk July 2, 2021 in Los Angeles/Robyn Beck / AFP. The state of California has put a proposal of $4.8 billion to mitigate homelessness and should the package be signed into law.Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County To Reinstate Mask Mandate Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus stock image comprising of mask, vaccine vial and syringeNataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels. Los Angeles County will reinstate its mask mandate regardless of vaccination status starting this weekend amid a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.Read full story

Comments / 3

Community Policy