Biden Administration Will Pay You $100 To Get Vaccine – Here’s Where This Money Is Coming From

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will be offering $100 incentives to anyone that wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This move is a nod as the White House describes it as a successful ‘cash-for-jab’ effort that is already implemented in some states.

The Biden Administration hopes this offer will inspire many people who are against vaccinations to change their minds.

The rules regarding getting vaccinated or masking up and getting regular tests should not just apply to federal workers, with Biden set to urge private sector employers to follow suit.

Those who do not declare they are fully vaccinated will:

Be required to wear a mask on the job regardless of location

Be required to physically distance from co-workers.

And comply with a weekly or twice-weekly screening testing requirement.

Mandating vaccines for federal workers is said to be a way to protect federal workers and set an example for the private sector.

Biden Administration hopes a large portion of the private sector will follow suit with this, and many entities are said to still be considering this.

As President Biden called on the nation to remain vigilant, he called on states to use funds from his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to offer $100 vaccine incentives.

But where is the administration going to get this money?

In March, the U.S. House of Representatives gave approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history.

This was the famous $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill that gave President Biden his first major victory in office.

The majority of that funding was used for its intended purpose. However, some states which still have some of the money remains are asked to use it.

In a statement on Thursday, the Treasury Department said the payments would be offered to newly vaccinated Americans to provide “an extra incentive to boost vaccination rates, protect communities, and save lives".

They added:

Treasury stands ready to give technical assistance to state and local governments so that they may use the funds effectively to support increased vaccination in their communities, and Treasury will partner with the Department of Health and Human Services throughout this effort.

Apparently, New York City already did this, but it remains unclear how many people turned up for the vaccines and if the idea worked or not.

It seems the Biden Administration is serious about paying people to save their own lives, and somehow unfair to those who did not need to be bribed before they can receive the vaccine.

During Thursday’s briefing, Biden stepped up actional ways that can be helpful in mitigating the surge in coronavirus cases.

He asked every U.S. federal worker to either declare they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or wear masks and be tested on a regular basis.

He said:

We have the tools to prevent this new wave of Covid from shutting down our businesses, our schools, our society as we saw happen last year.

Biden said his administration has told governors teams are available to help in case of covid surges.

This is regarding areas where COVID-19 cases are surging, and currently, the Delta Variant seems to be picking up pace in California.

The U.S. president also said that it's possible a booster shot will be needed later, but at the moment, it is not necessary.

Key Takeaway Points from Biden's Thursday Address

Biden says he expects a decision on whether to approve vaccines beyond current emergency use authorization by early fall.

The FDA is said to decide whether the vaccine can be mandated by states, businesses in both private and public.

Currently, only Netflix in the United States and few Universities have moved forward with mandating vaccines for all people attached to them.

All relevant parties were said to still be waiting for the final decision, which will be made this coming September.

This coming fall, schools can open full-time, with full-on staff on duty, according to Biden Administration.

