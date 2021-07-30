Biden Administration Will Pay You $100 To Get Vaccine – Here’s Where This Money Is Coming From

Victor Mkhetsane

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will be offering $100 incentives to anyone that wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CU1ho_0bD1h7Z400
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One from the White House.Anna Moneymaker / AFP

This move is a nod as the White House describes it as a successful ‘cash-for-jab’ effort that is already implemented in some states.

The Biden Administration hopes this offer will inspire many people who are against vaccinations to change their minds.

The rules regarding getting vaccinated or masking up and getting regular tests should not just apply to federal workers, with Biden set to urge private sector employers to follow suit.

Those who do not declare they are fully vaccinated will:

  • Be required to wear a mask on the job regardless of location
  • Be required to physically distance from co-workers.
  • And comply with a weekly or twice-weekly screening testing requirement.

Mandating vaccines for federal workers is said to be a way to protect federal workers and set an example for the private sector.

Biden Administration hopes a large portion of the private sector will follow suit with this, and many entities are said to still be considering this.

As President Biden called on the nation to remain vigilant, he called on states to use funds from his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to offer $100 vaccine incentives.

But where is the administration going to get this money?

In March, the U.S. House of Representatives gave approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history.

This was the famous $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill that gave President Biden his first major victory in office.

The majority of that funding was used for its intended purpose. However, some states which still have some of the money remains are asked to use it.

In a statement on Thursday, the Treasury Department said the payments would be offered to newly vaccinated Americans to provide “an extra incentive to boost vaccination rates, protect communities, and save lives".

They added:

Treasury stands ready to give technical assistance to state and local governments so that they may use the funds effectively to support increased vaccination in their communities, and Treasury will partner with the Department of Health and Human Services throughout this effort.

Apparently, New York City already did this, but it remains unclear how many people turned up for the vaccines and if the idea worked or not.

It seems the Biden Administration is serious about paying people to save their own lives, and somehow unfair to those who did not need to be bribed before they can receive the vaccine.

During Thursday’s briefing, Biden stepped up actional ways that can be helpful in mitigating the surge in coronavirus cases.

He asked every U.S. federal worker to either declare they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or wear masks and be tested on a regular basis.

He said:

We have the tools to prevent this new wave of Covid from shutting down our businesses, our schools, our society as we saw happen last year.

Biden said his administration has told governors teams are available to help in case of covid surges.

This is regarding areas where COVID-19 cases are surging, and currently, the Delta Variant seems to be picking up pace in California.

The U.S. president also said that it's possible a booster shot will be needed later, but at the moment, it is not necessary.

Key Takeaway Points from Biden's Thursday Address

Biden says he expects a decision on whether to approve vaccines beyond current emergency use authorization by early fall.

The FDA is said to decide whether the vaccine can be mandated by states, businesses in both private and public.

Currently, only Netflix in the United States and few Universities have moved forward with mandating vaccines for all people attached to them.

All relevant parties were said to still be waiting for the final decision, which will be made this coming September.

This coming fall, schools can open full-time, with full-on staff on duty, according to Biden Administration.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b2f1c1333908aef709b16b3c7463713c.blob

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
87 followers
Loading

More from Victor Mkhetsane

U.S. to mandate COVID-19 Vaccine For All Military Branches

The White House has called on the Defense Department to look into "how and when" it will mandate military service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Members of the U.S. Armed Forces administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center.Mark Makela / Getty Images.Read full story

Twitter Should Acquire Patreon After Ditching Fleets

Twitter announced recently that they have decided to drop Fleets, a decision that was supported by data as they claim, and given how they were consolidating Spaces, this was on cards. But why not procure Patreon next?Read full story
Seattle, WA

About 100 Restaurants And Bars In Seattle Now Require Vaccine Passport

Almost 100 restaurants, bars and indoor eateries now require customers to present proof of Covid-19 vaccine before being serviced. A demonstration of the Covid-Vaccine digital passport.Ethan Miller / AFP.Read full story
1 comments
California State

Thousands Of People In California To Be Homeless This Sunday As Eviction Ban Expires

Thousands of residents in California will find themselves homeless on August 1, as a nationwide ban on evictions is set to expire. A U.S. man holds a placard that says Housing is a human right.Stephen Zenner / Getty Images.Read full story
1 comments

Disney Staff Have 60-days To Get Covid-Vaccine. Are Vaccine Passports For Guests to follow?

The Walt Disney Company has announced that all of its employees in the United States have 60 days to get COVID-19 vaccine. A castle at one of Disneyland parksMagda Ehlers / Pexels.Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

'No Vax, No Service' - Brawl As Atlanta Restaurant Mandates Vaccine Passport

A restaurant in Atlanta will no longer service people who are not vaccinated, following infections among staff and other fully vaccinated customers. Board sign at Argosy Restaurant and Bar restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia,Argosy's Instagram.Read full story
17 comments
California State

‘It's Going To Get Worse, Before It Gets Better’ - Covid-19 Warning From California Health Experts

California health experts have warned that things will get much, much worse if the lag in Covid-vaccine continues, and more people fail to adhere to protocols in place. Health workers arrange a newly inaugurated Covid-19 coronavirus center.Arun Sankar / AFP.Read full story
4 comments

‘Toxic Fanbase’ Responsible For WarnerMedia Refusing To Greenlit Snyder Cut Sequel

Following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Warner Brothers released a statement pointing out that the toxic fanbase was sorely responsible for them cutting ties with the director's universe.Read full story

The Time Warner Bros Exec Warned Ray Fisher About Ending His Career

When embarking on a journey of revenge, dig two graves. This saying is very much prevalent to Ray Fisher trying to bring down Joss Whedon and in succeeding, he might have lost his career with the studio.Read full story
California State

Immigrants Who Left California Beginning of COVID-19 Pandemic Are Struggling To Return

The majority of immigrants who left California at the beginning of the pandemic are having legal issues with returning back to the country. People waiting in line for their vaccine at a rollout targetting immigrants and the undocumented in Los Angeles.Frederic J Brown / AFP.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Records Highest Weekly COVID-19 Cases Amid Wave Driven By Delta Variant

Medical workers test a patient for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing facility in San Francisco.Josh Edelson / AFP. San Francisco has recorded higher COVID-19 cases alone in the past week, amid a wave of infections that is driven by the Delta variant.Read full story
3 comments
California State

California Vaccine Procrastinators Are Finally Getting Their Jabs. But Why Did they wait so long?

People check-in for their COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic in an East Los Angeles neighborhood which has shown lower vaccination rates.Frederic J Brown / AFP. Recently there have been various media reports pertaining to people receiving their vaccines, months after their cohort.Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Studios, Guilds Permit Hollywood To Mandate Vaccination On Sets

Hollywood’s major studios and guilds reached a tentative, short-term agreement on new on-set COVID-19 protocols, mandating vaccine on set - a decision yet to be get FDA approval.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

University of California Mandates Vaccine For Students, Staff This Fall

University of California Los Angeles CampusUCLA Prospectus. The University of California says it will require all students, faculty and staff to have the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall term begins.Read full story

Some Truth To What Biden Is Saying About Facebook

A display on a new policy on Covid-19 misinformation with a Facebook site in the background.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP. U.S. president Joe Biden slammed Facebook and other social media platforms on Friday for allowing vaccine misinformation to spread. But there is some truth to what he said, and here's why...Read full story
California State

Greece Bans Access To Indoor Restaurants, Bars For Unvaccinated People. Will Delta Variant Push California Towards This?

COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Stock PhoneRodnae Productions / Pexels. Greece has adopted a mandate that only allows vaccinated people access to restaurants, cafés, eateries, bars at all indoor spaces. Is this something that the state of California will do should there be a massive surge in Delta strain of COVID-19?Read full story
6 comments

Why U.S. Donated 80 million COVID-19 vaccines to Africa

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference.Chip Somedevilla / AFP. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to share 80 million U.S.-made vaccines with countries worldwide to protect the most vulnerable and stem transmission of the coronavirus.Read full story
California State

California's $4.8 Billion Proposal To Mitigate Homelessness in Two Years

A man rides a scooter past tents as authorities prepare to begin clearing homeless at Venice Beach Boardwalk July 2, 2021 in Los Angeles/Robyn Beck / AFP. The state of California has put a proposal of $4.8 billion to mitigate homelessness and should the package be signed into law.Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County To Reinstate Mask Mandate Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus stock image comprising of mask, vaccine vial and syringeNataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels. Los Angeles County will reinstate its mask mandate regardless of vaccination status starting this weekend amid a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy