‘It's Going To Get Worse, Before It Gets Better’ - Covid-19 Warning From California Health Experts

Victor Mkhetsane

California health experts have warned that things will get much, much worse if the lag in Covid-vaccine continues, and more people fail to adhere to protocols in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tStPu_0bA4l7hu00
Health workers arrange a newly inaugurated Covid-19 coronavirus center.Arun Sankar / AFP

The dreaded and highly contagious Delta variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus is spreading across Los and San Fransico, and is probably the driving force behind the massive increase in Covid-19 cases in California in recent weeks.

Without a doubt, the slow pacing in vaccinations, during summer, with masks not being mandatory, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 was destined to arrive on our shores and make its mark.

According to doctors at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, the highly contagious Delta variant is pushing back the state's timeline to reach herd immunity.

MUST-READ | Delta variant is dominating California. How protected are you with the vaccines?

The majority of health professionals predict that the state won't reach herd immunity for at least several months as case rates and hospitalizations are climbing rapidly across California.

In the meantime, vaccinations dropped significantly in early July with half of them said to be second dose inoculations.

It is summer and the delta variant continues to be the cause of the spike in new infections.

This new strain of COVID-19 is mainly transmitted in this way:

  • The variant can spread within 5 to 10 seconds of exposure
  • Highly infectious, one person can infect at least six people in the room.
  • Through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales.
  • These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air and quickly fall on floors or surfaces.
  • Touching those contaminated surfaces and your eyes, nose or mouth can give you the Delta variant.
  • You can also be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within close proximity of someone who has the virus.

A recent study of the viral sequences infecting Californians turned revealed the highly infectious variant that caused havoc in India across April until June.

Will the Delta Variant make California look like India?

India saw those COVID-19 infections implode, causing massive pressure on the nation's health system that was already exacerbated by various strains of the novel coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHWVX_0bA4l7hu00
Ambulance staff carry the body of a Covid-19 coronavirus victim at a crematorium in India on May 26, 2021.Biju Boro / AFP

The Sunday Times UK reported that the total number of mortalities in India may be more than 4 million than the data that was captured on the system.

Variants that were circulating in India was firstly the B.1.617 that came to fruition after mutating from the novel coronavirus that the state had last year and it drove the second wave the nation dealt with.

The strain was detected in at least 5 Indian states, and densely populated areas of Maharashtra, Delhi, and Punjab.

India also had the Alpha which is the B.1.1.7 that was first detected in the United Kingdom, they also had B.1.351 that is now named Beta, a strain that was firstly detected in South Africa, and P.1 variant that was first discovered in Brazil which has since been named Gamma.

How do these variants differ from the ones initially reported in the US?

So far, the variant that is the most prevalent in the United States is the Delta variant that was first discovered in India and caused havoc in South Africa - but it was detected in the U.S. before South Africa just in smaller regions.

This variant differs substantially from the Alpha, Beta and the Gamma, including the B.1.427/9 that was detected in California, and B.1.526 that was deadly in New York last year.

The Delta variant is twice as contagious as the original Sars-CoV-2 virus that originated in Wuhan, China and began all of this pandemic.

This variant is also significantly more contagious than the Alpha, the Beta and the Gamma -- which makes it even scarier.

And the worst is still to come – the exponential growth of infections across the county is still to hit the rest of the United States.

The delta variant is gaining momentum in the United States, with many workers unvaccinated and delta surging, this is a huge risk, says Physician Dr Ashish Jha from Brown University School of Public Health.

