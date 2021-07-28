'No Vax, No Service' - Brawl As Atlanta Restaurant Mandates Vaccine Passport

A restaurant in Atlanta will no longer service people who are not vaccinated, following infections among staff and other fully vaccinated customers.

Board sign at Argosy Restaurant and Bar restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, Argosy's Instagram

Argosy, a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, has told broadcaster WSB-TV that they will enforce the policy using "No Vax, No Service" signs.

The decision came after Armando Celentano, and some of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19, even though all of them were fully vaccinated.

Some customers have reportedly alerted the restaurant of being at the restaurant after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, despite having been vaccinated and claiming to have had limited movements.

Taking to Instagram, the popular restaurant said; as they prioritize their staff and guests, those who are not vaccinated must not enter their establishments.

In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, co-owner of Argosy Restaurant and Bar, Armando Celentano, said the decision came after he and three of his employees tested positive for the virus even though they are all fully vaccinated.

He added:

It is a question of quality of life and safety for my staff and guests. It's a privately owned, small business and I have to do what I think is right to protect the people who rely on me to make a living.

The restaurant has since received support from most of its loyal customers, and some judgements and critics are bashing them to institute this rule.

The co-owner told various media houses that they plan to enforce this policy by using "No Vax, No Service" signs.

Why this is a good thing?

The safety of the employees seems to be what the restaurant is prioritizing because after being infected at work, staff will move the virus to public transport and even take it home to infect their loved ones.

COVID-19 doesn't move, and people move it. And since we have to rebuild the economy and not remain under stay-at-home orders, it is important for people to get the vaccine.

More so now with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading throughout the U.S. and threatening another lockdown.

Earlier this month, during a White House media briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it was "reasonable" to assume fully vaccinated people are less likely to spread Covid-19 infections, even with a "breakthrough" case.

Different COVID-19 vaccines still offer different efficacy to the Delta variant, but refusing to adhere to such protocols might push back into the same state the U.S. was in last year.

Georgia's Covid-Vaccine rate

According to data from the New York Times, around 38% of the residents in Georgia are fully vaccinated as of this moment.

This number is low compared to California, where over 50% of the people have received their jabs.

It is also important to note that vaccinated people are not 100% immune to the virus, as the 'break through' of infections could still happen.

However, health experts are confident that as more people are vaccinated, the virus will eventually run out of host bodies to infect and ultimately die out.

Although herd immunity is still expected to develop rapidly, the novel coronavirus stays mutating, with new strains of the virus popping every quarter in different parts of the world.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.