New York Eats: Chinatown Ice Cream Factory

Looking for one of the best ice creams in the city? Check out Chinatown Ice Cream Factory located in Chinatown on 65 Bayard Street. You’ll find one of the most unique and interesting flavors at this shop and be blown away by how delicious they are. I have heard great things about this place and finally got the chance to visit it after exploring the neighborhood. It is more on the expensive side for ice cream but you can get two flavors in one scoop and they fill it to the brim on the waffle cone. The pricing starts at $6.50 for one scoop and goes up to $10.50 for 3 scoops. You can also get a pint for $10.75 if there is a specific flavor you enjoy. The shop gets pretty busy during the weekends so I would recommend visiting them during the weekdays. You can also sample the ice cream flavors before you place an order. The ice cream is all made in-house so you are getting fresh and high-quality soft serve. If you check-in with Yelp, they are offering a free topping when you do so. Chinatown Ice Cream Factory does not have any indoor or outdoor seating so it is more of a grab-and-go spot.

You’ll find mostly Asian-inspired flavors here like lychee rose, black sesame, pandan, taro, and more. One flavor that made Chinatown Ice Cream Factory stand out is their egg tart flavor which is a classic Chinese pastry. You can also find durian flavored ice cream, which is the king of fruits. I haven’t seen a place that offers this flavor so I was intrigued. The majority of the flavors match the item and the texture is very creamy. I like how it doesn’t melt as fast even in the scorching humid weather. I have tried the lychee rose, durian, and black sesame so far and thoroughly enjoyed all the flavors. This place reminds me of an old school shop and there are newspaper articles featuring them on the wall. Next to the ice cream, there are also t-shirts and swag items you can purchase to support them.

If you are looking for a unique ice cream shop with Asian flavors, give Chinatown Ice Cream Factory a try. I guarantee you will find flavors here that are not found elsewhere. I cannot wait to come back and try their other interesting flavors! Support your local mom-and-pop shop and stop by Chinatown when you are in the area.

