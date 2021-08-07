New York Eats: MáLà Project for Dry Pot

Vee Eats

Now that we are officially in summer, I have been straying away from hot pot and getting dry pot again. If you have never had a dry pot before, think about the dry version of the classic hot pot where the ingredients are stir-fried over an extremely high wok and infused with spicy and numbing spices. Dry pots are known to be spicier since the sauce is usually incorporate with over twenty different spices so the taste is very distinctive. I heard such great reviews about MáLà Project and have been dying to try their version of the dish. One thing that makes the MáLà Project stand is the ability to customize your dry pot to how spicy it is and which ingredients you would like. It can be tailored to your personal preferences and there are many options to choose from. Since each item is a la carte, it does add up so make sure to be mindful of it. They are also pretty generous with their portions which is great. If you are a huge fan of their chili oil in their pots, they also sell jars of it near the front so you can purchase it. You can also order online instead of dining in since it gets busy during the weekends. The location I went to was in East Village on 1st Avenue.

As you customize your dry pot, there are plenty of options and categories to choose from. You’ll see meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, noodles, tofu, mushrooms, and more. There is something for everyone and you can even make the dry pot completely vegetarian if you would like. It also comes with a side of white rice or purple rice if you pay an additional $2. You also get to choose how spicy you would like so it starts from non-spicy, mild, spicy, and super-spicy. I went for the mildly spicy and there was a good kick to enjoy the food and not have to scarf down glasses of water. Since this is made to order, it took some time for the food to arrive but it is fresh and steaming. Everything was delicious and I was very impressed by how they were able to cook everything perfectly. All the spices blended well together and I can tell this is authentic Chinese cuisine. Trust me, they have perfected everything about the dish and since you can choose all your ingredients, you are going to fall in love with this dish and the spiciness.

I have recommended MáLà Project to so many friends and the feedback has always been positive and welcoming so I would highly suggest you check them out when you are in the area. Not a lot of places offer dry pot and make it as delicious as they do so this is one of the best places to visit when you are in New York!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.