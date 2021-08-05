Buena Park Eats: Flippoly for Korean Egg Sandwiches

Vee Eats

If you are looking for the ultimate breakfast sandwich, you should try Korean egg sandwiches since the texture and flavors are way better than your typical egg and sausage sandwich on an English muffin. Korean sandwiches are different since they use thick pieces of brioche bread and are filled with your choice of meat and topped with a special mayo-based sauce. Think about a thick sandwich waiting for you to devour it. One of my favorite places to check out is Flippoly in Buena Park. Located in The Source plaza, you’ll find it on the bottom floor right across from a Korean shaved ice place. Since it is in a plaza, there is plenty of parking in the lot and you can also explore the different shops when you are done eating. Flippoly mainly focuses on the egg sandwiches but they used to also have cronuts. All the items on the menu are less than $10 which is a steal for the amount of food they gave you. The sandwiches are more than enough to fill you up and they also have plenty of coffee options like dalgona or juice to pair with it.

There are different flavors that you can choose from for the sandwiches like bulgogi bbq, mozzarella cheese, ham cheese, bacon cheese, and original egg. All the opinions are delicious but I would highly recommend the bulgogi bbq if you like soft beef tossed in bbq sauce with melted cheese and fluffy egg on two slices of brioche bread. It takes about 5-10 minutes since they prepare it fresh for you then package it in a nice little holder so it is easy to eat. There are a few tables inside where you can sit down. You must eat it fresh to get the ultimate Korean sandwich experience. The brioche bread is perfectly toasted and the eggs are nice and fluffy. The bulgogi is also cooked well and fills you up. I love how everything blends which create the ultimate umami explosion. I’ve also tried the ham and cheese before but find myself coming back to the bulgogi one all the time. If you see it, you must try it!

Overall, check out Flippoly if you are looking for another sandwich place. Not only are the sandwiches crazy good but it doesn’t break the bank as well! Trust me, you won't regret coming to Flippoly for the fluffiest sandwiches.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.