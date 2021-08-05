Burlingame Eats: Truedan Boba

Vee Eats

There have been more boba shops opening up around the Bay Area and Truedan is slowly making its way throughout Northern California. Originally started in Taiwan at the Shilin Night Market, it has arrived mostly in the South Bay and is wowing everyone with their delicious boba, high-quality teas and their signature brown sugar drink. The first location was in Daly City at the Westlake Center then expanded to the Skyline Plaza and now they opened their third location in Burlingame. The boba shop is quite small and there is no parking so you have to find street parking around the area. Upon walking into the store, you have to go all the way down. The interior and aesthetic are very clean and minimal. The menu is displayed above the counter and they also have an area where it shows their top drinks. The price point is around $6 - $8 per drink so it is more on the expensive side but it comes in a large cup and you get a decent amount of boba and toppings.

Truedan is known for their number one drink which is fresh milk with brown sugar boba. Upon receiving it, you see the different layers with the milk on the top followed by a brown sugar coating around the side and boba on the bottom. Shake the drink before you take your first sip to stir all the flavors together. Compared to other brown sugar boba places, their boba here stands out since it is fresh and chewy. It has a nice bouncy texture to it and it fills half of the drink. It is not overly sweet which I appreciate and instead tastes quite refreshing. Truedan also has variations of the fresh milk series with different toppings like fresh taro and grass jelly. If you are looking for a more light and refreshing tea, try out the honey lemon chrysanthemum tea, black tea with roasted buckwheat, or their tea lattes with crema. For a more fruity option, go for the strawberry mango yogurt ice or mango ice with coconut milk for the ultimate summer drink.

As you are exploring Downtown Burlingame and see Truedan, stop by to check out their drinks. While their menu is small, all the drinks are high quality and are ready within minutes of ordering. There are a few tables to hang out but not too many since the space is small. Overall, I would recommend Truedan to any boba lover.

