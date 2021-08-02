San Jose Eats: Ramen Nagi

Vee Eats

Ramen Nagi is a solid spot to check if you are craving an authentic bowl of Japanese ramen in the South Bay. Located in the Westfield Valley Fair Mall, you’ll find Ramen Nagi right next to Uncle Tetsu and near the Macys at the end. I would highly recommend coming early even before it opens since the line gets insanely long and the wait is about an hour to an hour and a half. Even before the shop is open, you can see people waiting in line already. There are a decent amount of tables inside but due to their popularity, there is always a wait. They also have their second location in Palo Alto although I find myself coming to the San Jose location more since you can shop around afterward. Ramen Nagi is open every day from 11 am to 2:30 pm then there is a break as they open back for dinner from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Ramen Nagi only has a few options on their menu and is centered around their tonkotsu pork broth. If you have been to Ichiran in Japan, this is the closest thing you can get to their delicious ramen. The ordering style is also similar since you circle your customizations on a piece of paper. Choose the ramen flavor first, how salty you would like it to be, richness in oil, garlic, pork, vegetables, how spicy, and whether you want thick or thin noodles. There is also an option to check Chef’s Recommendation so you can go with what is usually recommended. The flavors here are pretty unique since there is a Black King which is squid ink, Red King for spicy, and Green King if you like basil. There is also a vegetarian option for those who do not eat meat so there is something for everyone. You order as you are in line, and the food comes out pretty quick once you are seated. Take a sip of that broth as soon as you dive in and you can taste all the umami. Talk about the ultimate bowl of ramen.

I have been to Ramen Nagi multiple times and the line is always worth it. While it can get long, the flavors are incredible and you’ll find yourself craving Ramen Nagi all the time. The price ranges around $13.50 which isn’t bad for a delicious bowl of ramen that will keep you full and satisfied.

