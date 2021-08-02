Boba Guys Just Opened a Location in Oakland Rockridge

Vee Eats

If you are a huge boba lover, you probably visited one of Boba Guys' locations scattered all around the Bay Area. With locations in San Francisco, San Mateo, San Ramon, and more, I have been waiting patiently for them to open a location in the East Bay. Upon visiting the Rockridge neighborhood this weekend, I was surprised to see a Boba Guys right on College Ave located right next to Sunday Bakehouse. The interior and exterior of the shop are very Instagrammable and aesthetic. Everything is painted white with pink accents and modern decor. The staff is incredibly friendly and more than happy to answer any questions you may have about the drink options. It turns out that this Oakland Rockridge location is still in its soft opening and they only opened about two weeks ago. Stay tuned for their official grand opening. All the drinks you can find at other shops are also here. Upon entering the shop, you are split into either a pickup line or order now so there is an option to order online and pick up there. I would suggest that since parking around Rockridge is usually difficult since it is so busy. Overall, I am so happy that there is now a Boba Guys location in Oakland!

Boba Guys are known for their high-quality teas, their in-house boba, and supporting local organic products. They have a great list of drinks ranging from milk teas, tea, coffee, specialties, and building your drinks if you prefer. Pick from choices like Korean banana milk, strawberry tea fresca, strawberry rice milk, ube latte, and more! My recommendation and number one drink is always the strawberry matcha latte. This is a classic drink at Boba Guys and is highly recommended by others as well. As their signature drink, the strawberry matcha has beautiful layers of homemade strawberry puree, matcha, and your choice of milk. Once you receive the drinks, you can see the beautiful layers but make sure to mix them well with a straw. One thing that stands out for me here is the boba since it is always made fresh and the texture is chewy. Each drink I have tried in Boba Guys has been consistent and glad that it is the same across different locations.

The majority of the drinks start at $4.50 which is quite pricey for boba but you are getting a high-quality drink with fresh and organic ingredients. If you are in the area and have been wanting to try Boba Guys, check out the location in Oakland Rockridge!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.