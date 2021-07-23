Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Eats: Tea Master Matcha Cafe and Green Tea Shop

Vee Eats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvuSC_0b5OhfIU00
Vee Eats

Looking for a place that is dedicated to everything matcha? Tea Master Matcha Cafe and Green Tea Shop in Los Angeles near Little Tokyo will satisfy all your cravings and is matcha heaven. It is a small shop that serves authentic and high-quality matcha soft-serve matcha ice cream and beverages. You can get matcha latte, matcha green tea, ceremonial grade matcha in a tea bowl, or go for their matcha smoothie. Tea Master is located in a plaza with plenty of other restaurants near Little Tokyo. There is parking although the lot tends to get busy. Their storefront is pretty small so you have to order at the cashier then wait outside for your order. However, if you are looking to buy their matcha products, there is a small shop area inside the shop where you can browse around for items like bowls and mixing whisks. The items tend to be on the pricier and high-end side but since it is premium matcha, the price tag is justifiable. For the ice cream and beverages, it ranges from $ 5 - $9. If you are looking for a matcha shop, this is the one for you.

After stumbling upon this place on Yelp as I was looking for ice cream to beat the heat, Tea Master was highly recommended for their matcha soft serve ice cream. It only comes in one size in a cup and you get it within minutes of ordering. The color of the soft serve is very rich and once you taste the first bite, you can tell this is high quality and rich. The texture is creamy and even though it was 90 degrees outside, it didn’t melt super quick. I have been to Japan a few times and can say the ice cream here is comparable if not even better since it is delicious. For $5, this can be considered pricey for just a small cup but the quality is there.

Tea Master has a few tables outside for groups of two but if it is any bigger, you are better off trying to sit somewhere else. People usually crowded around the outside of the shop to enjoy it. This is a delightful treat if you are looking for a matcha dessert and you can also explore the Little Tokyo neighborhood afterward.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

