San Francisco Eats: Dragon Beaux

Find you a restaurant that does both - dim sum gatherings in the afternoon and hot pot dinners at night! If you have tried Koi Palace before, Dragon Beaux is from the same owners and the quality is just as high as their other restaurants. Located in the Outer Richmond neighborhood on Geary Boulevard, there is usually no parking so you’ll have to find street parking nearby. If you are looking to dine here, I would highly suggest making a reservation since this place gets extremely busy especially during the weekends for dim sum. Dragon Beaux delivers their creative and unique fusion dim sum while serving hot pot selections including meat combinations and handmade taro noodles. The interior of the restaurant is also pretty extravagant since they have plenty of seating and booths including a large dining area where I can foresee a lot of large gatherings renting this space. While the food is pricier and more on the higher end, the quality and freshness of all the ingredients show in the dishes and you must try this place when you get a chance.

One of the best places to get dim sum in the city, you don't usually see flavor combinations in the city unless it's at Dragon Beaux. I love how creative and unique they are and everything works well. Go for the five guys xiao long bao where you can try five different flavors like spinach skin, squid ink skin with black truffle, classic flavor, turmeric, and crab roe, and beet skins. Each dumpling was unique and the soup in each one was delicious and different from the next. There are also specials like sea bass dumplings, crab roe shiu mai, XO spinach dumplings, and more! During dinner time, you can also order entrees so I would recommend the ginger scallion lobster e-fu noodles. You can taste how fresh the lobster is and the ginger scallion sauce coats each noodle strand. Not only are all the noodles fresh but it is also chewy and bouncy which creates a nice texture.

Overall, if you are looking for an ultimate dining experience and want to try Asian fusion dim sum, you must check out Dragon Beaux when you are in the city! There are so many options for everyone and you should add this restaurant to your list of places to try.

San Francisco, CA
