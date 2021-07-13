Berkeley Eats: Hui Lan Shan for Mango Desserts

Vee Eats

If you are a huge mango lover, you should check out Hui Lan Shan in Berkeley! Originally from Hong Kong, they have made their way to the Bay Area and opened a location in Downtown Berkeley on Bancroft and Kittredge Street. Located right near UC Berkeley, this is a popular destination for college students to stop by and grab a dessert. It is located on a busy street, so you have to find street parking since they do not have their parking lot. Before the pandemic, you used to be able to dine in but now you can order inside the shop on a kiosk so it is contactless. If they do open indoor dining again, there is an area in the back of the shop where you exit and you go into another room with more seating than the storefront. Hui Lan Shan specializes in mango desserts but there are also other items not mango-themed like durian and taro desserts. All their mangoes are imported from the Philippines so it is very high quality and always fresh and sweet. Besides ordering in person, you can order online on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and their website as well.

Hui Lan Shan has tons of mango desserts but my favorites and recommendations are the mango romance⁣ and mango chewy ball ⁣option. The mango chewy ball consists of fresh mango, chewy tapioca balls, a huge scoop of mango ice cream, and pureed mango. This was good and if you love mangos, this is one of their top desserts and I can see why. Each bite is filled with the sweet mango and I love how all the textures of each item come together. For the mango romance, it comes with a mango glutinous ball and fresh slices of mango. In another bowl, it comes with the mango chunks and chewy balls and the last bowl is with the ice cream and more mango chunks. If I had to recommend only one, it would be the mango romance since you get to try pretty much everything compiled into one item. I didn’t order a drink but got my eyes on their pomelo and mango with sago the next time I visit.

I would highly recommend Hui Lan Shan if you are looking to cool down from the summer heat. All the desserts are under $10 and the portions are a good amount for one person or sharing. Have you tried them before and if so, which mango desserts did you try? I would love to read them in the comments below.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.