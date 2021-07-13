San Jose Eats: Pacific Catch

Vee Eats

Looking for a fantastic place for your next Taco Tuesday venture? Check out Pacific Catch for one of the best tacos in the Bay Area! They have a few locations all over the Bay Area like San Francisco, San Mateo, and more but I usually enjoy going to the Cupertino location on Stevens Creek Boulevard. If you are unfamiliar with Pacific Catch, they are a seafood restaurant offering high quality and fresh seafood daily. You can indoor or outdoor dine or also order online for curbside, takeout, or get delivery. I usually love dining in since their interior is beautiful, and I love the blue and white design. Everything from the walls to the floors is tiled with a beautiful pattern so this is a great place if you are looking for a restaurant to hang out with friends for dinner and drinks or a cute date night.

Pacific Catch has a huge variety of items to choose from ranging from tacos, bowls and greens, burgers, crispy catch, fish bar, entrees, and more. They have a great selection of handcrafted cocktails, white wines, red wines, beer, coffee, and non-alcoholic options as well. If I had to recommend anything, it would have to be their taco bars. They have a few choices like tacos with shrimp, Alaskan cod, sea bass, sriracha steak, and more. For the best bang for your buck, I would recommend getting the taco platter so you can mix and match three of their tacos and it comes with a side of black beans, your choice of fries, house side salad, or tortilla chips. My favorite tacos are the sriracha steak, Cabo shrimp, and the sea bass ones. Not only is each taco loaded and scrumptious but it is also very hearty and worth every bite. There are also other items like lobster rolls, seared ahi burgers, coconut shrimp platters, fish and chips, and more. I like how there are also Hawaiian dishes like loco moco and poke which are great options as well.

Overall, if you are looking for a great taco and seafood place, check out Pacific Catch. With the warmer weather, visit them and dine in at their patio dining. They also have Happy Hour on Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm where you can get a great deal for their items along with their crafted cocktails!

