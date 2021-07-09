San Francisco Eats: Milk Tea Bingsoo from Naya Dessert Cafe

Vee Eats

There has been an increase of Asian dessert places all around the Bay Area and I discovered Naya Dessert Cafe as I was exploring the Hayes Valley area in San Francisco. Known for their pretty and unique desserts, you must visit if you are looking for aesthetic and Instagrammable sweets. There are two Nayas in the city - one on Octavia and the other one at Geary Boulevard - but I prefer going to this location since there are more things to do around the area. Located on Octavia Street, there is no parking beside street parking which can be difficult to find unless you go towards the residential area. Depending on when you go, it can be pretty busy and the shop is small but they do have indoor dining now. Their decorations are adorable and I love all the plants and lights around the interior. They have an extensive menu of sweets, and they have the best bingsoo and brick toast in the city. Everything is plated nicely and reminds me of the beautiful cafes in South Korea.

I originally walked by and saw a photo of their royal milk tea bingsoo and knew I had to try it! It comes with bread, toasted almonds, and brown sugar agar boba as toppings to pair with the bingsoo. My favorite one was the bread since it soaks up the milk tea and the brown sugar boba adds a nice crunch to it. I was seated right in front of their cashier/kitchen area, so it was interesting to see them make it. The taste of the milk tea bingsoo was more on the herbal side and I like how soft and fluffy the shaved ice is. This was a great dessert to try and cool down from the summer heat. The portion is also enough for two people to share and is the perfect place to go after a nice meal. I also saw that Naya has melon snow where it is shaved ice with honeydew balls to pair with it which is on my list of items to try next. If you’re looking for cake options, they also have a great selection of crepe cakes like black Thai tea and mango sticky rice.

You have to check out Naya Dessert Cafe if you are looking for delicious desserts. I love all the Asian flavors like mango sticky rice, royal milk tea, black sesame, and more. Trust me, this is one dessert shop you have to add to your list!

