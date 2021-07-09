San Jose Eats: Tasty Pot

Vee Eats

If you ask me what is one of my favorite restaurants of all time, I would have to say Tasty Pot takes one of the top three places. I have probably been to Tasty Pot over ten times in the past five years and always recommend it to people. If you do not know what Tasty Pot is, they specialize in Taiwanese hot pot where you get to order your individual pot filled with different ingredients in twelve different flavors. They have a few locations all over the Bay Area from Berkeley all the time to San Jose. While they are all the same, I find the Newark location has the best soup base so this is my preferred location. Besides individual hot pots, they also have milk tea and small macaron ice cream sandwiches you can order. For the hot pot, there is also an option to order add ons if you would like a certain item. There are a few steps to order: you order the flavor first, then how spicy you would like, and then whether you would like to pair it with a bowl of rice or vermicelli. Since the pandemic, you can scan a barcode at the table and place an order via the website provided which is quick and efficient. The hot pots usually come out within 8-10 minutes and it is delicious. If you are looking for a great place for comfort and hearty food, Tasty Pot is a great option.

With twelve options to choose from, you can choose from beef, lamb, cheesy milk, curry, stinky tofu, healthy vegetables for the vegetarian option, kimchi dumpling, Thai flavor, Taiwanese supreme spicy, Japanese miso, Sichuan flavor, and seafood lobster. Whatever your preference is, there is something for everyone. The last 4 flavors are more of their specialty hot pots since they come in a larger size and have more ingredients than the normal ones. I would highly recommend the beef hot pot in medium spice since it comes with napa cabbage, beef slices, vermicelli, taro, tomato, tofu, corn, meatballs, fried tofu skins, and more. Each pot is stuffed to the brim with ingredients and they have an automatic fire with crystals which keeps the individual hot pots warm and cooks it as you eat.

Even though it is summer, I always stop by Tasty Pot at least once a month since it is delicious. During lunchtime, the price starts at $14 and comes with a drink but during dinnertime, there is no drink and starts at $15. Tasty Pot is a solid place to check out if you are craving hot pot.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.