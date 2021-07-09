San Jose Eats: Rooster & Rice

Vee Eats

If you haven't been to Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose in a while, you are in for a treat. Not only have they opened more stores throughout the mall but they opened new restaurants as well. If you are a huge fan of Rooster & Rice in San Francisco, they recently opened right next to Ramen Nagi and across from Lucky Tea on the second floor near Macy's. I used to visit the location in San Francisco since they offer authentic Thai chicken and rice (also known as Khao mun gai) with their delicious ginger scallion sauce and with a side of hearty chicken broth to pair with the meal. If you see a long line, it is most likely for Ramen Nagi so make sure to go into Rooster & Rice. You have to order and pay first before you grab a table and wait for your order to come. The menu is small since it focuses mostly on the part of the chicken and whether you want it with jasmine/brown rice or seasonal vegetables. There is also an option for extras if you want more chicken, rice, broth, sauce, egg, vegetables, and drinks. Within minutes of ordering, the food comes out pretty quick and you are all set to eat their delicious chicken.

If you are unfamiliar with Khao mun gai, it is a popular Thai street food where the chicken is poached so it is very tender and soft. The rice is fragrant with the broth so instead of having bland rice, it is very fragrant and tasty. The dish is also garnished with cucumber and cilantro and they provide a side of their ginger, garlic, chili, and soybean sauce which I love pouring over the dish to douse it all over or you can use it as a dipping sauce. This dish is pretty healthy since it is chicken and rice with a side of soup but man is this delicious. Not only is it healthy but it is also pretty affordable for the amount of food you get. Each item starts at $12 but if you get the vegetarian option, the chicken is substituted by chicken and is a healthier option.

Overall, I am so excited that Rooster & Rice is open in Valley Fair and can’t wait to stop by more often to get more of their delicious chicken and rice. Trust you, their sauce and broth are amazing and you can’t go wrong with this healthy meal.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.