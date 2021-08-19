New Italian Restaurant Opening Soon in Hamilton Park

236 Pavonia Ave will be home to a new restaurant called Chickie's this Fall. The Italian restaurant will be taking over the space formerly known as GP’s that closed over a year ago in January 2020.

GP’s was an Italian restaurant that was open for 8 years. Known in the community as a space for live music and their famous homemade meatballs.

Chickie’s will be owned and operated by Michael Gondevas. He also co-owns Jersey City hot-spot, Hamilton Inn and Hamilton Pork. An American restaurant and BBQ restaurant. Gondevas was born and raised in Jersey City and also currently lives there.

Hamilton Inn and Hamilton Pork both boast incredible dishes that are loved by residents and those in the surrounding areas alike. Standouts include Hamilton Inn’s truffled jumbo lump crab risotto served with roasted corn and wild mushrooms. Hamilton Pork serves all the bbq standards with a mix of Tex Mex. They recently debuted their colossal queso sando that includes either pulled pork or brisket and is slathered in queso and served on a potato bun.

Judging from either of Gondevas’ two restaurant ventures, we know we can expect big and delicious things from his new neighborhood eatery Chickie's.

Although the restaurant does not currently have a website or social media account we do know that the owner has confirmed the restaurant will be your classic everyday Italian neighborhood restaurant. He’s also confirmed that the menu will include a full bar, various pasta dishes, pizza pies, and sandwiches.

Gondevas reveals how the concept behind “Chickie’s” came about. “My wife and I and my brother, we were sitting around kind of kicking around names. Every neighborhood that we all grew up in, everyone had a ‘Chickie’ in their life — an Aunt Chickie, Uncle Chickie, or a guy named Chickie,” he says. “So we just thought it was a really cute name and a common name and easy to say and catchy I think like, ‘Hey I’m going to Chickie’s!’”

Construction and opening of the new restaurant has been delayed majorly by the corona virus. Plans have been in the works since March 2020, the start of the pandemic. Thankfully, business reopenings and a slight decline in cases earlier this year gave way to construction starting back up so you can expect Chickie's to start operations early this Fall.

