Free Museums to Visit in NYC this Summer

Unbeknownst to many, most museums in New York City now offer free or pay-what-you-wish admission.

The city’s art and culture scene can be staggering, but our list has you covered. Keep reading for a list of all free museums in New York City right now.

Queens Museum | New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens

Commissioned by Robert Moses for the World’s Fair in 1964, this museum features a room-sized panorama of the entirety of NYC. Certainly a must see for anyone looking to soak up the history and essence that is New York. The admission to this museum is completely free.

MoMA PS1 | 22-25 Jackson Ave, Queens

With a pay as you wish admission policy, the MoMA PS1 museum is the first nonprofit arts center in the US that's dedicated strictly to contemporary art since its conception in 1971. The museum draws in over 200,000 visitors a year and features exhibitions that change frequently.

Bronx Museum of Arts | 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx

One of the few art museums in the Bronx, the museum was founded in the early 1970’s. The exhibitions here focus heavily on contemporary and 20th century artwork by American artists. Admission to this museum is free.

Museum of the City of New York | 1220 Fifth Ave, New York

Admission to this museum operates on a pay as you wish model and showcases life in the city throughout history. A must see for anyone interested in the dynamic changes that the 20th century brought to NYC.

Staten Island Museum | 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island

Founded in 1881, the Staten Island Museum is known as Staten Island’s oldest standing cultural institution. The museum’s artifacts are formally organized into three main collections: Natural Sciences, Fine Art, and History Archives & Library. The historical collections contain recordings, photographs, and documents dating back as far as the 1700s. Admission prices are suggested and visitors are allowed to pay as they wish at the door.

American Museum of Natural History | 2 Lincoln Sq, New York

An exploration into all living things, living and extinct, the Museum of Natural history is definitely a kid friendly museum. The crown jewel of their dinosaur exhibit includes the largest Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton ever discovered. The museum also houses several other exhibits including the mammoth, brown bear, the whale, and a bird and reptile hall.

