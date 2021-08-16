Cafe Belle Ame Opens in Jersey City

Belle Ame Cafe located at 76 Cottage Street, in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City, has officially opened.

The French inspired cafe will specialize in Nicaraguan coffee, espresso, lattes, and tea, as well as toasts, pastries, sandwiches, and salads.

Peach Iced Tea https://www.instagram.com/p/CSM3AOmrWPf/

Their official store opening on July 10th was followed by a night of live music for its first wave of customers. This is an event the cafe hopes to host regularly at their new spot, giving local residents something to look forward to in the neighborhood.

Live Performance Outside the Cafe https://www.instagram.com/p/CROnGOQj_YT/

Patrons can expect an array of breakfast and lunch food options from bacon, egg, and cheese served on a croissant or bagel to tuna, chicken, ham, or mozzarella sandwiches served on baguettes. Plus delicious toast options including Nutella and something a bit more savory, avocado.

In addition to sandwiches and toasts, the cafe will also serve salads ranging from a simple house salad that includes tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, cheddar, and craisins, to more complex options like their burrata salad.

The Cafe's Burrata Salad https://www.instagram.com/p/CP02OrvDOhA/

In terms of coffee, Cafe Belle Ame has partnered with Cafe Integral, a specialty coffee shop located in New York City to bring authentic Nicaraguan coffee beans all the way to Jersey City.

For those unfamiliar with this style of coffee bean, most Nicaraguan coffee beans will have a smooth brew with acidity. These brews tend to be crisp, with a fruity hint. The aroma tends to have a more caramel or chocolate tinged sweetness to it with subtle hints of citrus thrown in.

Their coffee menu is extensive and includes everything from macchiatos, espressos, cappuccinos, and matcha drinks to your standard iced coffees and lattes.

Cafe's Latte Art https://www.instagram.com/p/CPaztYnD3h7/

In terms of the vibe here at the cafe, patrons can expect a relaxing, modern, and trendy atmosphere. Marble floors and matching brown leather seats and sofas adorn the inside of this cafe making it quite an inviting space for customers to sit and stay awhile. A portrait of the rap legend Biggie Smalls hangs in the center of the shop and is surrounded by a mixture of real and faux greenery, giving the cafe a serene and earthy touch.

Inside the Cafe https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ-xVCKDRm0/

The cafe currently lists its hours as being open from Monday to Friday from 7am to 4pm and their hours for Saturday and Sunday are 8am to 3pm.

Be sure to check their instagram @belleamecafe for menu updates and live music announcements.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.