New Sushi Restaurant Opens in Jersey City

There’s a new sushi joint in town. Residents of Jersey City and the remaining areas alike can now enjoy Itto Sushi, located at 239 Barrow Street just steps away from the Grove Street Path Station and Marin Boulevard Lightrail stop in downtown Jersey City.

This restaurant will be taking over the space that was formerly known as Sol Azteca, a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant and taqueria specializing in authentic Mexican cuisine. The business has since moved to 328 Montgomery Street, just a few blocks away from the former location.

Itto officially opened July 20th with a soft launch offering new customers a 15% and 20% off deal for lunch and dinner the first week they opened their doors.

The new sushi spot will specialize in Japanese and Korean cuisine. Their menu, which is currently posted on their official instagram profile, includes a large list of different appetizers, sushi rolls, noodles, and bento boxes.

Sushi Rolls from Itto https://www.instagram.com/p/CSIZx_7sfpO/

Apps include edamame, spring rolls, gyoza, crab salad, miso soup, spicy calamari, spicy shrimp, chicken and shrimp tempura, sashimi, and spicy tuna and salmon tartar that's served with avocado, mango, masago, crunch, and their signature spicy sauce.

Sushi standouts include their signature Kamakazi roll that contains spicy crunchy tuna roll topped with an insane amount of fish including tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado, spicy and wasabi mayo and tobiko.

In addition to your traditional Japanese favorites, Itto also offers Korean entrees. Their Bibimbap bowl is a Korean staple and includes rice, seasoned vegetables, meat, egg, and is topped with chilli pepper paste.

Another delicious must try off their new menu is their Korean BBQ Kalbi. The dish contains marinated prime boneless short ribs served with broccoli and rice and topped with sesame seeds and scallions. Other Korean favorites include galbi-jjim and bulgogi.

Korean BBQ Kalbi https://www.instagram.com/p/CSb5L9hrPg4/

According to a recent instagram post from their profile, if you dine in and tag the restaurant on your profile, you’ll receive 10% off your entire bill.

Current restaurant hours are listed as Tuesday through Sunday, with lunch being served from 11:30am to 2:30pm and dinner being served from 4pm to 10pm. The restaurant will close between 2:30pm-4pm everyday to allow for that lunch to dinner transition.

Itto Sushi will join 14 other sushi restaurants currently calling Jersey City home. From East Hana JC, Ichiban To-Go, DOMODOMO, Sarku, Komegashi Too, and more.

View of Restaurant https://www.instagram.com/p/CPVdyuxDLLa/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.