New Seafood Restaurant Coming to Jersey City

Get ready for a new seafood spot to open at 125 18th street inside the Newport Plaza. This cajun seafood restaurant is a chain called Crab Du Jour and has locations in other major cities throughout the eastern United States including Brooklyn, Miami, Baltimore, and Boston.

Po'Boy Sandwich https://www.instagram.com/p/CQMSf0slj1M/

Decorated nautically, Crab Du Jour is known for serving delicious home-style seafood meals that include generous portions. Seafood offerings include crab, crawfish, calamari, and lobster. They also offer po’boys, cajun wings, and hush puppies.

Crab Du Jour operates two different versioned restaurants. The standard formal dining version and then the grab and go version called Crab Du Jour Xpress. This Jersey City location will be home to the Xpress version.

The Xpress menu offers convenient grab-and-go options for patrons inspired by classic cajun recipes. You can choose from a variety of appetizers that include fried pickles, fried calamari, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and wings.

The next part of the menu is completely customizable. You’ll be able to choose between a ½ lb or lb of seafood served in a bag with your choice of seasoning and spice level. Options include clams, oysters, shrimp, mussels, scallops, lobsters, and of course crab. Sauce choices vary from plain to cajun and garlic butter.

Crab Du Jour Seafood Bags https://www.instagram.com/p/CPY-0rGFO5F/

This menu will also offer baskets served with fries and your choice of fried chicken, shrimp, flounder, or oyster.

The “extras” include cajun, sweet potato, and regular fries, as well as broccoli, potatoes, and corn.

With solid portions, the Crab Du Jour menu keeps prices super reasonable with options as low as $6 for an entire meal and almost everything else listed on the menu falls beneath the $30 mark.

Crab Du Jour will be situated in between Papa John’s and Popeyes within the Newport Plaza.

No official opening date has been announced as of yet.

