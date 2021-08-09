Jersey City's Italian Festival to Take Place this Week

Vanessa Vanacore

Jersey City’s Italian Festival, otherwise known as La Festa Italiana will take place for the first time since 2019 this Wednesday, August 11th and will run until Sunday, August 15th and is expected to draw in thousands from the surrounding areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkaSd_0bMHZyQo00
Festival Banner in Jersey Cityhttps://www.facebook.com/lafestaitalianajc/photos/a.611314365592872/4382431838481087/

The festival will take place in it’s usual location at 344 Sixth Street by the Holy Rosary Church. The history of the festival dates back to the early 1900’s during the height of Italian immigration to the United States. At this time the church contained over 20,000 members, all of which sought a new beginning in America, yet still longed for their traditions and comforts they left overseas.

1902 began the long lived tradition of the street festival we know and love today and culminated with the “Feast Day Mass” on August 15th followed by a street procession with the statue of Our Lady through the streets.

Festival goers can expect the same delicious food from previous years with staples like rice balls, sausage and peppers, fried oreos, and of course zeppoles covered in powdered sugar. You can also expect the addition of a few new vendor’s like Jersey and Co’s Gelato, which serves delicious and updated flavors like green matcha and vegan options. Pie Oh My is another new addition to the festival. They're known for their amazing brick oven pies that include super delicious toppings that range from gouda, artichokes, and vodka sauce to the classics like pesto and pepperoni.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiOgM_0bMHZyQo00
Brick Oven Pizza from Pie Oh Myhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CNi824dj39y/

And you cannot forget about the drinks, the festival will be hosting O’Leary’s Publik House for the first time this year. They’ll be serving up their infamous peach wine. You can also expect to see familiar vendors like White Star Bar which will be serving ice cold domestic and craft beer plus some delicious cocktails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Q6Kl_0bMHZyQo00
Spiked Ice Pops from White Star Barhttps://www.facebook.com/lafestaitalianajc/photos/pcb.4417841344940136/4417841274940143/

As far as entertainment goes, there will be a band performing every night of the festival starting at 7pm. This year’s lineup includes The Counterfeiters, Faith In Chaos, The Toga Party Band, The Cameos, and Total Soul, who’s been performing at the festival for over 10 years now.

In addition to good food and live performances you can also expect tons of festival games, fair rides and of course a large crowd.

The fair will be open every day from Wednesday the 11th until Sunday the 15th from 5pm to 11pm each night.

