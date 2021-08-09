Hoboken's Hop Shuttle is Back

Arguably one of the most convenient means of transportation in Hoboken, the Hop shuttle runs three completely free lines and allows you to get off anywhere along the route, all you have to do is pull the stop request cord.

The Hop stopped running at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and has just recently announced it will be operating at a normal schedule to accommodate the influx of residents who have started commuting back to the office. One major change since bringing the Hop back is that all passengers will be required to wear a mask to ride. Another major change comes with the announcement of new and updated shuttle busses that will now be wheelchair accessible.

New Wheelchair Accessbile Hop Bus https://www.hobokennj.gov/news/city-of-hoboken-unveils-new-hop-buses

Read below for tips on how to navigate the Hop system.

By far the most helpful tip is knowing how to keep track of where the Hop is and what the schedule is looking like. You can do this by downloading the app, PassioGo. The city of Hoboken has announced this new app will enhance service for users of the free bus service.

General times to keep in mind however, are as follows:

Green Hop: Runs Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm

Blue Hop: Runs Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm

Red Hop: Runs Mon-Fri, 10am-6pm

Below is a breakdown of where each line operates.

The Green Hop starts at Bloomfield and 2nd street and runs primarily through Western Hoboken, farther away from the water along Adams and Madison Street. It then heads back Downtown via Willow Ave and 12th ultimately terminating its route at the PATH station. This route runs every 30 mins and you can hail the Hop anywhere you see it along this route. This line is perfect for people who live in uptown Hoboken around Willow Street who don’t want to walk all the way to the Path train in the morning or pay for a monthly pass to ride the NJT bus.

The Blue Hop is the only line that does not operate in Uptown Hoboken. This line starts on 2nd and Bloomfield and remains below 4th Street, eventually terminating at Washington and Newark Street. It will take approximately 17 mins to get to the PATH train if you ride this line from start to finish.

The Red Hop also starts its route at 2nd and Bloomfield; it goes all the way up to 12th and Willow and then cuts back downtown via Hudson Street and ends at the PATH train. This route is designated for those who live Uptown, East of Washington Street.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.