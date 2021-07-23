Where to Find the Best Pancakes in Hoboken

Pancakes are that type of food that once you start craving, there’s absolutely nothing else that can satisfy that desire. Fluffy, sweet, and when done right, should melt in your mouth.

A classic pancake is a breakfast staple but with the rise of brunch culture over the past decade, pancakes have been getting more and more decadent.

No matter what your preference is, the list below will cover pancakes of all varieties. What they all have in common is that they’re absolutely delicious.

Il Tavolo di Palmisano | 700 Clinton Street

These lemon ricotta pancakes are so so good. Topped with whipped cream, fresh blueberries, and powdered sugar. You’re gonna wanna take pictures of this masterpiece before indulging.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes https://www.instagram.com/p/CMr-8-blFWM/

Turning Point | 1420 Frank Sinatra Drive

Your go-to for all things breakfast, this spot serves all the brunch and breakfast staples seven days a week. When it comes to pancakes, their options vary from a plain stack to lemon blueberry and cinnamon roll pancakes.

Burbon Walnut + Chocolate Berry Pancakes from Turning Point https://www.instagram.com/p/B7_3iMTpaM9/

Zack’s Oak Bar + Restaurant | 232 Willow Ave

These pancakes are unique and delicious. Served with warm brown butter apples, powdered sugar, and caramel sauce.

Classic Pancakes from Zack's https://www.instagram.com/p/CBaqmKSDQqB/

Malibu Diner | 257 14th Street

One of the only diners left in Hoboken, sometimes you’re just craving that diner pancake and that's where Malibu comes in handy. Open 24/7 so you can even enjoy these pancakes at 4am. Nothing better than that.

Blueberry Pancakes from Malibu Diner https://www.instagram.com/p/CILftViDeNO/

Amanda’s Restaurant | 908 Washington Street

If lemon ricotta pancakes are what you crave, look no further than Amanda’s. One of the many brunch options they have available on the weekends. Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and fresh fruit. They also serve classic buttermilk pancakes and dulce de leche flavored pancakes.

Dulce de Leche Pancakes topped with Bananas https://www.instagram.com/p/CPgUK2njBlD/

La Isla | 25 12th Street

If you haven’t yet been to La Isla, you’re seriously missing out. With two locations in downtown and uptown Hoboken, La Isla is popular for a reason: their food is delicious. And their pancakes are no exception. These pancakes are served simple, a buttermilk recipe topped with fresh fruit and organic maple syrup.

Brunch Spread at La Isla https://www.instagram.com/p/CPgUK2njBlD/

City Bistro | 56 14th Street

Definitely one of the cutest spots to grab brunch in Hoboken, City Bistro offers all of the classics. Their pancakes are no exception, buttermilk stack topped with whipped cream, blueberries, strawberries, and melon.

Pancake Stack from City Bistro https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ3dbaGjDjb/

