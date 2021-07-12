Owner of the Madison Takes Over Verizza Pizza in Hoboken

Located in Downtown Hoboken, Verizza Pizza was a pizzeria that opened in October of 2020. Known for their icon turquoise blue doors, this pizzeria specialized in artisanal Italian food and was hard to miss if you’ve ever walked down Newark Street.

Verizza Pizza Before it Closed https://www.google.com/maps/uv?pb=!1s0x89c2573037338e6b%3A0x26f9093a9f23f6d9!3m1!7e115!4shttps%3A%2F

Verizza recently announced they’d be closing. However, local restaurant owner Dave Carney, (who currently owns The Madison Bar and Grill) will be taking over. Pizza will continue to live on at this storefront.

Conceptually, Verizza was opened with the vision that gourmet pizza can be delivered and enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. The three original store owners shared a common passion for pizza and also believed gourmet pies should come at an affordable price. The restaurant also offered antipasto, salads, and dessert.

After announcing their closure in early June, it has been confirmed that Dave Carney will be taking over with a new vision.

His current restaurant, The Madison, is known as being one of the best restaurants and bars in the entire city. It’s been open since the ‘90s and specializes in New American Fare. We know to expect big things from Carney as he’s been able to keep this restaurant fresh and current despite being open for 3 decades.

Specialty Pie from The Madison https://www.google.com/maps/uv?pb=!1s0x89c259d70e2c8195%3A0x859860fb5ab5f126!3m1!7e115!4shttps%3A%2F

In a recent interview, Carney disclosed some plans he has for the new restaurant. For one, he plans on taking the now white and airy space and transforming it into something warmer.

As far as food goes, Carney has stated the pizza served in this new venture will be a cross of thin Neapolitan style crust pizza and what is known as a bit thicker, more Jersey style pizza. He claims the pies will look very classic Jersey while still maintaining super crisp. He’ll be using all imported products, included but not limited to San Marzano tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella.

The focus of this restaurant will be on pizza, however, Carney revealed there will also be a sit-down menu where patrons can enjoy food inside the restaurant. This menu will be small and includes five or six appetizers and three different entrees. He’s stated that everything will be cooked in the Marra Forni pizza oven which is known as perfecting Neapolitan style pizza.

As of right now, this pizzeria looks like it will be reopening in early Fall.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.