New Chicken Finger Joint to Open in Hoboken’s Former Cluck-U Spot



If you’ve walked down Washington Street lately you may have noticed Cluck-U has closed its doors. Opened back in 2009, Cluck-U remained a Hoboken late night chicken staple until going out of business earlier this year.

It's been confirmed that Sticky’s Finger Joint, a wildly popular New York based chain will be taking over the 112 Washington Street location. Sticky’s is known to use antibiotic hormone-free chickens and locally-sourced ingredients, and is thus referred to by fans as “gourmet fried chicken.”

Various Signature Chicken Finger Creations at Sticky's https://stickys.com/menu/

Although this won’t be the first Sticky’s Finger Joint in New Jersey, it will be the first location in Hudson County.

Here are some mouth watering menu items you can expect from this fried chicken restaurant.

Vampire Killer

One of the most innovative signature creations, the Vampire Killer includes aioli, grated parmesan, garlic chips, and pink peppercorn flakes.

Vampire Killer Chicken Fingers https://www.instagram.com/p/CFXqqpTgiXD/

Chicken and Waffles

Chopped and ready to pop right into your mouth, Sticky’s chicken and waffles are unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. These poppers are covered in waffle sauce, graham crackers, and crushed red pepper flakes.

Chicken and Waffle Poppers https://www.instagram.com/p/CAnZFVlgcTL/

Popper Nachos

Known for its innovative twist on classic fried chicken, this dish contains homemade tortilla chips, chicken poppers, pico de gallo, mac sauce, cray sauce, and black & white sesame seeds.

Popper Nachos https://www.instagram.com/p/CNnMsVYArzY/

Carlos’ Hot Chicken Sandwich

A wildly popular menu item, Sticky’s chicken sandwich is served on potato bread and includes two chicken fingers coated in Carlos’s blazing hot Carolina Reaper sauce with pickles.

Carlos' Hot Chicken Sandwich https://www.instagram.com/p/CQtjQh4nDT3/

Bacon Mac Fries

Just one of six different specialty fry options, these are dressed with their signature mac sauce and bacon bits.

Bacon Mac Fries https://www.instagram.com/p/COlFGTBrnsb/

In addition to the menu items listed above, Sticky’s also offers salad, wraps, a variety of chicken sandwiches, and of course, 18 different dipping sauces.

Variety of Sauces from Sticky's https://www.instagram.com/p/CIGVNYQAIOp/

There is no official opening date announced as of yet.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.