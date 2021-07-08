Café Vista is Expanding to Jersey City

Café Vista is one of the newest cafes to open it’s doors in Hoboken. Having been around for just a little over 1 year now, Café Vista is already known as being one of Hoboken’s most insta worthy coffee spots. Set in a chic pink Parisian themed space, Café Vista offers pretty lattes, baked goods, and plenty of vegan and dairy free options.

Local mom and visionary behind Café Vista is Balsayat, originally from Istanbul, Turkey. Each art piece in the café and each individual item on the menu has been carefully and lovingly selected by her. A self-proclaimed lover of all things beautiful, Balsayat was encouraged by friends and family to open her café.

Beautifully decorated, Balsayat has made sure to pay attention to each and every detail to create a unique café experience which transports visitors to feel as if they’ve just stepped inside a café tucked away on a tiny European street. All silverware has been sourced from various vintage stores and there’s eclectic art and fresh flowers in every corner.

The menu at the Hoboken location consists of a variety of healthy salads, toasts, bakery items, and sweet treats. The coffee and tea menu is also abundant. Specialty coffees include traditional Turkish coffee which is a must-try. Beyond the Turkish brew, Café Vista is known for their infamous rose latte.

Inspired by the amount of visitors traveling all the way from Jersey City, Balsayat decided it was necessary to give these customers a café that was a little closer to home.

The second location will be called Dream Vista and will be located in the Paulus Hook area. The cafe will include a giant private backyard that will include a different interior design concept and menu than the Hoboken location. However, the overall aesthetic and vintage vibes will remain consistent at both locations.

Balsayat has revealed that Dream Vista will differ from Café Vista in the sense that Café Vista is known for its Rose Latte and Dalgona Coffee, but Dream Vista will have Blue Matcha and Royal Blue Lemonade as drink menu standouts.

As of right now, Dream Vista is slated to open sometime this summer. You can stay up to date on all announcements and updates from the company by following their official Instagram page @cafevistahoboken

