5 Different Types of Poke You Should Try in Hoboken and Jersey City

You’ve probably seen poke bowls on social media, seen them on menus in real life, or you may have even noticed poke shops popping up all over the place if you live in a city.

But what even is poke anyway? Most bowls start with a base layer of jasmine rice. Some restaurants also offer low-carb options like zucchini noodles and kelp salad. The next most important ingredient is ahi tuna. However, you can choose between several fish, including salmon and snapper. If raw fish isn’t your thing, look for options like tofu or cooked crab. A poke bowl is never complete with toppings. Toppings can range from crunchy fried scallions to edamame.

Essentially, poke is the new generation of sushi and restaurants have definitely taken notice. Poke spots across Hoboken and Jersey City have gone to new innovative heights to create dishes that are fun and exciting just as much as they are delicious.

Below is a list of spots and dishes to order next time you’re craving a bowl.

Piki Poke | 535 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Kale Noodle Poke Bowl

In addition to the commonly used base ingredients like rice and kelp salad, Piki Poke offers a fun and healthy alternative: kelp noodles. Not only are noodles super filling, you get to skip all the extra calories that come with regular noodles since these ones are kale based. Pile some fresh shrimp, tempura flakes, and some sesame dressing and you have yourself a delicious bowl.

Kale Noodle Bowl https://www.instagram.com/p/B8ovQkiHOhZ/

Shaka Bowl | 110 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Poke Tacos

Another great way to enjoy poke? In between a tortilla of course. Shaka Bowl offers their tiki taco which is a corn tortillas filled taco with your choice of protein, bbq pulled jackfruit, kalúa pulled pork, chicken, topped with pineapple, cabbage, pickled onions, and their signature spicy shaka sauce.

Tacos from Shaka Bowl https://www.instagram.com/p/CJqoWbBDAJv/

Proven Poke Co. | 1401 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Poke Burritos

Otherwise known as sushi burritos, these rolled up wraps look exactly like a sushi roll before it's been cut into individual sushi rolls and contains much of what a poke bowl consists of. Seaweed, rice, fresh fish, and any toppings of your choice can fit into a burrito.

Burritos from Proven Poke https://www.instagram.com/p/CQeAQdYDRgW/

Tidal Poke Co. | 337 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Kalua Pig Rice Bowl

For those who don’t exactly love fish, you can still enjoy a poke bowl too. Tidal Poke offers a pulled pork protein option that tastes absolutely amazing. Completely customizable you can add whatever sauce and toppings you want to this bowl.

Kalua Pig Rice Bowl https://www.instagram.com/p/BevijujBrCK/

Pokay | 283 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Breakfast Poke Bowl

Otherwise known as “Loco Moco” this is a Hawaiian dish that uses a fried egg and gravy. Super hearty, Pokay serves this atop a bed of fresh rice at their Jersey City location only.

Loco Moco Bowl https://www.instagram.com/p/B5yLXSjnTlW/

