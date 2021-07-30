The Evolution of Finding A Soulmate

Vanessa Torre

I’ve morphed my philosophy more times than I imagined I would

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCJIh_0bD0l9TL00

I used to truly believe that there was someone out there for everyone. That was when I was young and full of hope. Last year.

At this point in my life, I have no idea what I believe anymore.

It’s been exactly two years since I split from my second husband. The main reason for a split was that he simply just wasn’t my person and I knew it. We tried. It was a good few years but I knew those years were drawing to a close. Living the rest of my life as his wife was never going to lead me to a life of contentment. Round peg. Square hole.

Once we got divorced, I finally felt free of the idea that my existence in the world needed to do involve being married to another human being. It’s not that I’ve sworn off marriage. It’s something that I could take or leave. It’s no longer a goal or requirement for me. No longer is it any demonstration that a relationship is more or less significant than another.

Sadly, marriage to me signifies nothing more than a legally binding agreement recognized by a governmental entity that allows for each partner to be taken care of in the event of the untimely demise of the other. Doesn’t that sound romantic?

After dissolving my belief system about marriage, I was still left with the idea that there is a lid for every single pot. I clung to that. I want it to be real and attainable.

I see it with my friends and some random couples. Sometimes, it blows my mind that two people manage to find that exact fit where you couldn’t imagine either of them with somebody else. It’s just right. I love this idea. I just don’t know that it applies to me.

To be honest, I thought it would be exceptionally easier to find a mate than it has been. I’ve spent two years without a boyfriend. It is the longest period of time I have ever spent alone in my entire life.

I recognize that this is like doing time for petty larceny when I know that there are massive amounts of people on the dating version of death row. They have a life sentence. Two years is laughable to them. It’s exhausting to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMdk5_0bD0l9TL00

As I started to meet new people, I started to lose hope that everything that I was looking for in one person just didn’t exist. I had a friend who made me make a list of everything I wanted my person to be. I’ve thrown that list away.

I started embracing the idea that perhaps we don’t have one soulmate.

Perhaps our souls are comprised of dozens of experiences and many people and when you put them together at the end of our lives we can look back and realize that our souls were whole.

It’s like that puzzle piece that has several edges and connections instead of just one other piece it fits into. In order to make all of the connections you have to find all of the pieces.

What I’m struggling with right now is not being able to find a single piece. After each of my divorces, I got a puzzle. Literally. An intricate one with a lot of pieces and I told myself that I was not going to date until the puzzle was done.

There was a certain amount of healing that occurred in spending my nights fretting over finding that damn missing piece of the Death Star rather than swiping left or right on images of eligible bachelors in my area.

After 31 first dates, I’m beginning to wonder if I shouldn’t adjust my attitude to accept the fact that my reality just may be a solo one for many years to come. What would my life look like if I embraced it instead of wallowing in it a little bit? Would I be happier? Would it mean giving up hope? Would I become that bitter, jaded person I don’t want to be?

I keep dating simply out of tenacity. Mama didn’t raise no quitter. I have a whopping 90% failure rate for dates. I understand I’m not the failure. They are not the failure. The date's just a failure. 10% were fantastic for a short time until they weren’t.

I’ve always had this glimmer of hope but I’m beginning to feel like that little glimmer of hope is what’s causing me pain. There’s a Buddhist construct that attachment is what causes suffering. Perhaps the attachment issue that I’m having right now is not related to a person but to an idea that I should let go of.

There’s a considerable amount emotional reconciliation that needs to happen here. I need to examine my end game. I need to define and then redefine contentment. Either way, I do know that there is something I’m clinging to like a skin I need to shed. It probably won’t be the last skin shed, either. There will be more. I’m interested in what each new one will look like.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f642af891a3aaf3ff88de6cbb920f008.blob

Flaming pinball, nerd, music lover, wine snob, horrible violin player. No, she won’t stop taking pictures of her drinks. vanessaltorre@gmail.com IG: vanessaltorre Twitter: @vanessaltorre

Phoenix, AZ
1801 followers
Loading

More from Vanessa Torre

What Do Women Really Want? Pockets.

And not those chintzy ones, either. Real. Pockets. Fact: There is no time more joyful in a woman’s life than the moment she realizes her dress has pockets. She could find out she got a raise and that would be great, but give her a dress with pockets and something magical happens. Her face will light up. Her eyes will grow wide. She may squeal with delight.Read full story

Whoever Told You Love Should Be Easy Was Wrong

It’s hard work and it’s worth it. Once upon a time, someone told me love should be easy. I believed them. It was all horseshit. The idea of easy love landed me married to the first of my two husbands at 27. He was my best friend. He was easy to be with. He was good enough. So I married him. When it got hard, when we struggled, he wasn’t all in. I was until I just couldn’t anymore.Read full story
1 comments

Your Comfort Zone is Pretty Awesome

There’s no shame in staying there. “Everything good happens outside of your comfort zone.” You could discount the price on that and put it on an endcap at Target. I still don’t think I’d buy it.Read full story

The Theory of Relativity Applies to Emotions

There is an inherent flaw in emotional logic. It stems from the fact that a good number of people hear those two words together and it does not compute. Emotions and logic are two great tastes that do not taste great together.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Don’t Tell Me I’m Too Old to Do Something

For the life of me, I can’t understand why other people feel entitled to tell us how we should live. It’s a little sanctimonious. Okay, a lot. My social media feed frequently includes clickbait links to ridiculous listicles. My beef with my Facebook reminding me that I’m old is a whole other topic. The fact that I use Facebook is proof, however, that I am old.Read full story

Knowing What’s Broken Is Good Enough

The rest you can sort through when it’s time. I’m a fighter. It’s not always a good thing. I’d like to say that I’ve fought so much, for so long, for my mental health. But I haven’t.Read full story
2 comments

The Fallacy and Unintended Victims of Cancel Culture

The intention is understandable but the practice is flawed. We are knee-deep in cancel culture. It’s permeated our culture so strenuously that it’s not uncommon to hear of several different public shamings, calls to action, or boycotts every day. It’s become expected. Who did what now? What video can we see? What or who do we have to stop liking?Read full story

What’s Made Me Feel Like A Feminist Hack

I’ve had a lot of conversations with people recently about feminism and what it means. When I explain my stance on feminism, it rarely involves anything having to do with the workplace. Now it makes me feel like a hack.Read full story

Why Teachers Quit Their Jobs

I became a high school English teacher for two reasons: I liked a college major where homework involved reading a book in bed and I had seen Dead Poet’s Society 184 too many times. This seems to be the story of most high school English teachers.Read full story
32 comments

If You Don’t Take Action, You’re Complicit

Simply ignoring others’ horrible actions or statements means agreement. I understand this seems overly simple. The fact is, there’s little complexity to this concept whatsoever. It holds true based on the general idea that we’re made up of a moral and ethical fabric that should compel us to denounce wrongdoing.Read full story
3 comments

Yes, Happiness and Loneliness Can Exist Together

Neither one cancels out the other. I’m one of the few people in my circle of friends that is completely unattached. I chalk this up to having extraordinary friends that are the kind of people others either never want to leave or want to snatch up.Read full story
1 comments

Please Don’t Ask Me to Pray With You

It’s been a hard few days. Twice this week, I have had arms circled around me and been brought into prayer. I have had someone take my hands in theirs and ask to pray with me. It seems like an act of kindness and connection. I still struggle with it.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Why Live Music in Small Phoenix Venues Matters

Music is intimate. Seeing it should be, too. There’s no huge stage. No major lighting design. The green room is probably weird. There’s most likely a smoke machine and a handwritten setlist taped to the floor.Read full story

$15 Buys You Flowers, But It’s Not Self Love

That requires a hell of a lot more than fifteen bucks. There are two days I love: the day after Valentine’s Day and the day after Mother’s Day. These days, I head to the grocery store and the bin where they move all the flowers that didn’t sell the day before.Read full story

Ridiculous Things That Annoy Single People

Oddly, a few of them involve knives. Interesting. For the most part, being single can be pretty awesome. We often live solid lives because many of us have lost the ability to care about what most people think. We’re a liberated group.Read full story
1 comments

The Transformative Power of Yes

Reclaiming the curiosity and wonder I’ve lost. Yesterday, I learned I like cherries. And plums and peaches. Odd thing to learn at this point in my life. I guess it was time. I was at Pike Place Market in Seattle. It’s a sensory overload of the highest magnitude. I must have smelled every damn flower I came upon. I’m also now fairly certain that dahlias are my favorite. These ones were the size of a salad plate and in colors I had never seen. I live in Arizona. It’s not exactly a land rich with vibrantly colored flowers.Read full story

The Overdue Mortality Check I Desperately Needed

One friend’s near death experience was a clear dose of reality. A week ago, I was sitting on a sunny patio enjoying a margarita with my friend Rhonda. She is one of the truest friends I have ever known. Today, I brought a week’s worth of meals to her house for her family to tide them over while she recovers in the ICU after suffering from a brain aneurysm.Read full story

Replacing Modern Conveniences with Simple Pleasures

Finding peacefulness in regressing backwards technologically. When I was growing up, my mother had an address book that always sat on the kitchen table. It had tabs for every letter of the alphabet. I think all of our moms had this same address book.Read full story

We Can’t Save People and We Can’t Fix Them Either

When I was a little kid, used to do this weird thing. I would stand at the bathroom sink and run water slowly into my cupped hands. I’d hold my hands together as tightly as I possibly could so that this basin I created was impenetrable.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy