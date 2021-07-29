What’s Made Me Feel Like A Feminist Hack

Vanessa Torre

Coming to terms with some of my privilege

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtNbO_0bBnbDOu00

I’ve had a lot of conversations with people recently about feminism and what it means. When I explain my stance on feminism, it rarely involves anything having to do with the workplace. Now it makes me feel like a hack.

I have been sexually harassed. I have had male co-workers completely steal my ideas and pass them on as their own. They have been given opportunities I was not, when I was just as qualified. Still, I have brushed it off.

But if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that I can control my role in my workplace.

This is where my privilege comes into play. I am a 44-year-old white woman, with a college degree, living in the 5th largest metropolitan area in the country. I have choices.

I have built a career spanning 20 years and have done as much as I possibly can to make me a desirable employment candidate. It’s worked.

This allows me to make choices regarding where I want to spend my professional time. Choice is a privilege many other women simply do not have. We can’t act like choice is available to them. It’s an immense disservice. I have been guilty of making this assumption and I feel like an ass about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6h0S_0bBnbDOu00

I once held a job that I absolutely loved. It brought me such great joy to do it every day. However, the company I work for was so steeped in misogynism that dealing with day to day situations was nearly unbearable.

I had a boss that would pile more and more work on me. Most of it was passed on to me because my male counterpart, who he protected wildly, was unable to keep up and get the job done. When I was inundated with work and stressed beyond belief, my boss had the audacity to walk by my office, look at me, stick his head in and ask that I smile. To say that I lost my shit might be an overwhelming understatement.

I went off on him so loudly and so furiously that I’m sure the entire office heard it. At least, his assistant did. Who already had flowers ordered for me and deliver to the office by the time my boss could even get back to his own office after I reamed him.

I needed to get the hell out of there and I planned for the next few months how to do that. I exercised my choice not to tolerate a workplace that did not support me. When the aforementioned male co-worker got a raise and I didn’t, I left.

There are scores of women that don’t have this choice. They are working mothers. They are women living in less populated areas of the country where there are fewer jobs in general.

They have to take the job paying 20% less because they need the job. Being subjected to the pay gap is the lesser of two evils compared to unemployment.

This isn’t to say that only women in certain areas or certain jobs are victims of the pay gap. This is where my privilege swings the other way. I am sheltered from a ruthless work environment because I am not working in a male dominant industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HalI_0bBnbDOu00

Consider this: women in technology are far outnumbered by men almost 4 to 1. The number of male candidates to female candidates for a job or promotion is heavily in the men’s favor. If a woman does get the sought-after position, her salary will still be determined by a group that is very predominantly male.

This leaves the door wide open for the “Good Ol’ Boy Club” to keep the pay gap solidly in place. If the woman wants the job and the promotion, there may be little else she can do than accept her reality. Men are still pulling the strings. Suck it up and move up.

There’s a lot in the world I don’t acknowledge because it doesn’t affect me. To ignore its existence is self-centered and arrogant. It makes me feel like a tool. I have not done a good enough job of carrying the flag for women in the workplace. Blinders are a pretty thing. Just as real as that pay gap. Both need to be acknowledged.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f642af891a3aaf3ff88de6cbb920f008.blob

Flaming pinball, nerd, music lover, wine snob, horrible violin player. No, she won’t stop taking pictures of her drinks. vanessaltorre@gmail.com IG: vanessaltorre Twitter: @vanessaltorre

Phoenix, AZ
1801 followers
Loading

More from Vanessa Torre

The Evolution of Finding A Soulmate

I’ve morphed my philosophy more times than I imagined I would. I used to truly believe that there was someone out there for everyone. That was when I was young and full of hope. Last year.Read full story
2 comments

What Do Women Really Want? Pockets.

And not those chintzy ones, either. Real. Pockets. Fact: There is no time more joyful in a woman’s life than the moment she realizes her dress has pockets. She could find out she got a raise and that would be great, but give her a dress with pockets and something magical happens. Her face will light up. Her eyes will grow wide. She may squeal with delight.Read full story

Whoever Told You Love Should Be Easy Was Wrong

It’s hard work and it’s worth it. Once upon a time, someone told me love should be easy. I believed them. It was all horseshit. The idea of easy love landed me married to the first of my two husbands at 27. He was my best friend. He was easy to be with. He was good enough. So I married him. When it got hard, when we struggled, he wasn’t all in. I was until I just couldn’t anymore.Read full story
1 comments

Your Comfort Zone is Pretty Awesome

There’s no shame in staying there. “Everything good happens outside of your comfort zone.” You could discount the price on that and put it on an endcap at Target. I still don’t think I’d buy it.Read full story

The Theory of Relativity Applies to Emotions

There is an inherent flaw in emotional logic. It stems from the fact that a good number of people hear those two words together and it does not compute. Emotions and logic are two great tastes that do not taste great together.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Don’t Tell Me I’m Too Old to Do Something

For the life of me, I can’t understand why other people feel entitled to tell us how we should live. It’s a little sanctimonious. Okay, a lot. My social media feed frequently includes clickbait links to ridiculous listicles. My beef with my Facebook reminding me that I’m old is a whole other topic. The fact that I use Facebook is proof, however, that I am old.Read full story

Knowing What’s Broken Is Good Enough

The rest you can sort through when it’s time. I’m a fighter. It’s not always a good thing. I’d like to say that I’ve fought so much, for so long, for my mental health. But I haven’t.Read full story
2 comments

The Fallacy and Unintended Victims of Cancel Culture

The intention is understandable but the practice is flawed. We are knee-deep in cancel culture. It’s permeated our culture so strenuously that it’s not uncommon to hear of several different public shamings, calls to action, or boycotts every day. It’s become expected. Who did what now? What video can we see? What or who do we have to stop liking?Read full story

Why Teachers Quit Their Jobs

I became a high school English teacher for two reasons: I liked a college major where homework involved reading a book in bed and I had seen Dead Poet’s Society 184 too many times. This seems to be the story of most high school English teachers.Read full story
32 comments

If You Don’t Take Action, You’re Complicit

Simply ignoring others’ horrible actions or statements means agreement. I understand this seems overly simple. The fact is, there’s little complexity to this concept whatsoever. It holds true based on the general idea that we’re made up of a moral and ethical fabric that should compel us to denounce wrongdoing.Read full story
3 comments

Yes, Happiness and Loneliness Can Exist Together

Neither one cancels out the other. I’m one of the few people in my circle of friends that is completely unattached. I chalk this up to having extraordinary friends that are the kind of people others either never want to leave or want to snatch up.Read full story
1 comments

Please Don’t Ask Me to Pray With You

It’s been a hard few days. Twice this week, I have had arms circled around me and been brought into prayer. I have had someone take my hands in theirs and ask to pray with me. It seems like an act of kindness and connection. I still struggle with it.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Why Live Music in Small Phoenix Venues Matters

Music is intimate. Seeing it should be, too. There’s no huge stage. No major lighting design. The green room is probably weird. There’s most likely a smoke machine and a handwritten setlist taped to the floor.Read full story

$15 Buys You Flowers, But It’s Not Self Love

That requires a hell of a lot more than fifteen bucks. There are two days I love: the day after Valentine’s Day and the day after Mother’s Day. These days, I head to the grocery store and the bin where they move all the flowers that didn’t sell the day before.Read full story

Ridiculous Things That Annoy Single People

Oddly, a few of them involve knives. Interesting. For the most part, being single can be pretty awesome. We often live solid lives because many of us have lost the ability to care about what most people think. We’re a liberated group.Read full story
1 comments

The Transformative Power of Yes

Reclaiming the curiosity and wonder I’ve lost. Yesterday, I learned I like cherries. And plums and peaches. Odd thing to learn at this point in my life. I guess it was time. I was at Pike Place Market in Seattle. It’s a sensory overload of the highest magnitude. I must have smelled every damn flower I came upon. I’m also now fairly certain that dahlias are my favorite. These ones were the size of a salad plate and in colors I had never seen. I live in Arizona. It’s not exactly a land rich with vibrantly colored flowers.Read full story

The Overdue Mortality Check I Desperately Needed

One friend’s near death experience was a clear dose of reality. A week ago, I was sitting on a sunny patio enjoying a margarita with my friend Rhonda. She is one of the truest friends I have ever known. Today, I brought a week’s worth of meals to her house for her family to tide them over while she recovers in the ICU after suffering from a brain aneurysm.Read full story

Replacing Modern Conveniences with Simple Pleasures

Finding peacefulness in regressing backwards technologically. When I was growing up, my mother had an address book that always sat on the kitchen table. It had tabs for every letter of the alphabet. I think all of our moms had this same address book.Read full story

We Can’t Save People and We Can’t Fix Them Either

When I was a little kid, used to do this weird thing. I would stand at the bathroom sink and run water slowly into my cupped hands. I’d hold my hands together as tightly as I possibly could so that this basin I created was impenetrable.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy