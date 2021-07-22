I Never Thought I’d Be One to Defend Millennials

Vanessa Torre

They’re a thin target and we should have their backs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hME8j_0b53ULPd00

I’m a Gen Xer. I’m pretty proud of that. While some members of older generations tell us how to do everything, some of the members of younger generations ask us how to do things. We’re over here thinking, “Leave me alone. Don’t talk to me. I’ll figure it out.”

We were the latchkey kids. We were the ones left with instructions on how to make the Shake and Bake Chicken before our parents came home. We’re hard-working. We’re freakishly independent. We don’t complain. Too much.

Admittedly, I used to have a lot of prejudice against millennials. They bugged me. I spent four years as a high school English teacher and was annoyed with the fact that I felt they couldn’t do anything on their own. Unless I gave them explicit instructions, everything broke loose. I’ve completely forgiven that for exceptionally valid reasons.

I think there’s way too much controversy around the phrase “OK boomer.” I understand the intent of the phrase, though. If I was a millennial, I’d be pretty exasperated, too.

It must be hard to be that misunderstood by a large group of people who are not necessarily willing to understand your side of most things and looking for every opportunity to remind you how much better than you they are.

Millennials are called snowflakes all the time. I hear boomers say that millennials are fighting for the right to free abortions. No. That’s ridiculous. There’s a desire for readily available, low-cost reproductive health care. That’s what people of child-bearing age want. They don’t want abortions. They want the means to be able to prevent them from ever being necessary. So we make fun of their desire to be responsible?

Millennials completely overhauled how we work. It was needed. Why on earth would we push back on that? I work from home one day a week. This was unheard of until younger people started pushing for the opportunity.

Millennials value work/life balance. For the first time in a decade, I only work 40 hours a week at my day job. Yet, all we seem to recognize is the desire to have beanbag chairs at work? Newsflash: no one really cares about beanbag chairs. Everyone knows they’re cheaper than footing the bill for affordable healthcare benefits. “Hey, kids! Your insurance deductible is $10,000 but we have the beanbag chairs you wanted!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgoHx_0b53ULPd00

Millennials come under fire for spending wads of money on music festivals like Coachella. I can tell you with great certainty, it’s not their fault the tickets are so damn expensive. And they’re not the first generation to love music festivals. Gen X had Lollapalooza. Boomers had Woodstock.

Millennials don’t seem to care about luxury cars. But, they choose to spend $500 for a festival instead of a car payment and the world loses its mind? I don’t think so.

Older generations complain that millennials are soft and entitled but we’re the ones that made them that way. Participation trophies didn’t hand themselves out. That was our doing. We sheltered them and then blamed them for it.

When I was teaching, I had plenty of kids who were coddled by their parents. When they got a B, the kids weren’t the ones in my office fighting for the grade to be changed. It was the parents. Parents who were boomers. It’s disenfranchising to complain about a problem you created. I’m over it.

I hear people complain that millennials just want to be vagabonds who want to drive around in vans and live in tiny houses and in communes. That may be so, but if a housing crisis, well over a decade ago, caused by businessmen most likely retired by now, hadn’t happened, maybe they’d trust a real estate market. We killed the American Dream and find fault in the new one they crafted.

They complain about student loan debt and older generations find it annoying that they want forgiveness. Millennials can’t help it that the cost of tuition has increased exponentially. By that, I mean 213% in the last 20 years.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that generations before them forced down their throat that they would be nothing without a college degree, like it would be a shame stain to not go to college.

Millennials and Gen Z are the future and I’m not the least bit afraid. They are pioneers. They're innovative. They think outside the box. They come to the table with solutions. Contrary to popular belief, they’re not afraid to roll up their sleeves and do some work. They just want to do it their own way. Sticking them into a box and making them do it our way isn’t going to get them anywhere and isn’t going to serve us any benefit.

Millennials, I see you. I got your back. I’ll continue to have the conversation long after “ok boomer” has left your lips.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f642af891a3aaf3ff88de6cbb920f008.blob

Flaming pinball, nerd, music lover, wine snob, horrible violin player. No, she won’t stop taking pictures of her drinks. vanessaltorre@gmail.com IG: vanessaltorre Twitter: @vanessaltorre

Phoenix, AZ
1776 followers
Loading

More from Vanessa Torre

The Evolution of Finding A Soulmate

I’ve morphed my philosophy more times than I imagined I would. I used to truly believe that there was someone out there for everyone. That was when I was young and full of hope. Last year.Read full story
2 comments

What Do Women Really Want? Pockets.

And not those chintzy ones, either. Real. Pockets. Fact: There is no time more joyful in a woman’s life than the moment she realizes her dress has pockets. She could find out she got a raise and that would be great, but give her a dress with pockets and something magical happens. Her face will light up. Her eyes will grow wide. She may squeal with delight.Read full story

Whoever Told You Love Should Be Easy Was Wrong

It’s hard work and it’s worth it. Once upon a time, someone told me love should be easy. I believed them. It was all horseshit. The idea of easy love landed me married to the first of my two husbands at 27. He was my best friend. He was easy to be with. He was good enough. So I married him. When it got hard, when we struggled, he wasn’t all in. I was until I just couldn’t anymore.Read full story
1 comments

Your Comfort Zone is Pretty Awesome

There’s no shame in staying there. “Everything good happens outside of your comfort zone.” You could discount the price on that and put it on an endcap at Target. I still don’t think I’d buy it.Read full story

The Theory of Relativity Applies to Emotions

There is an inherent flaw in emotional logic. It stems from the fact that a good number of people hear those two words together and it does not compute. Emotions and logic are two great tastes that do not taste great together.Read full story

Don’t Tell Me I’m Too Old to Do Something

For the life of me, I can’t understand why other people feel entitled to tell us how we should live. It’s a little sanctimonious. Okay, a lot. My social media feed frequently includes clickbait links to ridiculous listicles. My beef with my Facebook reminding me that I’m old is a whole other topic. The fact that I use Facebook is proof, however, that I am old.Read full story

Knowing What’s Broken Is Good Enough

The rest you can sort through when it’s time. I’m a fighter. It’s not always a good thing. I’d like to say that I’ve fought so much, for so long, for my mental health. But I haven’t.Read full story
2 comments

The Fallacy and Unintended Victims of Cancel Culture

The intention is understandable but the practice is flawed. We are knee-deep in cancel culture. It’s permeated our culture so strenuously that it’s not uncommon to hear of several different public shamings, calls to action, or boycotts every day. It’s become expected. Who did what now? What video can we see? What or who do we have to stop liking?Read full story

What’s Made Me Feel Like A Feminist Hack

I’ve had a lot of conversations with people recently about feminism and what it means. When I explain my stance on feminism, it rarely involves anything having to do with the workplace. Now it makes me feel like a hack.Read full story

Why Teachers Quit Their Jobs

I became a high school English teacher for two reasons: I liked a college major where homework involved reading a book in bed and I had seen Dead Poet’s Society 184 too many times. This seems to be the story of most high school English teachers.Read full story
32 comments

If You Don’t Take Action, You’re Complicit

Simply ignoring others’ horrible actions or statements means agreement. I understand this seems overly simple. The fact is, there’s little complexity to this concept whatsoever. It holds true based on the general idea that we’re made up of a moral and ethical fabric that should compel us to denounce wrongdoing.Read full story
3 comments

Yes, Happiness and Loneliness Can Exist Together

Neither one cancels out the other. I’m one of the few people in my circle of friends that is completely unattached. I chalk this up to having extraordinary friends that are the kind of people others either never want to leave or want to snatch up.Read full story
1 comments

Please Don’t Ask Me to Pray With You

It’s been a hard few days. Twice this week, I have had arms circled around me and been brought into prayer. I have had someone take my hands in theirs and ask to pray with me. It seems like an act of kindness and connection. I still struggle with it.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Why Live Music in Small Phoenix Venues Matters

Music is intimate. Seeing it should be, too. There’s no huge stage. No major lighting design. The green room is probably weird. There’s most likely a smoke machine and a handwritten setlist taped to the floor.Read full story

$15 Buys You Flowers, But It’s Not Self Love

That requires a hell of a lot more than fifteen bucks. There are two days I love: the day after Valentine’s Day and the day after Mother’s Day. These days, I head to the grocery store and the bin where they move all the flowers that didn’t sell the day before.Read full story

Ridiculous Things That Annoy Single People

Oddly, a few of them involve knives. Interesting. For the most part, being single can be pretty awesome. We often live solid lives because many of us have lost the ability to care about what most people think. We’re a liberated group.Read full story
1 comments

The Transformative Power of Yes

Reclaiming the curiosity and wonder I’ve lost. Yesterday, I learned I like cherries. And plums and peaches. Odd thing to learn at this point in my life. I guess it was time. I was at Pike Place Market in Seattle. It’s a sensory overload of the highest magnitude. I must have smelled every damn flower I came upon. I’m also now fairly certain that dahlias are my favorite. These ones were the size of a salad plate and in colors I had never seen. I live in Arizona. It’s not exactly a land rich with vibrantly colored flowers.Read full story

The Overdue Mortality Check I Desperately Needed

One friend’s near death experience was a clear dose of reality. A week ago, I was sitting on a sunny patio enjoying a margarita with my friend Rhonda. She is one of the truest friends I have ever known. Today, I brought a week’s worth of meals to her house for her family to tide them over while she recovers in the ICU after suffering from a brain aneurysm.Read full story

Replacing Modern Conveniences with Simple Pleasures

Finding peacefulness in regressing backwards technologically. When I was growing up, my mother had an address book that always sat on the kitchen table. It had tabs for every letter of the alphabet. I think all of our moms had this same address book.Read full story

We Can’t Save People and We Can’t Fix Them Either

When I was a little kid, used to do this weird thing. I would stand at the bathroom sink and run water slowly into my cupped hands. I’d hold my hands together as tightly as I possibly could so that this basin I created was impenetrable.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy