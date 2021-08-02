Brandon "B.J." Boston Jr. In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

Under Pressure

B.J. BostonUK Athletics

19 year old 6’7, 188 pound guard/forward out of Kentucky.

Averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 35.5% fg, 30.0% 3, 78.5% ft.

Strengths

Brandon Boston Jr. was one of the most hyped prospects coming out of highschool, even being ranked number seven on ESPN’s 2020 recruiting, but after a disaster of a season for him and Kentucky as a whole his draft stock is a big question mark now. While his efficiency was quite putrid in his one college season the ability he has as a creator is interesting. Though at many points during the year the shot struggled, he did show off an impressive handle for someone at his size. His hang dribble was one of the most impressive things in his repertoire as he used it to freeze his defenders and then get into his pull ups effectively. Those one or two dribble pull ups were a speciality of his. He also has a very impressive stepback that he creates tons of space on and this is an important move for tough shot makers like himself. Speaking more on that ability to make tough baskets while his shot selection can be quite questionable, he does have a knack for hitting contested shots. His frame is a big help for him rising over opponents as contesting someone who is 6’7 and has a 6’11 wingspan is very challenging. I think his offensive role going forward will mainly be someone who attacks closeouts and creates for himself in late shot clock moments. Though his 30% from outside is not an impressive mark by any means I do believe he projects as a better shooter than that number would indicate. He was able to generate himself good looks as he had an advanced feel for how to relocate and get open off the ball. In the last 12 games of the season he even shot 39% on catch and shoot threes, a very promising sign. Though numbers were not kind to him in most areas, in transition he was able to score an impressive 1.15 PPP (points per possession). With a defense that was not set he showed a level of fluidity and comfort that gave flashbacks to his highschool days. Defensively by far his biggest strength was his ability to play in the passing lanes. He frequently showed off excellent anticipation and his elite length to be a defensive playmaker. The last thing I will touch on strengths wise was BJ’s willingness to analyse his game and improve on his weaknesses. Throughout the season he started to process the game much better and started to have some compelling moments as a passer. We have also been able to see him address his weight problem by putting on strength leading up to the 2021 draft.

Weaknesses

BJ’s biggest problem, like many other players in this draft, is inconsistency. Even within a game Boston may be one of the most up and down players I have ever watched. There are a variety of reasons for his lack of ability to be consistent but the main one was his struggles at the rim. While it has been a good sign to see him put on weight in the offseason, during his one year at Duke strength was a massive problem. He would get bodied around the hoop often by players who were even smaller than him height wise. With the strength programs being much more advanced at the next level he will need to be capable of playing through contact so he can reach his ceiling as a scorer. His lack of explosion was another underwhelming area that held him back as an attacker. All these issues lead to him only shooting 40% at the basket, a scarily low number. This lack of strength was also shown in his overall ability to create space. We see players like Luka Doncic and James Harden be able to create an incredible amount of space with their physicality while on the contrary to BJ we see him getting bumped off of his spot by opposing players regularly. Brandon needs to cut down on his possessions of overdribbling and be more decisive with his handle. These times where he was overdribbling mainly came from the fact that he often committed to shooting before the play even started, a very bad trait. While he can hit tough shots at times he is not nearly good enough to be taking the rate of challenging shots as he does. Defensively was another area where he had good moments sometimes and very concerning moments other times. Effort was an issue as sometimes his feet looked like they were in quicksand, leading to inexcusable blow bys. His strength continued to be a problem as against more physical guards he would get bullied, a good example of this is Kentucky versus Tennessee where he had to match up against two of the most physical guards in the nation with Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer. His lack of physique was a very large problem in navigating around screens and big bodies like Joel Embiid will give him nightmares. These problems all connect with each other to create his biggest issue, inconsistency. With him not being able to attack the basket that forces him into tougher shots that lead to worse results. Him struggling to create separation at times yet again forces him into more contested shots that lead to varied results. The poor strength that he has led to mixed results as well. Just so many problems that lead to him having incredibly fluid outcomes.

What I Rate Him As A Prospect

Top 30-40

Where He Fits Best

New York Knicks: With the Knicks having both the 19th and 21st pick in the draft they can afford to take a swing in the second round which BJ would be the perfect one.

Orlando Magic: The Magic are in a long term rebuild so taking a project who could grow with a young team would be an excellent pick.

OKC Thunder: Oklahoma City is in a position where they can just take talent and wait for them to develop, having 6 picks in this draft like they do gives them the flexibility to take another developmental project.

Comparison

  • Bigger Jordan Clarkson
  • Brandon Ingram-lite
  • Jeremy Lamb

B.J. Boston Highlights

More from Under Pressure

Corey Kispert In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

22 year old 6’7, 220 pound forward out of Gonzaga. Averaged 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 52.9% fg, 44.0% 3, 87.8% ft. This was by far the easiest scout I’ve done yet. This is due to the fact that Corey has a very defined role that every team needs: he is the BEST shooter this class has to offer. There are plenty of great shooters in this class but what makes him stand above all? What makes him a truly special shooter is that he can shoot in every way imaginable; off the catch he’s got it, off the dribble he’s got it, moving he’s got it, from deep he’s got it. This makes him the best and most versatile shooter in this draft. He has one of the most smoothe shots I have ever seen as it is the textbook quick trigger shot you want from every prospect. As a catch and shoot player few match him with how consistent he is and how he is fantastic as a shooter from everywhere on the floor. He is someone who you can not even give an ounce of daylight because he really just doesn’t miss when open. Unless your contest is great it barely even affects him, which shows how confident he is. That confidence is so important because you can be the best shooter in the world but if you don’t think you are the best then it doesn’t matter. He is a player you can completely shift a game with his shooting alone, like in the Virginia game where he dominates without even dribbling much, very Klay Thompson-esk. When he gets hot you can see him start to hit these crazy shots that only the best shotmakers can, some near logo shots in there that are just awesome. His off ball ability is fantastic which is what really makes the best shooters the best. If he catches the person guarding him slipping for a second he does a perfect job of relocating to get himself open. Just always a guy who is in the right place at the right time. On the fastbreak he is always in the right spot while the defense is scrambling to get a wide open three. He is elite at running off screens which gives his coach a ton of creativity of different off ball plays they can run. I absolutely love the baseline out of bounds play that Gonzaga ran for him. The shots he was able to make while fading off screens really impressed me. It puts the defense in such a tough spot because Kispert only needs a split second to get his shot off, meaning they have to switch which leads to mismatches. Going more into how he can help teammates he is a very good playmaker, just not in the traditional sense. His gravity is something that opens up the game for everyone on the court so much. He stretches out the defense so much with how he can be a threat from multiple feet beyond the arch. When he runs off screens the slip man gets open so frequently because the defense is always scrambling to close out to him. On the break there are plenty of examples as well of his gravity on the perimeter leading to wide open baskets around the hoop. While most of his shots came off the catch there were some promising signs of his pump faking, taking one dribble to the side and hitting shots. While shooting will always be the thing Corey is known for he really came around as an all around player during his 4 years at Gonzaga. His finishing is definitely the biggest strong suit outside of shooting. While he may not look very strong on the surface, he is well built and this helps him be the 63.2% finisher that he is. While this is the most prototypical thing to say about a white guy who can dunk, he does have some sneaky athleticism too with some impressive dunks both off 1 and 2 feet. He went from a strict spot up shooter to someone who could use handoffs to get a head of steam going downhill or use a fake effectively to get his defenders off their feet and attack. While the moves he used to beat defenders were not very complex, they were simple but effective. Some nice hesitations, jab steps, and crossovers in there that I feel he can continue to expand on to grow his scoring. His cutting is a very strong part of his game as well, he showed an advanced understanding of timing for when to cut and a great ability to finish. His touch around the hoop impressed me a lot where he showed off fantastic body control, using his strength to bounce off defenders and hit tough shots. He is a good rebounder as well where he yet again shows off the fact that he is much stronger than you may think. His defense is not amazing but him having an NBA ready body and being very smart on that end leads to him being solid, which is all you really need at a shooter his caliber.Read full story

Filip Petrušev In Depth Scouting Report/Player Breakdown

21 year old 6’11, 225 pound center out of Serbia. Averaged 21.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 56.3% fg, 46.2% 3, 71.4% ft. Filip Petrušev was a prospect I actually evaluated last year. After a solid season with Gonzaga I considered him to be someone who was an undrafted free agency player but he decided to go overseas and that choice propelled his draft stock dramatically.Read full story

JT Thor In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

18 year old 6’9, 203 pound forward out of Auburn. Averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 44.0% fg, 29.7% 3, 74.1% ft. JT Thor is one of the most interesting prospects in the class as where he lands on someone’s big board is nearly fully dependent on whether you believe in his potential or not.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Day’Ron Sharpe In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

19 year old 6’11, 265 pound center out of North Carolina. Averaged 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 51.9% fg, 50.5% ft. Day’Ron Sharpe is an old school big man who projects to be a late first to early second round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.Read full story

Evan Mobley In Depth Breakdown/Scouting Report

Evan Mobleyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzbuU3il-dc&ab_channel=Swish. Averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 57.8% fg, 30% 3, 69.4% ft. The biggest thing that makes him as special as a prospect as he is are his physical attributes. With a 7’0 foot frame combined with a 7’4 wingspan he has things that you simply can’t teach. The thing that will immediately jump out while watching Mobley is his length. His length helps him in so many different ways. The thing that length helps him the most is the defensive side of the ball where he may be one of the better defensive prospects in the last decade. He is so rangy on that side of the ball and it just feels like he is absolutely everywhere on that side. His length and quickness allow him to be fantastic at closing out, his ability to close the distance and make outside shots for the opposing team much more challenging is special. He is an absolute beast inside where he just contests every single shot and makes offensive players frequently have to adjust their shots so it doesn’t get sent into the third row. While his shot blocking ability obviously stands out with him getting 2.9 blocks per game, the thing that I love and is so underrated is just the ability to make shots challenging without fouling which he is a master at. While those abilities are great the thing that separates the gap from a great defender to a potential generational defender is his ability to guard 1-5 and be so versatile. While for the most part he will be mainly guarding 4s and 5s he does have the ability to defend quicker players in the modern game which is all about switching is vital. He is so light on his feet which makes him able to stay in front of smaller players and even when he gets beat he closes the gap better than almost anyone I have ever seen. His defensive ability in the pick n roll is fantastic as whatever guard will be alongside him is receiving a blessing, with that crazy length he is able to hedge on screens at an elite rate which gives his guard the ability to catch up as he can basically guard 2 people at once. When hedging may not work on the elite of the elite shooters he has the lateral quickness to switch and with the NBA being so pick n roll heavy the ability he has will immediately transform any defense. His instincts, effort, and defensive IQ allows him to use those tools at a rate that makes him a near lock for consistent DPOY contention. Now let's move on to the offensive side of the ball where he is a truly special player as well. The first thing that stood out to me was his fluidity, while he’s not Kyrie Irving the way he can move as a 7 footer is unbelievable. His ball handling ability is very impressive as in the open court he is poised with the ball in his hands and with him being such a long strider he is a menace in the open court. In the half court he beats slower defenders often and with the potential he has as a shooter, he can become truly deadly beating closeouts from slower footed players. Now while that all sounds great it then causes you to ask the question is he a good playmaker because that will decide how good he actually is with the ball in his hands but luckily he is a great playmaker. In the modern NBA being able to be a supersized playmaker is a skill that can make you a dynamic offensive weapon, he senses double teams very well and with his post ability he should be able to get easy assists from bullet passes to the opposite corner, overall his vision is very good as he makes quick decisions to hit open teammates and his 14.1% assist percentage is excellent for a big man. The thing that makes him a very impressive scorer is his touch. While he is not the most physically imposing player in the post his mix of footwork and excellent touch/finesse is what makes him a dominant force down low. His length lets him shoot over most players with ease and defenses can do nothing but foul shown in him getting to the line 6 times a game with a .556 ft rate. He has also shown solid touch on those free throws with him shooting around 70%. What could make him the true complete package would be his potential ability to shoot in the future. He has already shown flashes from mid range and the potential to shoot from outside as on limited attempts he has shot alright for a big and has shown solid confidence from outside. His solid form, touch, and confidence does give me some pretty good confidence that an outside shot could really become a part of his game going forward.Read full story

Jonathan Kuminga In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

Jonathan KumingaGetty Images via AFP - JUAN OCAMPO. 18 year old 6’8, 210-220 pound forward from the G League Unite. Averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 38.7% fg, 24.6% 3, 62.5% ft.Read full story

Scottie Barnes In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

19 year old 6’9, 227 pound forward out of Florida State. Averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 50.3% fg, 27.5% 3, 62.1% ft. Scottie Barnes has easily the most unique skill set in the draft. When you see his physical attributes you see a combo forward and while he is partly that, he is so much more. There are very large portions of games where he is not only initiating the offense but also guarding the opposing team's point guard on the other end. I love this so much because whatever team he goes to will have many different options they can go to depending on the matchup lineup wise. If his team has a bad defensive player, you can put Barnes on almost anyone to hide a player. If his team doesn’t have a backup PG, then he can play stints as the main ball handler. This versatility makes him a very high floor player because he is plug and play in any situation. Going into that potential of him playing point guard his handle and vision for his size is elite. I mentioned that potential point forward role for Jalen Johnson but Barnes is far more developed in those areas than Johnson is. There is a large difference between someone who can just lead a fast break versus a player like Scottie who is a guy you can rely on as a primary playmaker. He has a great handle as his ball security is very impressive and he also has some nice moves to break players down. I think his upside as a PnR ball handler is sky high because he does a masterful job to navigate screens so he can create opportunities for his teammates and others. He has some of the best vision in the entire class as frequently he would make impressive reads that lead to open shots. His touch on passes also impressed me a lot as well. The understanding he has for not only hitting teammates but where to hit teammates in the right pockets showed his really advanced understanding of the game, some great examples of hitting backdoor cutters and lobs in there. There are actually some moments where I want him to be a little more aggressive because he is just so obsessed with playmaking. He is a dangerous player going downhill as his excellent athleticism and long strides make him very tough to stop with a head of steam, where he can either finish at the hoop or pass to teammates. This really showed out in transition where his best scoring comes from as he had some great moments using footwork and impressive touch to finish. His skills as a guy who can grab a rebound and take it the length of the floor also intrigues me a lot as he immediately has his head up, ready to push the break and get easy baskets. Moving on to his defense he has the potential to be the best one in this class. He is the most versatile defender in the class with legit potential to guard all 5 positions, something I do not say often. While his physical attributes are big for him being the great defender that he is, more than anything it is just how damn hard he plays that makes him so great. You will often see him guarding full court which will really exhaust his opponent throughout a game. He’s all over the floor, diving for loose balls and making momentum shifting plays. The kid is just so passionate about basketball, and that passion is infectious to his whole team. His very quick feet allow him to stay glued to almost any player on the perimeter, with him locking down some of the nations best perimeter players on a daily basis. His incredible length also helps in that area as it makes everything more challenging, whether that be getting by him, making a pass, or hitting a shot. Opponents only shot 32.7% when guarded by him, a phenomenal number. His 7’2 wingspan allows him to be a menace in passing lanes as well, with him getting a remarkable 2.4 steals per 40 and tons of deflections in there as well. While his block numbers are not very impressive on paper his overall help defense is great which is yet again due to his great basketball IQ. He has great understanding of the proper place/time to rotate and then he uses his great length to contest shots. He is a great communicator on defense as well. Whenever he is on the court the switches and rotations are always so much smoother because he is always telling the other players where to be. He had some great moments of showing off his physicality while guarding bigs on switches as well, showing off that 1-5 ability. I really think he could be a guy who makes 10+ all-defense teams and be in contention for multiple DPOYs.Read full story

Davion Mitchell In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

22 year old 6’2, 205 pound guard out of Baylor. Averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on 51.1% fg, 44.7% 3, 64.1% ft. Davion is the biggest riser in all of the 2021 draft, which I think immediately speaks to his mentality. While watching the phenomenal film breakdowns that Mike Schmitz did with Mitchell I learned a lot about him. He is a first guy in and last guy out type of person with him always expecting the most of himself, constantly being a self critic as he expects nothing but the best from himself. He grew so much throughout the year due to that hard work and constant analysis of his game. He is a true student of the game who is always watching the best to see what makes them so great. On the long list of things I love about him the first thing that stood out was his footwork. His footwork reminds me so much of Donovan Mitchell it is scary. The one two of the screen into the pullup three, the stepback, and the ability to stop on a dime into a pullup midrange or three. These are the moves that have made Donovan a rising superstar and a player who dominates the playoffs every year. He also reminded me a lot of Damian Lillard with him using that hop into deeper threes and changing his pace with a crossover to get to the hoop. As a whole his ball handling is absolutely fantastic, the best I have watched in the class so far. His burst is so great and mixed with his shiftiness it makes him a nightmare to stay in front of. Going back to the film study with Mike Schmitz, what I loved to hear Davion talk about was going through his mental process with the ball in his hands. He always has a counter for anything the defense throws at him, whether that be a slick hesitation, crossover, stepback, or so many other moves. His finishing is a strong part of his game as he is very crafty around the basket and mixes that with great touch as well to be a 60.5% finisher. He had some great floater and acrobatic layups that excited me because he needs those to finish with elite rim protectors in the paint. His PnR ability was fantastic as he had a nuanced ability of using screens that took all the best guards in the NBA years to acquire. Him showing off the ability to run high pick n rolls and hit pullup threes is what took him to a whole different level as a scorer. He had some great moments as well of accelerating and then quickly stopping for his elite mid-range jumper. While most of his scoring came from the fact that he is amazing as a creator, his off ball talent impressed me a lot as well. On a stacked Baylor team he knew that plenty of other guys on his roster were more than capable as creators as well. He had a lot of great moments of driving, kicking, and then relocating for an open shot. He is also a great transition player who uses his incredible speed to outrun the pack. Now moving onto his impressive playmaking throughout the year he really developed as a passer in the PnR where he became great at hitting the rollman and making tough passes to the weak side corner. Something that I loved to see was his off-hand passing growth, where you can see him getting so much more comfortable making passes with his left than he was at the beginning of the year. Though he did not make the advanced reads that would give me the confidence in him being a primary playmaker, he made plenty of good passes that got me very excited about the idea of him being a secondary playmaker. Tons of good moments of him making the extra pass to go from a good shot to a great shot. Now moving on to his defense he could very well be the best perimeter defender in this class. He mixes elite lateral quickness with great core strength to overcome his size, being someone who guarded guys as big as Cade Cunningham. His hips are so fluid that makes him, for lack of a better term, a pain in the ass on defense. His PnR defense is fantastic as he is so great at navigating around screens but even when forced to switch you will be surprised at how good he is when guarding bigger players. He does a great job of denying entry passes and then using his low center of gravity to be a pest, showing his never give up mentality. His anticipation is some of the best in the draft as his ability in the passing lanes allow him to be a true defensive playmaker. His defensive rotations are elite as you see him roaming all over the floor, being in the right position for help defense at all times. His motor on defense was fantastic as well with him constantly putting his body on the line by diving for loose balls and taking charges. As a whole he is an uber athletic guard who is potentially the most complete player on both sides of the ball in the draft.Read full story

Alperen Şengün In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

18 year old 6’10, 240 pound center out of Turkey. Averaged 19.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 63.2% fg, 20.0% 3, 79.4% ft. Sengun is one of the most interesting players in the entire draft. The way he dominated the Turkish league at such a young age was something that we have almost never seen. He has an old-school game with him being an absolutely elite back to the basket player. His footwork is just so advanced beyond his years. What I love is that he has a counter for absolutely every and anything that a defender does. There are just so many possessions where the defenders play near perfect defense but Sengun still scores with ease by using elite pivots and pump fakes to kill his man despite their best efforts. You can just tell that he has been in the lab for years, studying all the best post players and perfecting their moves. There are also many times where he just overpowers people with brute strength instead of finesse. He has more than enough size and physicality to be banging with the bigs in the trenches for an entire game, exhausting his opponent throughout a game. As far as touch goes he is matched by very few. He has one of the softest touches I have ever seen and mixed with his great skills in the post he is just a dominant force down low. Off the roll he yet again showed an elite ability as a finisher. He had some great moments of showing burst off the screen and then vertical pop to finish with powerful dunks. Off the short roll he also showed off a nice ability to get the ball, make a quick move and then finish. He also generated a ton of easy looks off of getting offensive rebounds and putbacks where he was incredibly efficient. The positioning and strength he showed off made him potentially the best offensive rebounder in the class. He brings a lot of value in transition where he was simply much more athletic than other bigs in the league. I love his potential to take bigs off the dribble as his first step is pretty quick and his handle is impressive as well. He continued to show off good footwork as well with some impressive euros and times where he used his long strides to navigate around defenders. He also lives at the free throw line where he was able to get to the line 6.6 times a game, this will be an easy source of offense for him his whole career. As a whole he is the most dominant player on the interior that this class has to offer. The upside Sengun has as a playmaker excites me so much. He is a more than willing passer who makes quick decisions and throws precise passes. There are so many moments where he can take the ball right off the glass and go all the way, having guard skills at 6’10. I love what he can do as a passer off the roll where his threat as a finisher forces the defense to collapse and then he can kick it to the corner. He was also excellent at taking advantage of double teams. With how dominant he is down low teams teams are forced to throw doubles and when they are thrown at him he makes split second decisions to locate the open man. While a team is not going to revolve their offense around his playmaking like the Nuggets have with Jokic, he is someone who can absolutely be a playmaking hub on the block and at the elbow. With the constant development of the game of basketball we =see the value of bigs who have guard skills skyrocketing, so with him being someone with a solid handle and being a high IQ playmaker a lot of teams are going to hold him in very high regard. The upside he has as a shooter is something I am very intrigued by. He has a quick trigger that allows him to get shots off with ease. Though his attempts were limited and his percentages were not great, the signs are most definitely there. While most of his shots will likely come off the pick n pop where his threat as a roller helps him tremendously, there are moments of off the dribble and stepback threes that are very exciting. With his form, mid-range shooting, and good free throw percentage on high attempts I am very confident that he will become a great shooting big. Defensively while I have my worries, there are plenty of positive attributes he brings on that side of the ball. He simply does not allow opposing teams to get extra possessions as when he is on the court the defensive glass is controlled by his team. The main value that he brings when it comes to stopping the other team is him being a big body around the basket. He has a good understanding of how to use his size and strength around the hoop to cause lower percentage shots. There are some great examples of him swatting away shots or using verticality to protect the rim without fouling. He continued to show off very high basketball IQ by using angles to funnel his opponents into help defense. While he is traditionally a drop big, he is quick enough to provide help on a screen but also still be in position to guard his man when a pass is made. There were also some good moments of him understanding his matchup and stepping up to contest shooters out of the pick-n-roll.Read full story

James Bouknight In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

Averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 44.7% fg, 29.3% 3, 77.8% ft. Bouknight is one of the most interesting players in the entire draft. While playing he proved to be one of the most explosive scorers to come out of this class but due to an injury riddled year we were only able to see him in 15 games during his sophomore year at UConn. The first thing that pops out while watching James is that he is an elite athlete. He is one of the quickest players in the whole draft and that makes him very hard to stick in front of. I love how well he can change speeds, after a hesitation he explodes to the basket and blows by players with ease. As a finisher he is absolutely electrifying. He is a very explosive as a jumper both off 1 and 2 feet, as he frequently lands impressive dunks. In transition he is just fantastic. He outran nearly everyone, as he can either take it off the glass and take it all the way by himself or he can run the floor to catch a lob. What I love more than anything is his aggressiveness going downhill, though he is only 190 pounds he is not afraid to go at anyone. He is an excellent finisher through contact as his balance and ability to readjust in mid air makes him unfazed no matter what the defense is. After curling off a screen, cutting, or running a PnR roll he explodes to the hoop basket so effortlessly and generates himself easy looks. His touch is fantastic as well. As a whole he is an elite finisher who will live at the basket and at the free throw line, generating himself great looks on a consistent basis. Now moving onto the next level of scoring, he is incredibly smooth in the mid-range. While numbers wise his off the dribble percentages were not great, I trust that with more time this will come along. He creates space for himself with ease by using his elite stepback or stop on a dime for a pullup shot. He is a pure scorer with high confidence and an elite ability to be a tough shotmaker. I see him being someone who runs a ton of pick n rolls and creates space in the mid-range, this is something that will be a large area of strength for him. Onto the last level of scoring, his three point percentage was bad but there is supreme upside there. He has solid mechanics, a good free throw percentage, and confidence from outside that gives me belief that it will come in time, his recent workouts showed some significant improvements as well. He continued to show off that deadly stepback and smooth handle when he was creating shots from beyond the arc. I love what he has the potential to do as someone who can take one dribble off a screen and pull up for three. There are some deep and contested threes that show upside for him to be a top tier shot creator/maker in the league. This potential for him to be a top tier three level scorer is a very valuable attribute. While I have my issues with him as a playmaker it was something that took steps throughout the year and his film sessions with Mike Schmitz clearly shows that he is self aware that if he can improve his passing it will take his game to a whole nother level. Defense is another issue I have big problems with but the upside and moments are there. When locked in on defense he showed off quick feet and great length that makes him someone who can guard 1-3. He can really be a lockdown defender when he wants to, it’s just how consistent is that want going to be. He showed off an ability to play above his frame yet again in the post where he fought very hard and never gave up even when switched onto bigger players. There are also times where he made some great rotations and played perfect help defense even though that area has plenty of issues.Read full story

