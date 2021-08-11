Memphis, TN

10 Things to do this weekend in Memphis

Uncharted Traveling

What are your plans this weekend, Memphis? If you don't have your days mapped out yet, there's plenty to offer, no matter what your mood or taste. Food, drinks, crafts, concerts, and a tribute to the King of Rock n' Roll await you in the Bluff City this weekend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nuVs_0bOtsIQL00
Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

1. Elvis Week at Graceland

Wednesday August 11th through Wednesday August 18th

Celebrate the life and legacy of the King at Elvis Presley's Graceland. Elvis Week is back this year and the schedule of events is bigger and better than ever. It will be a great time to gather again with friends to celebrate the music, movies and legacy of the King of Rock 'n' Roll!

The Elvis Week 2021 schedule includes concerts, panel discussions, special tours, Elvis tribute artist events and contests, and even a special appearance by Priscilla Presley! A limited amount of Platinum Elvis Week Packages, including an exclusive cocktail party, are still available for purchase. Read about the events still available here. For a complete list of all events and information, see the official Elvis Week 2021 website.

2. Adult Cookie Class - Circus Themed

Thursday August 12th @ 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm - Frost Bake Shop, 7876 Stage Hills Blvd, Bartlett

Cost: $50 + tax per person

Clown around at the Frost Bake Shop baking facility in Bartlett with a circus themed cookie making class this Thursday night. All the necessary tools and equipment for class are supplied by Frost for you to use during the class. At the end of class you'll even get to take home the dozen cookies that you decorated. For more information or to register for tomorrow's class, call 901-682-4545.

3. Get Loud Concert Series

Thursday August 12th @ 6:00 pm - W.C. Handy Park, Beale Street

Cost: Free

Hosted by Memphis Tourism, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the Downtown Memphis Commission and Beale Street, "Get Loud!" is a 10-week outdoor concert series being held at the newly renovated W.C. Handy Park performance space on Beale Street. The live music series is hosting 10 Thursday night concerts from June 10th to August 12th. This week's lineup features Marc Broussard + the Turnstyles. As always, Get Loud performances are free and open to the public. For more information, you can find all the details here.

4. Mid-South Jewelry and Accessories Fair

Friday August 13th through Sunday August 15th - Agricenter International

Tickets: helenbrettexhibits.com/2104-memphis

The Mid-South Jewelry and Accessories Fair is a popular Midwest market that made its debut in 1974 and has become a must-go for wholesale buyers from this region. With 200 booths, the market is sure to have something for everyone. See here for all the details.

5. Memphis Modern Market at MoSH

Friday August 13th through Sunday August 15th - Pink Palace Museum

Cost: Free

Hosted by the Museum of Science & History at the Pink Palace, the Memphis Modern Market is part of a 3-month series of weekend-long local maker’s markets being held in the lobby, mezzanine, and Bodine Exhibit Hall on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Shop and explore the work of local artists, vintage sellers, and boutiques from the Memphis area.

6. Soulin' on the River ft. Jordan Occasionally

Friday August 13th @ 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm - Overton Park

Cost: Free ·

SOULIN' ON THE RIVER is a summer concert series put on by the Memphis River Parks Partnership, Memphis Civic Commons, and Memphis Slim Collaboratory. "Soulin' on the River" is a sample of the new sound of Memphis soul featuring five great bands from June to August in various locations around the city. This week's concert is being held at Overton Park in Midtown, with featured artist Jordan Occasionally. This event is family friendly, and you're welcome to bring your own lawn chairs, blankets, picnic baskets and coolers. Gates open at 6:00 pm, and the music starts at 7:00.

7. Memphis Summer Cocktail Festival

Friday August 13th @ 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm - Overton Square Courtyard

Tickets: $49

Join The Memphis Flyer for the third annual Memphis Summer Cocktail Festival. Enjoy summer-inspired cocktails from over 30 of your favorite spirits, fresh local food, an epic dance party and more. Cool down with refreshing sips at the summer’s hottest party!

8. Live at the Garden: Brad Paisley

Friday August 13th @ 7:30 pm - Memphis Botanic Garden

Tickets: $55 General Admission only, available through Ticketmaster

Live at the Garden is a Rain or Shine event, and everyone needs a ticket (even kids). The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and parking opens at 5:00 p.m.

The Radians Ampitheater is located inside the Memphis Botanic Garden at 750 Cherry Road in East Memphis.There is free and paid parking available.

Free Parking is located in the north lot at Southern Avenue and Perkins Road.  There are 2 entrances, one off of Perkins Road going southbound, and the other on Southern Avenue for eastbound traffic.
All free parking is first come, first serve.

Paid Parking is located in the Marine Sales Parking Lot off of Cherry Road. There are two entrances, one coming eastbound from Southern Avenue onto Cherry Road, and the other coming westbound from Park Avenue onto Cherry Road.

Here's a summary of the rules from the official Live at the Garden website:

  • You can bring your own lawn chairs, blankets, tables smaller than 3 ft. by 3 ft., and small umbrellas in case of rain.
  • You can bring your own picnics and coolers, as well as wagons to carry everything.
  • Everything is subject to search.
  • No weapons, candles, fireworks, laser pointers, drones, or video recording, in addition to a few other things that seem like common sense.
  • There are potable toilets and will be food and drinks for sale.
  • Food is also available for pre-orders through several of the vendors.
  • No smoking is allowed.

9. Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival

Saturday August 14th @ 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm - Liberty Bowl Stadium

Tickets: $40 + tax

Head down to the Liberty Bowl on Saturday for the 3rd Annual Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival. Tickets include admission to the event, a souvenir glass, all beverage samples, and a portion to benefit the Dorothy Day House. The Dorothy Day House keeps homeless families together, creating a safe haven and a community for entire families. At the festival, there will be live entertainment throughout the evening, as well as yard games, inflatables, and more! Local restaurants will have food available for purchase, so show up hungry AND thirsty!

10. James Taylor & Jackson Browne

Saturday August 14th @ 7:30 pm - FedEx Forum

Tickets: $59 - $119

After being rescheduled from the original show date of June 26th, the long awaited show is here! James Taylor and his All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, will perform at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date, so hopefully you kept your tickets in a safe place! Anyone unable to attend the rescheduled date are asked to contact their point of purchase for information on refunds. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster, so don't miss this epic show!

