The Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum is celebrating “Memphis Meal and Museum Month" in August

The Memphis Rock n' Soul Museum is doing their part to support the local restaurant industry, despite not being back to full operations on their own. Along with many other Memphis area museums and attractions, the Rock n' Soul Museum is operating with reduced opening hours these days; however, they are still finding a way to help out others in their community.

The last year and a half has been a struggle for so many people in Memphis, as well as across the state and country. One of the areas hit the hardest has been the restaurant industry. In an effort to encourage people in the Memphis area to support local restaurants, the Rock n' Soul Museum is offering something they call "Memphis Meal and Museum Month".

I first learned about this special promotion when I reached out to the Rock n' Soul Museum to find out whether they currently offer any "free days". This is something that many local museums and attractions offer once a week for Shelby County or Tennessee residents. Sadly this is not something the Rock n' Soul Museum is currently able to offer, but they had some exciting news to share!

We used to offer free admission to Shelby County residents every Tuesday. Since Covid we are not open on Tuesdays and have not initiated a “new” day. However, for the month of August Rock ‘n’ Soul is celebrating “Memphis Meal & Museum Month” to support our friends in the restaurant industry who are struggling due to the pandemic.

What is Memphis Meal and Museum Month?

Shelby County residents will receive 2 free admissions to the Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum by simply dining out and supporting downtown restaurants. Any Shelby County resident who spends $25 or more at a downtown restaurant during the month of August can show their receipt at the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum to receive two free admissions. Identification must be provided to verify residency. If you don't have time to visit the museum this month, not to worry! Free admissions don’t have to be redeemed in August.

All you need to do to help out is to take advantage of one of the many dining options downtown. With all the amazing food Memphis has to offer, the most difficult part of this task will be deciding where to eat! Then, simply bring your receipt of $25 or more (dated in August 2021) and receive your two free admissions to the Rock n' Soul Museum. Your free admission is good any time, so save that receipt! If you've already been to the Rock n' Soul Museum, spread the gift of music by giving the free admissions to a friend, neighbor, or family member and treat them to a Rock ‘n’ Soul visit. Either way, you'll be supporting the local restaurants that make Memphis one of the best foodie cities in the country.

Learn about the Musical History of Memphis at the Rock n' Soul Museum

Memphis is famous for its musical history. If ever a place held music royalty, it would be Memphis. Boasting the King of Rock n’ Roll AND the King of the Blues, there is no better place to immerse yourself in music history than to visit the hallowed grounds where legends were made. The Rock n' Soul Museum is one of the best places in Memphis to do this! What can you expect at this musical museum? Let's see what they had to say.

The Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum is about the birth of rock and soul music and the story of musical pioneers who, for the love of music, overcame racial & socio-economic barriers to create music that shook the world. ~ Memphis Rock n' Soul Museum

All you have to do now is decide where you want to eat out! For more information on the Memphis Rock n' Soul Museum or the Memphis Meal and Museum Month, visit their website at http://www.memphisrocknsoul.org/. Still have questions? You can also call them at 901-205-2533, or send them an email at info@memphisrocknsoul.org. Let's get to rockin' and eating, Memphis!

Rock n' Soul Current Operating Hours

Monday:CLOSED

Tuesday:CLOSED

Wednesday:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Thursday:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Friday:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sunday:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

