Memphis, TN

The Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum is celebrating “Memphis Meal and Museum Month" in August

Uncharted Traveling

The Memphis Rock n' Soul Museum is doing their part to support the local restaurant industry, despite not being back to full operations on their own. Along with many other Memphis area museums and attractions, the Rock n' Soul Museum is operating with reduced opening hours these days; however, they are still finding a way to help out others in their community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kd5Y_0bNh3KSs00
Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

The last year and a half has been a struggle for so many people in Memphis, as well as across the state and country. One of the areas hit the hardest has been the restaurant industry. In an effort to encourage people in the Memphis area to support local restaurants, the Rock n' Soul Museum is offering something they call "Memphis Meal and Museum Month".

I first learned about this special promotion when I reached out to the Rock n' Soul Museum to find out whether they currently offer any "free days". This is something that many local museums and attractions offer once a week for Shelby County or Tennessee residents. Sadly this is not something the Rock n' Soul Museum is currently able to offer, but they had some exciting news to share!

We used to offer free admission to Shelby County residents every Tuesday. Since Covid we are not open on Tuesdays and have not initiated a “new” day. However, for the month of August Rock ‘n’ Soul is celebrating “Memphis Meal & Museum Month” to support our friends in the restaurant industry who are struggling due to the pandemic.

* See here for a list of local family friendly Memphis attractions that do offer free admission days.

What is Memphis Meal and Museum Month?

Shelby County residents will receive 2 free admissions to the Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum by simply dining out and supporting downtown restaurants. Any Shelby County resident who spends $25 or more at a downtown restaurant during the month of August can show their receipt at the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum to receive two free admissions. Identification must be provided to verify residency. If you don't have time to visit the museum this month, not to worry! Free admissions don’t have to be redeemed in August.

All you need to do to help out is to take advantage of one of the many dining options downtown. With all the amazing food Memphis has to offer, the most difficult part of this task will be deciding where to eat! Then, simply bring your receipt of $25 or more (dated in August 2021) and receive your two free admissions to the Rock n' Soul Museum. Your free admission is good any time, so save that receipt! If you've already been to the Rock n' Soul Museum, spread the gift of music by giving the free admissions to a friend, neighbor, or family member and treat them to a Rock ‘n’ Soul visit. Either way, you'll be supporting the local restaurants that make Memphis one of the best foodie cities in the country.

Learn about the Musical History of Memphis at the Rock n' Soul Museum

Memphis is famous for its musical history. If ever a place held music royalty, it would be Memphis. Boasting the King of Rock n’ Roll AND the King of the Blues, there is no better place to immerse yourself in music history than to visit the hallowed grounds where legends were made. The Rock n' Soul Museum is one of the best places in Memphis to do this! What can you expect at this musical museum? Let's see what they had to say.

The Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum is about the birth of rock and soul music and the story of musical pioneers who, for the love of music, overcame racial & socio-economic barriers to create music that shook the world. ~ Memphis Rock n' Soul Museum

All you have to do now is decide where you want to eat out! For more information on the Memphis Rock n' Soul Museum or the Memphis Meal and Museum Month, visit their website at http://www.memphisrocknsoul.org/. Still have questions? You can also call them at 901-205-2533, or send them an email at info@memphisrocknsoul.org. Let's get to rockin' and eating, Memphis!

Rock n' Soul Current Operating Hours

Monday:CLOSED

Tuesday:CLOSED

Wednesday:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Thursday:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Friday:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sunday:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Follow me to keep up to date with all things Memphis. I write about travel, community events, live music and festivals, and all the best food and drink!

Read my other Memphis food features:

4 Memphis food trucks you need to try

Have you been to these greasy spoons in Memphis?

Best Frozen Treats in Memphis

Fall in love with craft beer in Memphis

Where to find the best brunch in Memphis

Best Bars in Memphis

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3b029c3f1cdf1384edf4290bd62c786e.blob

Local city guide for Memphis Tennessee, reporting on current events, entertainment, and all the best places to eat and drink. And a few cocktail recipes here and there!

Memphis, TN
528 followers
Loading

More from Uncharted Traveling

Memphis, TN

10 Things to do this weekend in Memphis

What are your plans this weekend, Memphis? If you don't have your days mapped out yet, there's plenty to offer, no matter what your mood or taste. Food, drinks, crafts, concerts, and a tribute to the King of Rock n' Roll await you in the Bluff City this weekend!Read full story
Memphis, TN

There's still time to experience Elvis Week in Memphis!

Dust off your blue suede shoes, Memphis. Elvis Week is here and things are about to get all shook up! Every year, Elvis fans across the country and across the world make the pilgrimage to Memphis so they can celebrate the life and death of the King of Rock n' Roll. We are lucky to live right here with Graceland in our very own city, but have you ever experienced Elvis Week for yourself?Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Where to get on the water in Memphis

School may be back in session, but that doesn't mean our summer fun has to end! Let's be honest, the Memphis heat is here to remind us that summer is definitely not over. Now is a great time to look for ways to have fun close to home, so what can you do on the weekends to make a splash and feel like you're still on vacation?Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Cocktails inspired by the Tennessee Whiskey Trail: How to make the perfect Old Fashioned

Also known as the Whiskey Cocktail, the Old Fashioned has been around for more than 150 years. There's a reason this drink has stood the test of time. Brilliant in its simplicity, it's just a darn good cocktail! The name refers to how it's made, the old fashioned way of combining liquor with water, sugar, and bitters. The genius in the method is that the other ingredients don't dilute the flavor of the liquor, but rather compliment it. So if you're going to make an Old Fashioned, don't offend the cocktail gods by using a cheap whiskey, choose something worthy of THE COCKTAIL of all cocktails.Read full story
Memphis, TN

4 Memphis Food Trucks you need to try

The food truck scene in Memphis is hitting the streets and serving up scrumptious meals all over town! We've got sweet smelling BBQ, gourmet grilled cheese, hot wings with bourbon sauce, and even a hibachi grill on wheels. If you see one of these food trucks parked in your part of town, don't pass it by. Stop and see what the fuss is all about, because these aren't just any ordinary food trucks!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Famous Filming Locations in Memphis: 3 Iconic movies

Memphis may be far removed from Hollywood; however, we can claim more than a few movie filming locations. Whether you’re visiting from out of town and looking for something other than the typical tourist attractions, or if you live here and want to be a tourist in your own city, why not go on a film tour of Memphis? Here are a few of the most famous movies that have been filmed in Memphis, and where you can find some pretty cool filming locations.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Post-Covid Travel: What to pack to stay safe

As people consider traveling again, there are many questions we have. Will the vaccine work? Will Covid numbers begin to decrease? The most important one is whether or not traveling is safe, especially if you are considering flying. These are questions we don’t know all the answers to quite yet, but what we can be sure of is that travel looks and feels different as it starts back up again. This means we must consider what steps we can take to keep ourselves and those around us safe and healthy.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Favorite Memphis museums are open and ready for visitors

Memphis is a city rich in history, art and culture, and there are dozens of museums ready and waiting for you to explore. With the summer heat beating down on us, a cool museum is a nice break. Check out this list of the best museums in Memphis and the precautions they are taking to ensure that your visit is safe as well as enjoyable!Read full story

Summer cocktails inspired by the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Summer time is for lazy days and cool nights. Good friends and good times. Kickin' back at the lake and hangin' out on the porch. What goes better with a front porch than a glass of bourbon? And what better way to celebrate summer than with a cocktail or two? Put these together and you have the perfect summer cocktail! Let me introduce you to some of my favorites, inspired by my travels on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Have you been to these greasy spoons in Memphis?

Memphis is a foodie city, a smorgasbord of culinary delights, fine dining, international cooking contests, and even a few restaurants made famous on TV. My favorite places to eat here are the hometown diners, coffee shops and cafes that make you feel like you're back home at grandma's house. So pull up a chair and loosen your belts Memphis, here are the best greasy spoons in town!Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Family friendly Memphis attractions that offer free admission

Looking for ways to get the kids out of the house without breaking the bank? Summer is almost over, so why not spend your last week exploring the best free activities in Memphis? Free is always good, right? Here's a list of Memphis area attractions that offer free admission, and when you should go.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Canada opens up travel to vaccinated U.S. Citizens, and here are the best flights from Memphis

After travel restrictions have been in place for so long, I think it's safe to say we've all got the itch to take off on an adventure. Road trips are fun, but there's just something about traveling to a different country that turns the excitement level up an extra notch! If you've got the travel bug but you're still hesitant to book that dream trip to Europe, why not consider a trip to Canada?Read full story
Memphis, TN

8 Things to do in Memphis this weekend: July 29 - August 1

Start the weekend off early with Harry Potter Trivia on Wednesday, then finish off with other fun activities all over the county. Ghost tours, car shows, and snow leopards, oh my!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Where to find live music in Memphis this weekend: July 29 - August 1

The music is starting early in Memphis this weekend, with Thursday shows at all of your favorite hot spots and a couple of new ones. Beale Street, Overton Square, Cooper Young, and Lakeland are bringing on some heavy hitters and old favorites. Even Graceland is getting in on the action this week!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Foodie Friday Feature: Best frozen treats in Memphis

What better way to beat the Memphis heat than with some frozen treats? Hand made ice cream, snow cones, popsicles, and boozy milkshakes, Memphis has it all! Whether you live in Memphis or are just visiting, you have to check out these frozen treats!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 4 Activities to do with kids in Memphis

What is there to do with kids in Memphis? Not to fear, the answer is “plenty!” Travel hasn't quite returned to normal yet, and with people looking for road trip ideas to replace summer trips abroad, it’s more important than ever to become a tourist in your own back yard. If you live anywhere in the South, or the Midwest for that matter, Memphis is most likely just a one day road trip away!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Fall in love with craft beer in Memphis

Keep your eye on the craft beer scene in Memphis, it's making a name for itself! With breweries in every part of town you can imagine, the taps are open and the beer is flowing. Here's where to find the best breweries all across the greater Memphis area!Read full story
Tennessee State

Recipes from the Tennessee Whiskey Trail: Piña Colada

The Piña Colada may just be the best beach drink ever invented. With rum, pineapple and coconut coursing through your veins, how could you be anywhere else? At the beach, the pool, or on your front porch...once you have this drink in your hand, all you have to do is close your eyes and you'll find your own little piece of island paradise.Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Cool off with your kids at these Memphis area splash parks

It's summer in Memphis, and it's HOT! If you're looking for a place to take the kids for some watery fun to cool off, we've got you covered. So gear up your kids with swimsuits, water shoes and towels, and find the one nearest you!Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy