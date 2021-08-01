Summer cocktails inspired by the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Uncharted Traveling

Summer time is for lazy days and cool nights. Good friends and good times. Kickin' back at the lake and hangin' out on the porch. What goes better with a front porch than a glass of bourbon? And what better way to celebrate summer than with a cocktail or two? Put these together and you have the perfect summer cocktail! Let me introduce you to some of my favorites, inspired by my travels on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3iyl_0bE93iTa00
Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Kentucky Tea

Looking for a summer drink with a little kick to it? Look no further. All you need is your favorite Kentucky bourbon, lemonade, peach tea, and a front porch! To make the perfect Kentucky Tea, use Four Roses Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The rich fruity notes and mellow spices in this Bourbon will blend perfectly in this summertime cocktail. It will go down way too smooth!

If you’ve ever wanted proof that mingling Bourbons is an art unto itself, you’ll find it in this perfectly balanced, Small Batch Bourbon. Four original Bourbon recipes have been expertly selected by our Master Distiller at the peak of maturation to create this very mellow and perfectly balanced Bourbon. You can enjoy it best straight up, on the rocks, or simply with a splash of your favorite mixer. ~ Four Roses Distillery Website
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szXZq_0bE93iTa00
Kentucky Tea with Wild Turkey Bourbon WhiskeyJenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Four Roses Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 4 oz Peach Tea
  • 1 oz Simple Syrup
  • Lemonade ice cubes
  • Lemon slices (optional)

* To make a pitcher, use 4 cups peach tea, 2 cups bourbon and 1/2 cup of sugar. Stir the sugar into the tea while it's still warm, then add bourbon. Refrigerate at least 2 hours. Add lemonade cubes when serving.

Directions:

Prepare lemonade ice cubes and keep separate until ready to serve the tea. Combine bourbon, tea, and simple syrup in a glass and stir to combine. Add lemonade cubes and stir a few times to get the lemonade flavor mixed in. Garnish with lemon slices or mint leaves. If you don't have time to make lemonade ice cubes, you can substitute with 2 ounces of lemonade. You can also add some regular ice cubes to keep the drink cold.

* Turn this into a slush! Just add the ingredients to a blender or Ninja and blend 'til it reaches slushy consistency.

Serve in:

Mason jar or tumbler glass

Bourbon Slush

This frozen concoction knocks it out of the park! It will become your go-to summertime party drink. Easy to make, and even easier to drink. No matter how much you make, it won't be enough, because everyone will be coming back for more. For this recipe, I like to use Wild Turkey Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky has an award winning father/son master distilling team that's been kicking butt and taking names long enough that they are BOTH in the Bourbon Hall of Fame.

Originally crafted by Kentucky Bourbon Hall-of-Famer Eddie Russell as “Wild Turkey 81”, Wild Turkey Bourbon is aged in American White Oak barrels with the deepest, No. 4 “alligator” char. With notes of sweet vanilla, pear, and hints of spice, this bourbon finishes with a flavor that is full and rich, whether enjoyed straight or with a mixer. ~ Wild Turkey Distillery Website
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESkax_0bE93iTa00
Bourbon Slush with Wild Turkey Kentucky Straight Bourbon WhiskeyJenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Ingredients:

  • 12 - 16 oz Wild Turkey Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 16 oz Black Tea (boil 2 cups of water, remove from heat, add 2 tea bags & let sit for 5 minutes)
  • 12 oz Frozen Lemonade Concentrate Undiluted
  • 6 oz Frozen Orange Juice Concentrate Undiluted
  • 1/2 cup Sugar (optional)
  • Sprite, 7-Up, Ginger Ale, or Club Soda
  • Lemon or Orange slices

Directions:

Combine the bourbon, tea, and sugar (if you use it) in a large bowl. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Add the lemonade and orange juice concentrate and stir until combined. Cover the bowl, or transfer to a plastic container with a lid (ziplock bags work too). Freeze overnight. To serve, scoop slush mixture into a glass and top with Sprite, 7-Up, Ginger Ale, or Club Soda. Garnish with lemon or orange slices.

Serve in:

Mason jar, tumbler, wine glass...this drink is so good, it doesn't matter!

Bourbon Sour

A little sweet and a little sour, just like a southern girl should be. Made with homemade sour mix and brandy soaked cherries, this drink requires a bit of prep work, but it's definitely worth the wait. This will be your favorite Friday night cocktail! You can choose your favorite Kentucky Bourbon, but mine is Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit and anise. This whiskey finishes long and smooth with serious depth. ~ Buffalo Trace Distillery Website

If you do any bourbon tasting in Kentucky, you absolutely must include Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort. I mean, just to get a glimpse of the ever elusive Pappy Van Winkle should be reason enough! But more than that, this distillery has an awesome story with 200 years of history, fun tours, and pretty darn good bourbon. If you’re lucky, you may even be able to visit the newly uncovered archeological dig site that was found during a recent renovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MehTa_0bE93iTa00
Bourbon Sour with Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon WhiskeyJenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 2 - 3 Dashes Bitters (Barrel Aged Bitters offsets the tartness)
  • Brandy Soaked Cocktail Cherries OR Maraschino Cherries
  • 2 oz Homemade Sour Mix

*Substitute for sour mix: 1 oz fresh lemon juice, 3/4 oz fresh lime juice, 1/2 oz simple syup

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake a few times. Pour over 2 - 3 medium sized ice cubes. Garnish with cocktail cherries or a Maraschino cherry

Serve in:

Short tumbler glass

Sweet Bourbon Sidecar

Looking for the perfect weekend cocktail? This delicious twist on a Sidecar cocktail is refreshing and sweet, with just enough of a kick to let you know the weekend is here! This slightly sweeter version of a Sidecar is accomplished by using Wild Turkey American Honey Bourbon Whiskey.

Wild Turkey American Honey is an exceptionally smooth liqueur blended with pure honey and real Wild Turkey Bourbon Whiskey. It’s perfect straight out of the bottle, chilled in the freezer, or on the rocks. It’s the sweeter, smoother side of Wild Turkey, with notes of sweet honey, caramel, and orange. ~ Wild Turkey Distillery Website
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQcnF_0bE93iTa00
Sweet Bourbon Sidecar with Wild Turkey American Honey Bourbon WhiskeyJenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Wild Turkey American Honey Bourbon
  • 3/4 oz Cointreau
  • 3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • Lemon peel for garnish

Directions:

Put all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake a few times. Serve over ice and garnish with a twisted lemon peel.

Serve in:

Short tumbler glass

Buffalo Float

Now for dessert! This is the perfect dessert cocktail for summer nights on the back porch. Coming to you from the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky...it's like a Root Beer Float, adult style! All you need is some Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur, a little root beer, and some ice cream. This smooth creamy liqueur is so good, you'll even be tempted to skip the root beer and ice cream and drink it all by itself chilled or on the rocks.

Bourbon Cream is handcrafted using Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, making it a perfect marriage of rich delicious cream and smooth Kentucky bourbon. ~ Buffalo Trace Distillery Website
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxXwo_0bE93iTa00
Buffalo Float with Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream LiqueurJenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur
  • 4 oz Root Beer
  • 1 - 2 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream (optional)

Directions:

Put a few ice cubes in the bottom of the glass. Add bourbon cream liqueur, and top with root beer. For a creamier treat, try substituting the ice cubes for vanilla ice cream. You can thank me later.

Serve in:

Short tumbler glass (or a tall one if you need a double!)

Here's to summer nights and bourbon cocktails. Drop your comments below and share your favorite summertime drinks as well. Cheers!

Follow me to keep up to date with all things Memphis, southern inspired travel ideas and cocktail recipes. I write about travel, community events, live music and festivals, and all the best food and drink!

If you enjoyed reading this, here are some other articles you might be interested in:

How to master the Tennessee Whiskey Trail

Chasing the Tennessee Whiskey Trail in Memphis

Best Bars in Memphis

Fall in love with craft beer in Memphis

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3b029c3f1cdf1384edf4290bd62c786e.blob

Local city guide for Memphis Tennessee, reporting on current events, entertainment, and all the best places to eat and drink. And a few cocktail recipes here and there!

Memphis, TN
390 followers
Loading

More from Uncharted Traveling

Tennessee State

Cocktails inspired by the Tennessee Whiskey Trail: How to make the perfect Old Fashioned

Also known as the Whiskey Cocktail, the Old Fashioned has been around for more than 150 years. There's a reason this drink has stood the test of time. Brilliant in its simplicity, it's just a darn good cocktail! The name refers to how it's made, the old fashioned way of combining liquor with water, sugar, and bitters. The genius in the method is that the other ingredients don't dilute the flavor of the liquor, but rather compliment it. So if you're going to make an Old Fashioned, don't offend the cocktail gods by using a cheap whiskey, choose something worthy of THE COCKTAIL of all cocktails.Read full story
Memphis, TN

4 Memphis Food Trucks you need to try

The food truck scene in Memphis is hitting the streets and serving up scrumptious meals all over town! We've got sweet smelling BBQ, gourmet grilled cheese, hot wings with bourbon sauce, and even a hibachi grill on wheels. If you see one of these food trucks parked in your part of town, don't pass it by. Stop and see what the fuss is all about, because these aren't just any ordinary food trucks!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Famous Filming Locations in Memphis: 3 Iconic movies

Memphis may be far removed from Hollywood; however, we can claim more than a few movie filming locations. Whether you’re visiting from out of town and looking for something other than the typical tourist attractions, or if you live here and want to be a tourist in your own city, why not go on a film tour of Memphis? Here are a few of the most famous movies that have been filmed in Memphis, and where you can find some pretty cool filming locations.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Post-Covid Travel: What to pack to stay safe

As people consider traveling again, there are many questions we have. Will the vaccine work? Will Covid numbers begin to decrease? The most important one is whether or not traveling is safe, especially if you are considering flying. These are questions we don’t know all the answers to quite yet, but what we can be sure of is that travel looks and feels different as it starts back up again. This means we must consider what steps we can take to keep ourselves and those around us safe and healthy.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Favorite Memphis museums are open and ready for visitors

Memphis is a city rich in history, art and culture, and there are dozens of museums ready and waiting for you to explore. With the summer heat beating down on us, a cool museum is a nice break. Check out this list of the best museums in Memphis and the precautions they are taking to ensure that your visit is safe as well as enjoyable!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Have you been to these greasy spoons in Memphis?

Memphis is a foodie city, a smorgasbord of culinary delights, fine dining, international cooking contests, and even a few restaurants made famous on TV. My favorite places to eat here are the hometown diners, coffee shops and cafes that make you feel like you're back home at grandma's house. So pull up a chair and loosen your belts Memphis, here are the best greasy spoons in town!Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Family friendly Memphis attractions that offer free admission

Looking for ways to get the kids out of the house without breaking the bank? Summer is almost over, so why not spend your last week exploring the best free activities in Memphis? Free is always good, right? Here's a list of Memphis area attractions that offer free admission, and when you should go.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Canada opens up travel to vaccinated U.S. Citizens, and here are the best flights from Memphis

After travel restrictions have been in place for so long, I think it's safe to say we've all got the itch to take off on an adventure. Road trips are fun, but there's just something about traveling to a different country that turns the excitement level up an extra notch! If you've got the travel bug but you're still hesitant to book that dream trip to Europe, why not consider a trip to Canada?Read full story
Memphis, TN

8 Things to do in Memphis this weekend: July 29 - August 1

Start the weekend off early with Harry Potter Trivia on Wednesday, then finish off with other fun activities all over the county. Ghost tours, car shows, and snow leopards, oh my!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Where to find live music in Memphis this weekend: July 29 - August 1

The music is starting early in Memphis this weekend, with Thursday shows at all of your favorite hot spots and a couple of new ones. Beale Street, Overton Square, Cooper Young, and Lakeland are bringing on some heavy hitters and old favorites. Even Graceland is getting in on the action this week!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Foodie Friday Feature: Best frozen treats in Memphis

What better way to beat the Memphis heat than with some frozen treats? Hand made ice cream, snow cones, popsicles, and boozy milkshakes, Memphis has it all! Whether you live in Memphis or are just visiting, you have to check out these frozen treats!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 4 Activities to do with kids in Memphis

What is there to do with kids in Memphis? Not to fear, the answer is “plenty!” Travel hasn't quite returned to normal yet, and with people looking for road trip ideas to replace summer trips abroad, it’s more important than ever to become a tourist in your own back yard. If you live anywhere in the South, or the Midwest for that matter, Memphis is most likely just a one day road trip away!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Fall in love with craft beer in Memphis

Keep your eye on the craft beer scene in Memphis, it's making a name for itself! With breweries in every part of town you can imagine, the taps are open and the beer is flowing. Here's where to find the best breweries all across the greater Memphis area!Read full story
Tennessee State

Recipes from the Tennessee Whiskey Trail: Piña Colada

The Piña Colada may just be the best beach drink ever invented. With rum, pineapple and coconut coursing through your veins, how could you be anywhere else? At the beach, the pool, or on your front porch...once you have this drink in your hand, all you have to do is close your eyes and you'll find your own little piece of island paradise.Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Cool off with your kids at these Memphis area splash parks

It's summer in Memphis, and it's HOT! If you're looking for a place to take the kids for some watery fun to cool off, we've got you covered. So gear up your kids with swimsuits, water shoes and towels, and find the one nearest you!Read full story
Memphis, TN

10 Things to do in Memphis this weekend: July 22 - 25

What are your plans this weekend, Memphis? The weekend is starting early with live music on Beale Street and karaoke on Main on Thursday. The weekend party continues with canoes & cocktails, a silent disco, professional soccer, and some hot summer salsa!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Tips for flying out of Memphis

If you've ever flown anywhere from Memphis, you know it can be quite a challenge. They've been doing work to update the airport and give it a more modern flair; however, there is still work to be done. Due to its size and the limited flights leaving each day, you can encounter long lines at ticket counters, baggage check desks, and security. Here are some tips that may help your experience be a little more manageable!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Foodie Friday Feature: New Wing Order food truck

Memphis is truly a food lovers paradise. We have a beautifully diverse mix of cultures that represent a cross-section of America. The perfect balance of urban grit and southern soul that just feels like home. And nothing feels more like home than good food. Each Friday, Uncharted Traveling will feature a different local restaurant, food truck, cafe, or specialty shop, until we've shared all the best food from every corner of Memphis.Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

Live music in Memphis this weekend: July 15 - 18

It's a big music weekend in Memphis. Beale Street, Overton Park, and the Botanic Gardens are all hosting big acts as part of their summer concerts Get Loud, Shell Yeah, and Live at the Garden. If you're in the mood for a smaller show or dinner and dancing, check out one of Memphis's favorite live music venues. Read on for the musical scoop in Memphis this weekend!Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy