Family friendly Memphis attractions that offer free admission

Looking for ways to get the kids out of the house without breaking the bank? Summer is almost over, so why not spend your last week exploring the best free activities in Memphis? Free is always good, right? Here's a list of Memphis area attractions that offer free admission, and when you should go.

Brooks Museum of Art

When: Every Wendnesday the museum is FREE and open late! (10:00 am until 8:00 pm)

What you need to know:

Children 13 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The Brooks Museum participates in Blue Star Museums , a partnership among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, Joining Forces, MetLife Foundation, and museums across the country that offer free entry for all active duty, National Guard and Reserve military personnel and their families all year long.

, a partnership among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, Joining Forces, MetLife Foundation, and museums across the country that offer free entry for all active duty, National Guard and Reserve military personnel and their families all year long. Although admission is free on Wednesdays, you are requested to register for your visit online.

For more information or to schedule your visit, click here.

Memphis Zoo

When: Tuesday afternoons from 2:00 pm until close

What you need to know:

Photo ID with proof of age (17+) and TN residency are required for free admittance. TN Drivers license, current TN college or TN military photo ID will be accepted.

There is a $3 Conservation Fee to enter the CHINA exhibit where the Giant Pandas are located.

Persons ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older.

Adults age 21 and older may accompany up to five children ages 16 and under.

Free Tuesdays will not be held during the month of March.

Please note that parking fee ($10 per vehicle) still applies.

Click here for more information on the Memphis Zoo's official website.

March of the Peabody Ducks

When: Always free

What you need to know:

Each day at 11:00 a.m. the five most pampered ducks in Memphis take the elevator from their rooftop suite at the Peabody Hotel on Union Avenue down to the grand lobby. When the elevator arrives, they proceed to march down a bright red carpet to hang out in the fountain for the rest of the day. Promptly at 5:00 p.m. they reverse the march, with all the necessary pomp and flair, back to the elevator and up to their Royal Duck Palace on the rooftop of the hotel. Viewing is always free, but you should arrive early to get prime viewing location! My recommendation is either close to the elevator, by the fountain, or up on the second floor balcony above the fountain.

Note: To manage crowds and adhere to social distancing best practices, the Duck March is open only to hotel guests at this time . The ducks' Royal Duck Palace on the Peabody Rooftop is open for visitation from 11am to 6pm daily, weather permitting.

Check the Peabody Hotel's official website for updates on when the duck march will become available to the public again.

National Civil Rights Museum

When: Mondays from 3:00 pm until close

What you need to know:

Open to Tennessee residents only.

Not applicable for tour groups and operators.

Maximum 2-Adults & up to 4 Children or 1-Adult & up to 5 Children per reservation.

All Adults in attendance must show Tennessee ID.

Click here for more information on the Civil Rights Museum's official website.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music

When: Tuesdays from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm

What you need to know:

Available to Shelby County Residents only.

Proof of residency is required.

Not applicable for group tours and operators of 5 or more.

Not valid during holidays and special events.

Children 16 and under must be accompanied by adults.

Click here for more information on the Stax Museum's official website.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens

When: Tuesdays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm is pay-what-you-wish

Saturdays from 10:00 am to Noon is free

Additionally, free admission is offered to the following guests:

St.Jude patients and families

Active military families

Memphis area educators (private and public)

First responders

*Please present ID for admission.

Bank of America - Museums on Us: On the first weekend of the month, get free admission by presenting your Bank of America card.

What you need to know regarding special admission policies related to Covid-19:

Admission to the museum and gardens is currently free to lower contact between visitors and staff.

Reservations are no longer required to visit the museum or gardens.

Click here for more information on the Dixon Gallery's official website.

Elmwood Cemetery

When: Always free

What you need to know:

Cemetery grounds are open on Monday - Sunday from 8:00 am - 4:30 pm.

Admission is always free, but donations are accepted and appreciated.

Paid tours are available.

For a list of tours and more information, visit Elmwood Cemetery's official website.

