Favorite Memphis museums are open and ready for visitors

Memphis is a city rich in history, art and culture, and there are dozens of museums ready and waiting for you to explore. With the summer heat beating down on us, a cool museum is a nice break. Check out this list of the best museums in Memphis and the precautions they are taking to ensure that your visit is safe as well as enjoyable!

1. National Civil Rights Museum

The National Civil Rights Museum stands as a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., built on the site of his assassination at the Lorraine Motel. The National Civil Rights Museum provides an in-depth history of the Civil Rights movement, the events leading up to Dr. King’s murder, and the many theories surrounding its investigation. Not only is a visit here a living monument to the legacy of a great leader, but it can be a wonderfully educational way to start a conversation with your children about the lessons we can learn from our history, and the responsibility we have as parents to raise compassionate and caring individuals.

The National Civil Rights Museum is open and committed to maintaining a safe experience for its guests. They manage the flow of visitors by scheduling admission times every 15 minutes in order to maintain social distancing and limit capacity. Tickets for the Civil Rights Museum are on a timed reservation system. It is recommended that you purchase your tickets online to reserve your time in advance. You can also buy them onsite; however, entrance for walk-up visitors is based on availability.

Here are some additional safety guidelines you should expect at the Civil Rights Museum:

Staff and guests are required to wear face masks inside the museum.

Masks provided for guests who arrive without them.

Staff will undergo daily temperature checks.

Hand sanitizer dispensers and frequent sanitization of high touch areas daily.

Signage and floor markings to help maintain social distancing six feet apart.

Water fountains will be disabled.

Interpretive talks will be held outdoors in a temperature-controlled shelter in the museum courtyard.

Staff will be strategically placed within exhibits for gallery tours and to assists visitors.

2. Pink Palace

An awesome museum that kids love is the Museum of Science and History at the Pink Palace . This huge pink colored mansion was originally designed by the founder of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain in the 1920's, as what would be his home. Sadly, he lost his fortune and the mansion was taken over by the bank. It was later donated to the city of Memphis and became a Natural History and Industrial Arts Museum. Over the years, they’ve added on additional exhibits and a Planetarium! A visit here is like taking a trip in time from the age of the dinosaurs all the way to the modern ages!

The Pink Palace is now offering hands-free online ticket purchasing through Tickets.com. Tickets for all Museum events and attractions will be available through the museum website. Based on the latest available information on their website, here's what to expect when you visit:

Employees are required to wear masks and will be subject to temperature screenings.

Guests will be required to undergo temperature check and screening questions upon entry.

Guests are highly encouraged to wear masks, but not required.

All public areas will be wiped/disinfected three times a day.

Hand sanitizer will be available at ticket counters, in restrooms and throughout the museum.

Signage has been placed to create awareness of proper physical distancing.

3. Children's Museum of Memphis

The Children’s Museum of Memphis is a unique and fun museum for your young kiddos. It’s like an indoor learning playground, full of interactive exhibits that get kids’ minds thinking, creativity flowing, and bodies moving! With the addition of the 100 year old Grand Carousel, H2Oh! Splash Park and Dinosaur Dig, it’s a visit your kids will not soon forget.

According to an article written by Memphis local ABC news station, when the Children's Museum first opened back up last June they formed a Covid-19 task force to create a 4-point safety procedure plan. The plan included sanitization, cleaning, health checks, and protective gear. The museum also set up a touchless cashier system in order to eliminate the need to hand anyone your credit card or use a pinpad. Although mask mandates have been lifted across the state, you should always use your discretion as to what precautions to take for yourself and your family. For the most up to date information on Covid guidelines at the Children's Museum, you can contact them at (901) 458-2678.

4. Fire Museum of Memphis

Another special attraction kids love is the Fire Museum of Memphis . Who doesn’t like to climb into the driver’s seat of an old fire truck and pretend to be a hero? Housed in the original Fire Station #1 in downtown Memphis, the Fire Museum is a blast for kids of all ages! A visit here is fun and educational, and fully supported by donations which they use to fund community programs for fire prevention and safety. Before you leave, be sure to visit the Memorial Wall that honors Memphis firefighters who have died in the line of duty, going as far back as 1880.

There are currently no mask mandates in the city of Memphis; however, you should always choose to take whatever precautions you feel are necessary to keep you and your family safe and healthy during these times. With Covid-19 precautions changing daily, check in with the Fire Museum of Memphis at (901) 636-5650 before visiting to make sure you have the most up to date information.

5. Rock n' Soul Museum

The Rock 'n' Soul Museum offers a peek into the musical history of Memphis from the sharecroppers of the 1930s, to its heyday in the 70s, and the influence it's had across the world. Part of the Smithsonian Institution Affiliations Program, the Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum was developed in cooperation with the world-renowned Smithsonian Institution, and is the first and only to have been developed by the Smithsonian in collaboration with another museum.

Rock ‘n’ Soul will be following strict protocol for the protection of our museum guests and our employees. We will request that all customers wear masks, just like our employees. ~Memphis Rock n' Soul Museum website

To help keep you safe and healthy during your visit, the museum is still emphasizing the following health and safety precautions:

Extra cleaning will take place throughout the museum.

Social distancing implementation, with capacity in the lobby and museum being limited.

Tickets can be purchased hands-free.

Face masks are required.

No advance reservations are required.

Audio headsets are disinfected between each use, but guests can choose to bring their own earbuds or use the device without headphones by holding it within six inches of their ears.

Hand sanitizer is available to guests at the entrance and exit, at the ticket counter, in each restroom and in the gift shop. Bacterial free hand soap is available in each restroom.

6. Stax Museum of American Soul

Speaking of historic music, Memphis also boasts the legendary Stax Records and Museum of American Soul. What started out as a recording studio in a back street garage became a multi-million dollar organization. Now operating as the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, a stop here will transport you back in time to the beginning of Soulsville USA, where artists the likes of Isaac Hayes, Otis Redding, and Rufus Thomas recorded the music that created the “Memphis Sound”.

While all public mask mandates in Memphis, Shelby County, and the state of Tennessee have been lifted, the Stax Museum of American Soul has chosen to require masks throughout the entire museum in order to protect the safety of all museum goers and staff. They ask all guests to please respect this decision. According to their latest news release, the following precautions are in place:

Guests and employees should not enter the Stax Museum if they have a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or have been in contact with someone with these symptoms.

Social distancing will be practiced by employers, and is encouraged by guests as well.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the museum.

It is recommended, but not required, that all guests and employees get vaccinated.

It's a great time to beat the heat and check out one of these Memphis museums! What are your favorite museums in Memphis? Let me know in the comments!

