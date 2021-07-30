Memphis, TN

Canada opens up travel to vaccinated U.S. Citizens, and here are the best flights from Memphis

Uncharted Traveling

After travel restrictions have been in place for so long, I think it's safe to say we've all got the itch to take off on an adventure. Road trips are fun, but there's just something about traveling to a different country that turns the excitement level up an extra notch! If you've got the travel bug but you're still hesitant to book that dream trip to Europe, why not consider a trip to Canada?

Here are the best flight deals from Memphis to our neighbor to the north. Unless otherwise indicated, all flight searches were done with itineraries departing on a Friday and returning the following Sunday, to allow a full week of travel. So let's get planning your trip to Canada, eh?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13c5XJ_0bDDuIce00

Where to fly

Toronto

Air Canada has flights from Memphis to Toronto that currently have one stop, with total travel times ranging from six to eight hours. If you're ready to pack up and go, I found a $604 flight with travel dates of August 13th through the 22nd. Flights are around $400 round trip for select weeks in September, then they jump up to $500 in October. If you can wait to take your trip until November, there are non-stop flights showing up in the search for as low as $317.

Vancouver

In September, prices start around $400 for flights to Vancouver if you don't mind flight times between eight and twelve hours. I recommend that you check out the prices on West Jet if you want to fly to Vancouver. You'll have to make a connection in Los Angeles, but you can get there for as low as $435 if you fly on Fridays and book your ticket with their Economy Fare. Check here for everything you need to know about West Jet fares.

Flights start at $550 in October, with the best deals and flight times showing up on British Airways. November flight prices start around $300, with Skyscanner showing flight combinations with United, West Jet and Air Canada, but you'll have to be flexible and book two separate one-way tickets instead of a round trip if you want to take advantage of these prices! In November and December, there are even a few flight options starting around $350 on American Airlines, United, and Air Canada if you want a long weekend escape from Friday to Monday. There are no non-stop flights here, but you can find total flight times running around seven hours, which can get you there in time to have two full days to play.

Quebec

Flights to Quebec in August and September are all over the place, ranging from $400 to $1,000 round trip depending on your travel dates and the length of the flight. If you're dreaming of a trip to Quebec, you may want to wait until October or later to save some money. You can fly in October for $400 on West Jet if you don't mind a 13 hour flight. However, there are shorter flight options on United, Air Canada, or a combination of AeroMexico and Lufthansa. November flights start around $300 for base fares on Air Canada, with travel times of around six hours from Memphis to Quebec with a stop in Toronto.

What are the new rules?

COVID-19 vaccinated travellers entering Canada

To be considered fully vaccinated, you must:

  • be eligible to enter Canada
  • have received the full series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine or a combination of accepted vaccines
  • have received your last dose at least 14 days prior to the day you enter Canada
  • upload your proof of vaccination in ArriveCAN

Accepted vaccines:

  • Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty, tozinameran, BNT162b2)
  • Moderna (mRNA-1273)
  • AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1-S, Vaxzevria, AZD1222)
  • Janssen/Johnson & Johnson (Ad26.COV2.S)

If you received your vaccines outside Canada, it’s still accepted but proof of vaccination must be uploaded digitally in ArriveCAN and must only be in French or English, or certified translation into French or English.

Entry requirements for the fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated travellers must follow the entry requirements:

  • Pre-entry test required
  • Quarantine plan in case you don’t get the exemption
  • Arrival test
  • Requirements checklist

* If you are fully vaccinated, but are travelling with children or dependents who are not fully vaccinated, a Pre-entry test is required. For more information, see these requirements for pre-entry testing for travellers.

Here's a breakdown of each of the entry requirements:

1. Quarantine plan in case you don’t get the exemption

Final determination of whether or not you qualify for the exemption will be made upon your arrival. Therefore, you must be prepared to quarantine for 14 days in case you are symptomatic or don’t meet the requirements.

2. Arrival testing

Register in advance for your test to save time when you arrive. You can travel on to your destination without waiting for your test results; however, you must complete your arrival day test. Airports and some land borders have testing services. You may also be able to complete a home test kit. If so, you will complete it on the day you arrive and send it in to a lab. Make sure you keep your test results and proof of vaccination during your stay in Canada.

3. Requirements checklist

Check the following link to know what to bring to the border: Entering Canada requirements checklist. Provinces and territories may have their own border measures, so it's important that you check for the most up-to-date travel requirements for the province or territory you're headed for.

Provincial and territorial restrictions

4. Proof of vaccination

You must use ArriveCAN to enter your proof of vaccination, quarantine and travel information. If you don't provide the required information in ArriveCAN before arriving at the border you won't be given the exemption, even if you meet all the other requirements.

Happy traveling!

Keep up to date with all things Memphis by following me. I write about travel, community events, live music and festivals, and all the best food and drink!

What to read next:

Tips for flying out of Memphis International Airport

Non-stop flights from Memphis that make weekend getaways affordable

A bourbon tasting road trip to Frankfort, Kentucky

Cheaptest flights to Mexico from Tennessee

Roundtrip flights from Memphis for under $100

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3b029c3f1cdf1384edf4290bd62c786e.blob

Local city guide for Memphis Tennessee, reporting on current events, entertainment, and all the best places to eat and drink. And a few cocktail recipes here and there!

Memphis, TN
390 followers
Loading

More from Uncharted Traveling

Tennessee State

Cocktails inspired by the Tennessee Whiskey Trail: How to make the perfect Old Fashioned

Also known as the Whiskey Cocktail, the Old Fashioned has been around for more than 150 years. There's a reason this drink has stood the test of time. Brilliant in its simplicity, it's just a darn good cocktail! The name refers to how it's made, the old fashioned way of combining liquor with water, sugar, and bitters. The genius in the method is that the other ingredients don't dilute the flavor of the liquor, but rather compliment it. So if you're going to make an Old Fashioned, don't offend the cocktail gods by using a cheap whiskey, choose something worthy of THE COCKTAIL of all cocktails.Read full story
Memphis, TN

4 Memphis Food Trucks you need to try

The food truck scene in Memphis is hitting the streets and serving up scrumptious meals all over town! We've got sweet smelling BBQ, gourmet grilled cheese, hot wings with bourbon sauce, and even a hibachi grill on wheels. If you see one of these food trucks parked in your part of town, don't pass it by. Stop and see what the fuss is all about, because these aren't just any ordinary food trucks!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Famous Filming Locations in Memphis: 3 Iconic movies

Memphis may be far removed from Hollywood; however, we can claim more than a few movie filming locations. Whether you’re visiting from out of town and looking for something other than the typical tourist attractions, or if you live here and want to be a tourist in your own city, why not go on a film tour of Memphis? Here are a few of the most famous movies that have been filmed in Memphis, and where you can find some pretty cool filming locations.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Post-Covid Travel: What to pack to stay safe

As people consider traveling again, there are many questions we have. Will the vaccine work? Will Covid numbers begin to decrease? The most important one is whether or not traveling is safe, especially if you are considering flying. These are questions we don’t know all the answers to quite yet, but what we can be sure of is that travel looks and feels different as it starts back up again. This means we must consider what steps we can take to keep ourselves and those around us safe and healthy.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Favorite Memphis museums are open and ready for visitors

Memphis is a city rich in history, art and culture, and there are dozens of museums ready and waiting for you to explore. With the summer heat beating down on us, a cool museum is a nice break. Check out this list of the best museums in Memphis and the precautions they are taking to ensure that your visit is safe as well as enjoyable!Read full story

Summer cocktails inspired by the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Summer time is for lazy days and cool nights. Good friends and good times. Kickin' back at the lake and hangin' out on the porch. What goes better with a front porch than a glass of bourbon? And what better way to celebrate summer than with a cocktail or two? Put these together and you have the perfect summer cocktail! Let me introduce you to some of my favorites, inspired by my travels on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Have you been to these greasy spoons in Memphis?

Memphis is a foodie city, a smorgasbord of culinary delights, fine dining, international cooking contests, and even a few restaurants made famous on TV. My favorite places to eat here are the hometown diners, coffee shops and cafes that make you feel like you're back home at grandma's house. So pull up a chair and loosen your belts Memphis, here are the best greasy spoons in town!Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Family friendly Memphis attractions that offer free admission

Looking for ways to get the kids out of the house without breaking the bank? Summer is almost over, so why not spend your last week exploring the best free activities in Memphis? Free is always good, right? Here's a list of Memphis area attractions that offer free admission, and when you should go.Read full story
Memphis, TN

8 Things to do in Memphis this weekend: July 29 - August 1

Start the weekend off early with Harry Potter Trivia on Wednesday, then finish off with other fun activities all over the county. Ghost tours, car shows, and snow leopards, oh my!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Where to find live music in Memphis this weekend: July 29 - August 1

The music is starting early in Memphis this weekend, with Thursday shows at all of your favorite hot spots and a couple of new ones. Beale Street, Overton Square, Cooper Young, and Lakeland are bringing on some heavy hitters and old favorites. Even Graceland is getting in on the action this week!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Foodie Friday Feature: Best frozen treats in Memphis

What better way to beat the Memphis heat than with some frozen treats? Hand made ice cream, snow cones, popsicles, and boozy milkshakes, Memphis has it all! Whether you live in Memphis or are just visiting, you have to check out these frozen treats!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 4 Activities to do with kids in Memphis

What is there to do with kids in Memphis? Not to fear, the answer is “plenty!” Travel hasn't quite returned to normal yet, and with people looking for road trip ideas to replace summer trips abroad, it’s more important than ever to become a tourist in your own back yard. If you live anywhere in the South, or the Midwest for that matter, Memphis is most likely just a one day road trip away!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Fall in love with craft beer in Memphis

Keep your eye on the craft beer scene in Memphis, it's making a name for itself! With breweries in every part of town you can imagine, the taps are open and the beer is flowing. Here's where to find the best breweries all across the greater Memphis area!Read full story
Tennessee State

Recipes from the Tennessee Whiskey Trail: Piña Colada

The Piña Colada may just be the best beach drink ever invented. With rum, pineapple and coconut coursing through your veins, how could you be anywhere else? At the beach, the pool, or on your front porch...once you have this drink in your hand, all you have to do is close your eyes and you'll find your own little piece of island paradise.Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Cool off with your kids at these Memphis area splash parks

It's summer in Memphis, and it's HOT! If you're looking for a place to take the kids for some watery fun to cool off, we've got you covered. So gear up your kids with swimsuits, water shoes and towels, and find the one nearest you!Read full story
Memphis, TN

10 Things to do in Memphis this weekend: July 22 - 25

What are your plans this weekend, Memphis? The weekend is starting early with live music on Beale Street and karaoke on Main on Thursday. The weekend party continues with canoes & cocktails, a silent disco, professional soccer, and some hot summer salsa!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Tips for flying out of Memphis

If you've ever flown anywhere from Memphis, you know it can be quite a challenge. They've been doing work to update the airport and give it a more modern flair; however, there is still work to be done. Due to its size and the limited flights leaving each day, you can encounter long lines at ticket counters, baggage check desks, and security. Here are some tips that may help your experience be a little more manageable!Read full story
Memphis, TN

Foodie Friday Feature: New Wing Order food truck

Memphis is truly a food lovers paradise. We have a beautifully diverse mix of cultures that represent a cross-section of America. The perfect balance of urban grit and southern soul that just feels like home. And nothing feels more like home than good food. Each Friday, Uncharted Traveling will feature a different local restaurant, food truck, cafe, or specialty shop, until we've shared all the best food from every corner of Memphis.Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

Live music in Memphis this weekend: July 15 - 18

It's a big music weekend in Memphis. Beale Street, Overton Park, and the Botanic Gardens are all hosting big acts as part of their summer concerts Get Loud, Shell Yeah, and Live at the Garden. If you're in the mood for a smaller show or dinner and dancing, check out one of Memphis's favorite live music venues. Read on for the musical scoop in Memphis this weekend!Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy