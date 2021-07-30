Canada opens up travel to vaccinated U.S. Citizens, and here are the best flights from Memphis

After travel restrictions have been in place for so long, I think it's safe to say we've all got the itch to take off on an adventure. Road trips are fun, but there's just something about traveling to a different country that turns the excitement level up an extra notch! If you've got the travel bug but you're still hesitant to book that dream trip to Europe, why not consider a trip to Canada?

Here are the best flight deals from Memphis to our neighbor to the north. Unless otherwise indicated, all flight searches were done with itineraries departing on a Friday and returning the following Sunday, to allow a full week of travel. So let's get planning your trip to Canada, eh?

Where to fly

Toronto

Air Canada has flights from Memphis to Toronto that currently have one stop, with total travel times ranging from six to eight hours. If you're ready to pack up and go, I found a $604 flight with travel dates of August 13th through the 22nd. Flights are around $400 round trip for select weeks in September, then they jump up to $500 in October. If you can wait to take your trip until November, there are non-stop flights showing up in the search for as low as $317.

Vancouver

In September, prices start around $400 for flights to Vancouver if you don't mind flight times between eight and twelve hours. I recommend that you check out the prices on West Jet if you want to fly to Vancouver. You'll have to make a connection in Los Angeles, but you can get there for as low as $435 if you fly on Fridays and book your ticket with their Economy Fare. Check here for everything you need to know about West Jet fares.

Flights start at $550 in October, with the best deals and flight times showing up on British Airways. November flight prices start around $300, with Skyscanner showing flight combinations with United, West Jet and Air Canada, but you'll have to be flexible and book two separate one-way tickets instead of a round trip if you want to take advantage of these prices! In November and December, there are even a few flight options starting around $350 on American Airlines, United, and Air Canada if you want a long weekend escape from Friday to Monday. There are no non-stop flights here, but you can find total flight times running around seven hours, which can get you there in time to have two full days to play.

Quebec

Flights to Quebec in August and September are all over the place, ranging from $400 to $1,000 round trip depending on your travel dates and the length of the flight. If you're dreaming of a trip to Quebec, you may want to wait until October or later to save some money. You can fly in October for $400 on West Jet if you don't mind a 13 hour flight. However, there are shorter flight options on United, Air Canada, or a combination of AeroMexico and Lufthansa. November flights start around $300 for base fares on Air Canada, with travel times of around six hours from Memphis to Quebec with a stop in Toronto.

What are the new rules?

COVID-19 vaccinated travellers entering Canada

To be considered fully vaccinated, you must:

be eligible to enter Canada

have received the full series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine or a combination of accepted vaccines

have received your last dose at least 14 days prior to the day you enter Canada

upload your proof of vaccination in ArriveCAN

Accepted vaccines:

Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty, tozinameran, BNT162b2)

Moderna (mRNA-1273)

AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1-S, Vaxzevria, AZD1222)

Janssen/Johnson & Johnson (Ad26.COV2.S)

If you received your vaccines outside Canada, it’s still accepted but proof of vaccination must be uploaded digitally in ArriveCAN and must only be in French or English, or certified translation into French or English.

Entry requirements for the fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated travellers must follow the entry requirements:

Pre-entry test required

Quarantine plan in case you don’t get the exemption

Arrival test

Requirements checklist

* If you are fully vaccinated, but are travelling with children or dependents who are not fully vaccinated, a Pre-entry test is required. For more information, see these requirements for pre-entry testing for travellers.

Here's a breakdown of each of the entry requirements:

1. Quarantine plan in case you don’t get the exemption

Final determination of whether or not you qualify for the exemption will be made upon your arrival. Therefore, you must be prepared to quarantine for 14 days in case you are symptomatic or don’t meet the requirements.

2. Arrival testing

Register in advance for your test to save time when you arrive. You can travel on to your destination without waiting for your test results; however, you must complete your arrival day test. Airports and some land borders have testing services. You may also be able to complete a home test kit. If so, you will complete it on the day you arrive and send it in to a lab. Make sure you keep your test results and proof of vaccination during your stay in Canada.

3. Requirements checklist

Check the following link to know what to bring to the border: Entering Canada requirements checklist. Provinces and territories may have their own border measures, so it's important that you check for the most up-to-date travel requirements for the province or territory you're headed for.

Provincial and territorial restrictions

4. Proof of vaccination

You must use ArriveCAN to enter your proof of vaccination, quarantine and travel information. If you don't provide the required information in ArriveCAN before arriving at the border you won't be given the exemption, even if you meet all the other requirements.

Happy traveling!

Keep up to date with all things Memphis by following me. I write about travel, community events, live music and festivals, and all the best food and drink!

