Frankfort, KY

A bourbon tasting road trip to Frankfort, Kentucky

Uncharted Traveling

Did you know that 95 percent of all Bourbon is made within a 70 mile radius in the heart of central Kentucky? And did you further know that there are approximately 9 million barrels of bourbon currently being aged in this little piece of liquid paradise? Holy Bourbon Barrels!

Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

The official Kentucky Bourbon Trail is divided into two groups. There are 18 distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Tour and another 19 on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour. Let's start with the “big trail”…the distilleries large enough to be on the main Kentucky Bourbon Trail Tour. Whether you live in Kentucky, Tennessee, or one of the other surrounding states, you can accomplish visiting all the distilleries on this trail in three weekend road trips.

First up is the charming city and state capital of Frankfort. For this trip, Frankfort is perfect as your home base because it is centrally located, has other sightseeing attractions, and is big enough that you’ll have drinking and dining options. There are quite a few hotels to choose from, as well as some Airbnb's just outside of town that will give you a more "country" feel. Here’s a recommended itinerary for a perfect bourbon tasting weekend in Frankfort.

Day 1: Friday

Arrive in Frankfort on Friday. Depending on what time you get into town, try to arrive in Frankfort early enough on Friday to visit Buffalo Trace. They have several tours to choose from, offered at different times of the day. If you’re feeling particularly brave, take their Ghost Tour! The good news is that all the tours here are free! However, it is highly recommended that you reserve a spot online to guarantee the tour and time you want.

Buffalo Trace has chosen not to be on the “official” Kentucky Bourbon Trail, so don’t ask them to stamp your passport. That being said, if you go to Kentucky to taste bourbon and don’t go to Buffalo Trace, you might as well stop reading this because you’re not a real bourbon fan.

Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

I mean, just to get a glimpse of the ever elusive Pappy Van Winkle should be reason enough! But more than that, this distillery has an awesome story with 200 years of history, fun tours, and pretty damn good bourbon. If you’re lucky, you may get to visit the newly uncovered archeological dig site that was found during a recent renovation.

Looking for a fun and casual place for dinner? I recommend Goodwood Brewing. The beers are yummy, the food is good, and the atmosphere is fun. They have bar games and an outdoor deck that overlooks the Kentucky River. This is a great way to relax and end your first day in Frankfort!

Day 2: Saturday

Saturday morning, grab some breakfast at the Kentucky Coffeetree Cafe, an eclectic little coffee shop with breakfast sandwiches, biscuits, and mini cinnamon rolls that are like tiny little bites of heaven. They also serve up some delicious coffee, or breakfast cocktails to prime your palate, if you’re so inclined. No judgement here.

While you're here, check out their live music schedule. They have events several times a week, where they feature local artists, jam sessions, and even poetry readings. This place is locally owned, serves organic coffee drinks, homemade food, and just has a really cool vibe.

Now it's time to get down to the business of bourbon tasting! On your agenda for today is Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, and Wild Turkey. There are a few different ways you can work this. But no matter how you plan it, reservations are essential to make sure you can visit all three distilleries in one day. Tours at these three distilleries typically last one hour. However, you should schedule your tours two hours apart to allow for travel, as well as time to explore the gift shops and walk off your bourbon samples.

Start out at Woodford Reserve with a 10:00 tour. It's important to note that Woodford changes their opening hours at different times of the year. For example, they aren't open on Sundays during certain months. Hence, why it needs to be on your itinerary for Saturday, and why you need to be sure to make reservations in advance.

After visiting Woodford Reserve, stop for lunch or a snack in Versailles, and have your next tour at the Wild Turkey Distilling Company scheduled for 1:00. Wild Turkey, with an award winning father/son master distilling team that's been kicking ass and taking names long enough that they are BOTH in the Bourbon Hall of Fame. The Buddha of Bourbon. The Master Distiller's Master Distiller. I've never been a fan of Rye Whiskey, but Mr. Russell's Reserve Rye was enough to convert me.

Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

This timeline will leave you with enough time to schedule a tour at Four Roses Distillery for 3:00. Four Roses is one of the few distilleries that survived prohibition by selling alcohol for "medicinal purposes", and I thank them for standing the test of time. With bourbon as smooth as butter, even a girl like me can drink it neat. We don't need no stinking water droppers here!

If you want to get an earlier start you can also reverse this route, touring Four Roses at 9:00 and Wild Turkey at 11:00, lunch in Versailles, then ending with Woodford Reserve at 2:00.

Sightseeing in Frankfort

What should you do with the rest of your day? Head back to Frankfort and do some sightseeing! Options include the old and new State Capitol buildings, Daniel Boone’s grave, the governor’s mansion, Liberty Hall, Kentucky History Center, Kentucky Military History Museum, Frankfort Cemetery, the Floral Clock on Capital Avenue, the Switzer Covered Bridge, Capitol View Park, or the Josephine Sculpture Park. Sweet tooth? Visit Rebecca Ruth Candy Museum for some of the best bourbon balls around!

Now that you’re an expert on all the best bourbons in the area, it’s time to go try them out in some cocktails! My recommendation for dinner is Bourbon on Main. This small but impressive restaurant and bourbon bar is downtown, right next door to Goodwood Brewing. The food is delicious and the cocktails are, how do I say this? WOW. I have just one last thing to say about this place. Chocolate chip bread pudding with a bourbon caramel cream sauce.

Day 3: Sunday

If you're looking for a quick and tasty breakfast on Sunday morning, grab some donuts at Poppy’s Bakery. Then, for your final distillery visit, head over to Lexington for a tour at Town Branch Bourbon and Brewstillery. You can take a combined tour of their bourbon distillery and state of the art brewery for a cool and unique experience. Their name may not be as well known as some of the others in the area, but don’t skip this one! If you’ve never had beer that’s been aged in bourbon barrels, you’re in for a real treat! And that’s not the only treat in store for you here…but you’ll have to go there yourself to find out for yourself. This place will leave you with a smile on your face and a warm Kentucky hug.

Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

If you’re headed west to get back home and want to end your weekend with something truly special, take a detour and stop at the Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto. General distillery tours start every 30 minutes. You can buy tickets in advance online, but don’t need to reserve a specific time. A more in-depth tour, as well as Cocktail and Mixology classes, are available by reservation as well! This property and surrounding area are beautiful, as is the story of the couple who brought this distillery to life and made it known worldwide. Take the tour, taste the bourbon, then buy a bottle and hand dip it yourself in the Maker’s Mark signature red wax! It will be the highlight of your weekend!

Follow me and stay tuned for the second leg of your Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour and other southern inspired travel ideas. Next stop, Louisville. Until then…happy Bourbon drinking!

