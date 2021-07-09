Non-stop flights from Memphis that make weekend getaways affordable

Looking to get away this summer, but not sure where to go? Check out the latest flight deals out of Memphis to these major U.S. cities, all non-stop!

Photo by David Vives on Unsplash

1. Orlando, Florida

Frontier Airlines flies non-stop between Memphis and Orlando on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. If you choose your dates carefully and don't check a bag, you can book your trip with a standard fare for under $100. Standard fares on Frontier include a free personal item with a choice to buy a carry-on or checked bag, and the option to purchase a seat assignment. Prices are lower if you join their Discount Den Club.

With a Discount Den membership you'll get guaranteed lowest fares, free kids' flights on certain dates and flights, and access to exclusive promotions and sales. You can even use the membership to book discounted fares for up to six people. At $59.99 per year, this could save you a lot of money if you plan to take several flights with the airline. To find out where Frontier flies and check prices for your dates, see their destinations page.

2. Austin, Texas

Allegiant Airlines is currently offering non-stop flights between Memphis and Austin on Sundays and Thursdays for under $100 round trip. That makes for a perfect long weekend, and in Austin there's always a party. Allegiant is a low cost airline, but can be worth the savings to get a quick flight at a cheap price. They offer bundles for bag options, seat selection, priority boarding, and trip flexiblity. You can also piece your options together separately, so you can choose the deal that's best for you.

3. Tampa, Florida

Allegiant has non-stop flights from Memphis to Tampa on Sundays and Thursdays through August 15th. After this date, the non-stop service won't be back until October, so take advantage of one last summer getaway to Tampa while you can! The same bundling options are always available on Allegiant flights as listed above. For more information and tips on how best to use Allegiant's flight options, see their "How to Allegiant" page.

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant offers non-stop flights from Memphis to Las Vegas almost every day of the week. The only current exception is Tuesday, with flights dropping back to Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday near the end of August. If you're flexible with your dates, you can book a round trip flight to Vegas for under $150 and have a weekend getaway you'll never forget! You decide what does or doesn't stay in Vegas.

5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Allegiant is your direct connection to all things Florida, including Fort Lauderdale. There are non-stop flights from Memphis every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through August 16th, then it switches to Thursday and Sunday. You can be on the beaches of Fort Lauderdale for less than $150, which gives you more money for shopping!

6. Los Angeles, California

Allegiant has you covered on both coasts, with two non-stop flights per day between Memphis and L.A. Flights are available every day except Tuesday until August 16th. After that, they are limited to Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. This still gives you plenty of flexibility to fly out to the west coast in under four hours, for less than $150. They are currently offering discounts on bundling your bag and seat selection fees, priority boarding and trip flexibility.

7. Houston, Texas

United Airlines has five non-stop flight options from Memphis to Houston every day of the week, with fares as low as $207 round trip if you book in advance and select their Basic Economy rate. United's Basic Economy ticket only allows one personal item that fits under the seat in front of you and random seat assignment on check-in without the guarantee of sitting with other members of your group, as well as boarding with the last group and no flexibilty for ticket changes or refunds. This is a bare bones ticket, but could be worth it if you want to take a quick weekend getaway and are able to travel high speed, low drag.

8. Atlanta, Georgia

Delta Airlines offers six non-stop flights per day between Memphis and Atlanta, for as low as $137 round trip if you purchase their Basic Economy fare. This is a definite money saver; however, you need to be sure of your plans and be ready to fly light before you buy this ticket. Refunds, changes, and upgrades are not available and seats are assigned after check-in, so traveling companions may be not able to sit together. Passengers holding Basic Economy tickets also board last, so overhead bin space may be limited.

If you need more flexibility or want to choose your seats, you can upgrade your ticket to the Main Cabin fare for around $200. When you purchase a Main Cabin ticket, you'll be able to select your seat in advance and manage your trip easily without change fees. You can also purchase an upgrade to a premium cabins ticket for more flexibility and better seat options.

9. Denver, Colorado

Frontier Airlines will take you to Denver in just under three hours on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with prices between $150 and $200. As with the flights to Orlando, Frontier's standard fare includes a free personal item with a choice to buy a carry-on or checked bag and the option to purchase a seat assignment. Prices are lower if you join their Discount Den Club.

10. Chicago, Illinois

United and American Airlines both have non-stop flights from Memphis to Chicago with several flight options available. United has four flights between the two cities each day, with prices ranging from $207 to $262 for their Basic Economy fare, as described above. The cheapest price on this route is usually the early morning flight. If that fits your schedule and you fly with just a personal item, you can be off to explore the windy city even when you're on a budget!

American Airlines also has four direct flights between Memphis and Chicago, with the lowest price showing around $240. This price is for their Main Cabin economy fare, which is non-refundable but does not charge change fees other than difference in ticket prices. This fare allows you to choose from a limited number of seats and includes a personal item and carry-on bag for no extra charge. You still have to pay to check a bag, and you can pay extra for certain rows of preferred seats. American may be a better value overall if you need a little more luggage room and want to choose your own seats.

So where will your next journey take you? There's still time for summer travel, and any one of these 10 cities is just one flight away.

Keep up to date with all things Memphis by following me. I write about travel, community events, live music and festivals, and all the best food and drink!

What to read next:

10 Things to do in Memphis this weekend

Get fit with group exercise events in Memphis

Cheaptest flights to Mexico from Tennessee

Best Bars in Memphis

Where to find the best brunch in Memphis

Where to find live music in Memphis

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.